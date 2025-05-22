During my freshman year of high school, several friends were on the wrestling team. Mickey represented our school in the 88-pound class. He won all or most of his bouts against other schools. Our mutual friend, Danny, was a 98-pounder but didn’t get to wrestle in the team matches because a kid named Johnny was in the same weight class and consistently defeated Danny in the intra-team qualifying bouts.

At a whopping 130 pounds, I used to play football and basketball and work out and hang out with Mickey, Danny and other guys. We had no computers or cell phones, so we interacted face-to-face.

One spring Saturday afternoon while I was playing a baseball game, Mickey, Danny and another guy or two were hanging out at the Dairy Queen downtown. Mickey was bragging about his wrestling record and razzing his teammate, Danny, for being left out of the interscholastic matches. After hearing enough shit-talk and having practiced all season, Danny challenged Mickey to prove how good he was.

There was a grassy field nearby. They walked there to engage in conflict resolution. A mutual friend who was there told me that Danny quickly tackled Mickey, threw him around and then, as the wrestlers used to say, tied him in knots. I guess it’s good there were no phones to record the smackdown. By Monday morning, the whole school would have seen the 98-pounder rough up the 88-pounder.

Mickey didn’t speak to Danny for the rest of the school year. As Danny’s family moved to California when the school year ended, I don’t know if Mickey ever talked to Danny again. Danny’s beatdown had caused Mickey to suffer a distinct loss of face.

With Danny on the other side of the continent, Mickey didn’t have to confront a reminder of the drubbing he had taken. He could pretend it didn’t happen. He wrestled in the 101-pound weight class for the remainder of high school, thinking himself excellent because he could outdo most of the shrinking pool of boys who could get down to that weight as sophomores, juniors and seniors.

—

Five years since the Scamdemic began, the entire Covid narrative has been incrementally revealed as phony. The virus threatened only a tiny, definable slice of the population. Lockdowns didn’t help. Nor did school closures; neither kids nor teachers—nearly all of whom were under 60—were ever at risk. The masks and asymptomatic tests were wasteful theater. The shots didn’t stop infection or spread. Instead, they seem to have killed many people. Excess deaths remain high, suggesting that the shots have messed up people’s hearts, arteries, other body parts, blood and immune systems. Politicians spent four trillion dollars to fund worthless mitigation measures and inflationarily contrived something like eight trillion more to prop up a deliberately disrupted economy and shift more wealth to the already wealthy.

I predicted these outcomes from the outset. It was obvious that the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests (collectively, the “NPIs”) and later, the shots—which I also opposed out of the box—were a mix of opportunism, hype and lunacy. When I told others this, they dismissively replied that “people are dying!” and that I didn’t have public health, infectious disease or medical credentials.

But as Danny showed Mickey and those watching, performance matters more than credentials do. I and some others knew and applied basic biology and logic and understood the need for social and economic interaction. We NPI and jab opponents lacked financial or political motives. Thus, while many of the credentialed and economically-captured either lied or acquiesced re: the NPIs and shots, we dissidents were free to tell the truth. Though the media was free to censor us. And did.

By August 2020, tens of thousands of MDs, public health faculty and epidemiologists and social scientists had signed The Great Barrington Declaration, expressing strong disagreement with the lockdowns and school closures. As I and other dissidents had been since March, these credentialed signatories also were ignored by media.

—

Five years after the Scamdemic began, many still naively and implausibly maintain that the NPIs and shots saved humanity. Similarly, jabbers who nonetheless got sick multiple times insist that the injections “kept them out of the hospital.” People need to tell themselves something to affirm their bedrock faith in their government, their preferred media sources and all things medical. Though mostly, the refusal to accept responsibility for the NPIs’ and shots’ damage was/is an ego-protecting effort by those who supported all aspects of the viral overreaction.

Others have belatedly seen the Scam. Trying to save face, they pretend the whole thing never happened. When someone like me broaches the topic. they say, “Covid is so three-years-ago. We’re focused on the present, not the past.”

The conspicuously silent Coronamaniacs resemble Mickey: they still want to consider themselves outstanding—in this instance, smart—despite a distinctly poor showing.

Some who belatedly recognized that they got the whole thing wrong have suggested that those who effected or supported the NPIs and shots should be forgiven and that their conduct should be forgotten. Perhaps most openly and notoriously, in its October 31, 2022 edition, The Atlantic—a conductor on the Covid Crazy Train—included an essay by Emily Oster, a Brown professor, who proposed “A Covid Amnesty.” Oster, who admitted to wearing a mask while hiking in the woods and requiring her kids to do the same, asserted, as have others, that those who wanted to close schools, etc. “couldn’t have known” the NPIs would cause problems. This isn’t a serious defense. It sounds like something Jeffrey Epstein and his pals would say.

Without any insider information, I and many others knew, said and wrote from Day 1 that the NPIs would be deeply destructive. What does it say about Ivy League—and nearly all other—colleges that their professors wore Covid masks outdoors (!) and failed to consider obvious demographic viral trends?

Moreover, those who now say they “didn’t know” acted in 2020-22 as if they did know. On social media, they smugly mocked the minority who disagreed with them and fantasized that the unmasked and unvaxxed would die. They cheered talk show hosts who maliciously but unrealistically wished for this outcome.

As David Zweig details in his excellent, new, derisively-titled book, An Abundance of Caution, teachers’ unions and the politicians they funded knew that keeping students home for 18 months made no scientific sense. Yet, for political and economic gain, teachers deprived kids of irreplaceable experiences and structured learning. Why didn’t teachers who claimed to care so much about students break ranks and declare that their union leaders were lying and that the schools should immediately reopen?

