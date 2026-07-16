I very seldom watch movies, much less travel to do so. But last week, I van-pooled 32 miles each way with six other vaxx opponents to see a one-night showing of the Children’s Health Defense-funded documentary, Duty to Disobey, on a big screen at a multiplex theater with those oversized, excessively-padded seats.

The ride itself was pleasing. I enjoy sharing time with people who saw the Covid Scam. As a fellow Medical Freedom Rider lamented en route to the theater, it’s been hard during Coronamania to live among so many stupid people.

This wasn’t a gratuitous swipe. On the few occasions when lockdown, mask and shot backers were willing to discuss the Covid response with me, it’s been painful to hear the plainly false and illogical things they said with assurance. Most still have no idea of the Scamdemic’s foundational lies or its thinly veiled social, economic and political agendas. Most naively believe that The Virus killed over a million Americans and that the experts saved us or at least “did the best they could, given what they knew at the time.”

Ugh.

Aside from providing moral support, everyone in the van offered some interesting factual tidbit or book or Substack recommendation.

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Relying heavily on interview excerpts, the film chronicled how the US military mistreated its own soldiers, sailors, pilots and other personnel by requiring them to take the unsafe and ineffective Covid shots and logistically, physically and verbally abusing and/or discharging those who resisted.

The military members’ personal accounts were troubling and earnestly expressed. Those in the military are routinely sent across the country or globe, often separated from family, for extended periods and/or were subject to being sent into combat or other danger. It’s deeply ironic that the government took away the basic bodily autonomy of the men and women who ostensibly protect our freedom.

Though it’s often been unclear how American transoceanic military excursions over the past century-plus have protected American freedom.

Moreover, as in the photo above, seeing a twenty-something camo-clad guy with an automatic weapon afraid of getting a virus that didn’t kill remotely healthy people under 80 doesn’t make the military look like it’s full of fearless warriors. But because the military brass wanted above all else to spread the Covid terror, they theatrically required everyone to mask, even outdoors. Oh, the viral peril!

The Department of Defense’s Biodefense apparatus was at the core of the darkly strategic Covid overreaction, including the “miraculous” shots and the mandates. The Scamdemic was a war against the American people. Working in conjunction with the public health bureaucracy, DOD stole innumerable experiences, life savings, freedom of expression and in-person elections from Americans. They divided and conquered.

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Near its beginning, the movie showed military inductees lining up with both deltoids exposed and receiving, assembly-line fashion, dozens of shots for diseases that they already had and/or that simply didn’t threaten them. Though I’m not afraid of needles, the physically invasive spectacle was creepy, even more so than seeing military staff swallow mouthfuls of pills would have been.

This revulsion was heightened because injectees had volunteered to deal with the aforementioned array of hardships that being in the military entails. Some interviewees reported vaxx injuries, including strokes, cancer, flu, nerve damage, high blood pressure, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Medical personnel and troops also said health data were misrepresented and that their concerns were dismissed.

Beyond the objectionable visceral dimension, the narrators noted that military codes require soldiers to follow lawful orders. Yet, soldiers can and should disobey unlawful orders. When they were mandated, the Covid shots had received only Emergency Use Authorization, rather than full approval. Thus, any order to take these shots was invalid and military personnel weren’t legally obligated to take them. Hence the title.

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Several of the interviewed soldiers stated that they joined the military because they could retire after twenty years with pensions, medical insurance and other benefits. Given the fear of losing this excellent compensation package, many succumbed to the Covid vaxx mandate.

In the movie, War Secretary Hegseth pronounced that after all of the vaxx mandate abuse during Biden’s term, the discharged vaxx-declining soldiers would be reinstated with back pay.

Predictably, many other private and public sector employees who rejected the shots were eventually, similarly vindicated, reinstated and compensated. Those with life experience who caved to vaxx pressure should have foreseen that they would prevail if they stood their ground. Though it’s hard to accept such risk when an employer threatens an employee’s livelihood and that of his/her family and one doesn’t have some savings to tide them through a jobless period.

Soldiers and non-military workforce members should have recognized their own bargaining power. Once someone has shown their reliability and developed knowledge and skills, they become hard to replace. Most organizations are severely disrupted by the loss of even a productive ten percent of their staff. Thus, in the workplace, even a distinct minority wields considerable power. Military recruiting levels have been declining for years. Mistreating personnel only lessened enlistments.

Be that as it may, I’ve heard that the military is jerking around some of the non-injectors regarding reinstatement terms and conditions. As is often true in legal matters, the devil can be in the details. And even if a resister obtained a favorable resolution, the process of obtaining that outcome can entail much punishment.

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Some vaxx opponents have suggested that the shots were a backdoor way to impose an “ideological purity” test, i.e., that military commanders and politicians wanted to purge questioning, “conservative” vaxx resisters. The shot mandates clearly weren’t driven by concerns for soldiers’ physical well-being. The vast majority of military personnel are under 30 and nearly all are under 50. Those in that age range faced functionally no risk of virally induced death.

Additionally, the military’s general ongoing jabfest gives Pharma a guaranteed annual market of exposed upper arms. One-hundred and fifty thousand enlist every year.

Others say the million-person military’s vaxx coercion campaign served as trial/model for society-wide compulsion of the other 339 million. And for broader global social, economic and environmental control, extending to intensified electronic surveillance, social credit systems and digital currencies, with, e.g., the attendant ability to debank those who might oppose governments, either national or global.

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Initially, seeing the movie on the big screen legitimized its message and gave me a sugar-high of optimism. I thought, “As more people watch movies like this, they’ll see that the government lied and the shots were phony and therefore, the rest of the Covid response was equally dishonest.”

That would be a cinematic happy ending, even if it would come far too late.

But as I thought about it the next morning, I like the rapper, Fatlip, couldn't believe how naive I had gotten. Despite aggregating viewers from a fifty-mile radius in densely populated New Jersey, only about forty people attended the regional, one-time showing.

At this stage, most people don’t know or even care what happened during Coronamania. Instead, this week, the media and the masses focused on Taylor Swift’s wedding, World Cup soccer and, for Pete’s sake, Graham Platner. Next week the media will actively distract the public with a fresh set of ephemeral, low-impact topics or celebrity deaths deemed more important than “outdated” Covid. John and Jane Doe will go the TenPlex to watch some bizarre suspense film, some crime movie full of car chases and explosions, some unfunny comedy, some corny love story, some PC propaganda movie or Toy Story 5. But a true-life Coronamania retrospective? Bah!

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Nonetheless, for the few who saw it, the film was a worthy reminder/example of how darkly extensive the Covid response was.

You’ll have to seek out this documentary. PBS will never show it and it won’t make a wider, encore theater run. CHD is selling a DVD. There’s talk of a streamed version being made available on YouTube.