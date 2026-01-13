Dispatches from a Scamdemic

The Ornery Nurse
14hEdited

I am glad some of us have the energy to write about these horrible times.

Sadly, I do not as I am still in the trenches to some extent fighting mandates in New England charnel houses.

I will never work as a staff nurse again, but, as a patient advocate, I still have some fight left in me.

Masks and false imprisonment have already returned to some institutions because of “the flu” and there are poor, addicted souls boosting themselves to an early grave because they are afraid to die of “covid” et. al.

As long as there is money to be made, most doctors and nurses will continue to collaborate in the genocide.

I have stopped reading books about the scam as I have reduced my consumption of media in general about holocausts.

It is impossible to forget the evil I witnessed and continue to witness to this day in our medical system.

Mengele would be proud.

Momo's avatar
Momo
14h

Your work will stand the test of time, unlike most of the drivel of this age. It's evidence that some of us did not lose our minds or our humanity.

