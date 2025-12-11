This week, a reader bought ten copies of Coronamania Chronicles (August, 2025) to give as Christmas presents. Others have also done so.

If you appreciate true, short, allegorical stories attempting to explain the mind-boggling past five-plus years, this 219-page book contains 37 of the posts that Substack readers liked most. If you seek statistics, graphs, organizational acronyms, political exegesis or parsing of biased Covid medical research, I’m not your guy.

Throughout the Scamdemic, government officials and the media have used fake numbers and official, “expert” pronouncements to mislead much of the US, Europe and Oceania. In contrast, since March 18, 2020, my opposition to the Covid response has been intuitive, based on prior life experiences, biology, history, logic, legal principles and direct observation of the people around me before and during the mania. Somehow, as I expected, everyone I knew survived.

This book can’t be found in any store. The publishing industry and bookstores are managed by individuals hostile to my message that governments and the media opportunistically overreacted to a virus and that much of the public irrationally and gullibly bought an obvious scam.

When I browse in bookstores, I’m struck by the sociopolitical biases bias that drive what’s printed and marketed. Book publishers and sellers practice de facto censorship. The same people who get lathered up about a school system removing a book from its curriculum essentially burn countless books by refusing to publish opposing perspectives. Such passive censorship was never obvious than during Coronamania.

Often, Covid Era censorship has been aggressive, not passive. I and many others have had our internet posts removed. C.J. Hopkins just posted that the German government raided his house because he had published a book they didn’t think they would like. I’ve read some of C.J’s posts. They were well within the bounds of reason and decorum, though sometimes appropriately sarcastic.

Many contemporary Americans like to shudder self-righteously about Nazis burning books in the 1930s. But these same NY Times and Atlantic readers and NPR listeners stridently support today’s crypto-book-burning censors’ efforts to hide the truth about the phony Covid death tolls and case counts, the iatrogenic treatments, the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests, shots and economy-breaking giveaways. They proclaim that those who disagree with them don’t deserve an audience. Like the Germans of today and 90 years ago, the Covid Era censors see themselves as arbiters of the truth. They’re only 180 degrees off.

There, I just told another true story.

—

Going to a bookstore also shows that books about, or written by, celebrities occupy disproportionate shelf space. I understand that bookstores are businesses, Americans love celebrities and name recognition sells books. But as the Scamdemic has underscored, veracity and insightfulness often correlate inversely with fame. See, e.g., Fauci, Birx, Biden and the many politicians, singers and actors who supported the lockdowns, closures, masks and shots.

In order to affect gravitas or build their brand, celebrities publish autobiographies ghost-written by others. As payback for their political/business utility, candidates’ or bureaucrats’ political allies give them hefty book advances and then purchase oversized batches of books to put these books get on bestseller lists. Priming the book market pump in these ways yields additional publicity and book sales. Analogously, many awful pop stars sold many records because payola bought radio airplay or because they already knew the singers’ names.

Chronicles serves as a tangible, enduring reminder of the most astounding, destructive period we’ve ever seen. I’ve anthologized what I’ve posted in case Substack removes my posts.

Further, sharing a printed text might facilitate discussions in which many have, to date, been unwilling to participate. Due to censorship, many people haven’t considered that the whole viral reaction never made any sense and caused far more harm than it prevented. I’m still trying to engage people regarding this very dark historical chapter.

Whether such discussions occur or not, I only have eight copies left. I can order more but may not receive these until after Christmas. This book will still be well worth reading in 2026 and for many years thereafter. It’s a time capsule.

—

I also have eight copies of Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning (April, 2024). This 228-page book contains 55 stories not included in Chronicles. Dispatches sets forth more thematically and chronologically why the public should have, from mid-March 2020, seen the Covid response as driven by lies.

Many people have told me that both books are “good reads” or words to that effect. I see both as samizdats, i.e., underground statements of governmentally-forbidden truth. I like knowing that copies of such subversive material are in nearly all states. Some have told me that they put copies into those miniature bookhouses adjacent to their neighborhood’s sidewalks.

Others have said that they donated copies to their local libraries. Libraries in my area won’t acquire or display anti-Coronamania titles. Librarians were among the phony viral narrative’s staunchest supporters. But as did many Americans over the past five-plus years, “Library Science” majors showed they didn’t understand basic Biology or Math. During the Scamdemic, they wore masks and took shots, ostensibly to “Follow the Science.” But they neither read the studies upon which they purportedly relied nor bothered to get down to a scientifically-prescribed BMI to protect their health. They Followed the Slogans. It was easier than thinking. And it enabled them to falsely see themselves as virtuous.

If you’d like a copy of either book, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail. Each costs $15, plus $5 shipping. The shipping cost is $5, total, no matter how many books one orders.

In any event, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah to all. Except the corrupt, pro-lockdown and injection bureaucrats, newspeople and politicians and the unwise men and women who have revered, parroted and obeyed the Covid terrorists. These are not people of good will.