—

While Christianity has lost its cultural market share, it still has many adherents. Forgiveness is a central, defining tenet of Christianity. Christian teaching typically focuses on offering, not seeking, forgiveness.

Though not always. In late February 2025, I attended a large Texas Bible Church service. To a congregation of a couple of thousand people, the pastor, citing scripture, delivered a sermon on the importance of asking for forgiveness. He opened by using a generic, common example of a public figure caught misbehaving. Lacking a factual defense, the transgressor defaults to a time-tested PR strategy: with head bowed and voice flattened, he reads aloud—or posts, on the internet—some rote, distinctly unspecific message composed by his attorney, often using the passive tense. He expresses regret “if some have taken offense” and vaguely blames a substance or an extrinsic source of stress for his “error in judgment.”

He neither admits intention nor acknowledges that he hurt others who didn’t deserve it. The semi-apologizer is embarrassed but not humbled. He ritualistically says just enough to demarcate past from present and to foreclose further discussion of what he’s done.

As a contrasting example of a proper apology, the pastor played a two-minute movie clip of a man apologizing to his wife for being a poor husband and father. The film character earnestly specified the type and extent of the damage he had caused and said that he knew his conduct was wrong when he did it. Thusly humbled, he pleaded for mercy.

But movies aren’t real. Most people can count on one hand the number of times when anyone has specifically apologized to them about anything remotely significant. Yet if, as many say, forgiveness is a gift to the forgiver, might apologizing be a gift to the apologizer?

—

Those who supported the NPIs and shots haven’t apologized. Because ego is so fundamental, they’re unlikely to do so.

Thus, those who argued against the Covid response are left to decide whether, and how, to unilaterally forgive and/or forget.

Much could be said about forgiveness. Some people do awful stuff: they steal the life savings of working people or embezzle millions in donations meant for orphans, they strafe schools, rape or beat women or children and starve enemies to death or push them out of helicopters. Who can sincerely forgive people for such acts, especially if they know the victims?

What, aside from declining to retaliate, does forgiveness entail? Is it a magic word that, when spoken, fulfills the forgiver’s obligation? Is it a lasting commitment to erase all resentment? Is having heightened awareness about events or a long memory a curse because these attributes make it harder to forgive? Should people be forgiven for being unable to forgive?

There are 1.8 million incarcerated Americans. If we forgave everyone for every crime, should we release all prisoners and repurpose prisons into Amazon warehouses? The scope and depth of harm done by such imprisonable offenses as armed robberies or drug deals is minor compared to the years of experiences, peace of mind and wealth stolen by the Scamdemicians. And enabled by popular support.

The NPIs and shots have caused tremendous damage. But as the linkage between those measures is less direct, occurs over a long timespan and receives less news coverage, people notice the NPIs and shots’ effects less than they notice street crime. Besides, people in business suits who told the Covid lies are presumed respectable. What the Scamdemicians’ misconduct lacked in overt violence has been, and will be, more than made up for in the astronomically high-volume and duration of the suffering caused.

From a practical perspective, forgiving the Coronamanic means that those who perpetrated or supported the NPIs won’t be held accountable for their knowably wrong, destructive conduct. Covid forgiveness will promote recidivism by Scamdemic orchestrators and similar misconduct by other officials. Many exploiters of humans live by the cynical rule that it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission. They know that, as time passes, life distracts victims and their anger fades.

Much of the public still doesn’t perceive how fraudulent the viral response was or how long its effects will last. The Scamdemic’s perpetrators have gotten away with major, conspiratorial crimes worse than those committed by any RICO convict. The public deserves to know what happened behind closed doors during 2020-23 and that those who managed the Covid response knew they were lying. But they won’t learn this if public officials, from the President on down, and the media remain silent about their roles in facilitating viral mania, and demand that everyone “move on.”

—

Regardless of whether those who effected or supported the NPIs and shots are forgiven, their conduct shouldn’t be forgotten.

Whether or not to support the NPIs and shots were easy calls. Many of the NPI and shot backers thought of themselves as exceptionally smart. The willingness to embrace the NPIs, masks, tests and shots was based on opportunism, a desire to be accepted by the herd or an absence of critical thinking.

Accordingly, the judgment and credibility of those who effected and supported the Coronamanic overreactions, should, like Moody’s Credit Rating, be downgraded, permanently. As with Mickey, overrating themselves should have consequences.

—

The passage of a few years doesn’t make the NPIs or shots irrelevant. Bookstore shelves always display hundreds of new books regarding grim events from five, ten, fifty or more years ago. Many public-school history units focus on dark events or trends from past decades or centuries. Unless some keep telling the counter-narrative truth about the Covid response, those who supported the NPIs and shots will conveniently forget the Scam and mischaracterize the past five years. I’ve seen, and still see daily, the Covid overreactions’ effects on people I know.

Though seldom reported, the findings regarding the shots have, since mid-2021, been consistently negative. That trend will likely continue. Last week, for example, I saw a very disturbing study regarding the Covid shots’ depletion of female rats’ oocyte reserves. If this research reflects a human trend—I strongly hope it doesn’t—millions of American women forced to inject mRNA in 2021 to keep jobs or attend school will be unable to bear children. And with their government having gone much more deeply into debt to fund the viral overreaction, most Americans are 20% poorer than they were five years ago. The US seems bound for an economic train wreck. Many of the virally isolated kids, and young adults, are not alright.

As Long-Covid-Overreaction damage persists and widens, or as those who supported these measures express anger about or prescribe solutions to these—or other— problems, I’ll remind them of what they did and said between 2020-23 and note how, like Mickey, they were wrongly self-assured of their superiority during that time.