Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
15h

Extremely frustrating how many sheeple don’t care , or are still scared and / or moved on , considering how many have been maimed or dead . Makes me sick . Never forget, never comply.

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
15h

I've come to the conclusion that one of the hardest things for people to do is admit that they are wrong.

Especially when they have numerous "experts" to back them up who, they, themselves, won't admit it.

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