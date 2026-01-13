After selling four batches of Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning (April, 2024) and Coronamania Chronicles: True Stories Revealing the Covid Lies (August, 2025), I ordered and just received another run of each book.

Throughout the Scamdemic, government officials and the media have used fake numbers and official, “expert” pronouncements to mislead much of the US, Europe and Oceania. Since March 18, 2020, I’ve opposed the Covid response based on observations of the people around me before and during the mania and on logic, biology, history and legal principles.

Dispatches’ 55 stories in 228 pages explain why the public, which fell for the Covid psyop, should have, from mid-March 2020, seen the Covid response as phony.

In contrast, Chronicles’ 37, slightly longer stories spanning 219 pages describe life during the Scamdemic, discuss how this period resembled other dark chapters of American history and describe its lasting damage.

Many readers have praised both books. In case Substack removes my posts or disappears, these books serve as tangible reminders of the most astounding period we’ve ever seen.

Due to intensive censorship, too few have considered that the viral reaction never made sense and caused far more harm than it prevented. I’m still trying to engage people regarding this very dark historical chapter. Sharing these books with others might facilitate discussions in which many have, to date, been unwilling to participate.

Given production costs, I make no profit from these books. But I like knowing that copies are in nearly all states and Canada, Europe, Asia and Oceania. I’d like to widen the reach of this government and media-suppressed work of non-fiction. It counters the worse-than-Soviet-Era propaganda published by Birx, Fauci, Lewis, Slavitt and other Scamdemic perpetrators/revisionists. I tell true stories about real people living life. They propagate myths about bureaucrats in conference rooms.

If you’d like a copy of either book, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail. Each costs $15, plus $5 shipping. The shipping cost is $5, total, no matter how many books one orders.