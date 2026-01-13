FOR KEEP'S SAKE
After selling four batches of Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning (April, 2024) and Coronamania Chronicles: True Stories Revealing the Covid Lies (August, 2025), I ordered and just received another run of each book.
Throughout the Scamdemic, government officials and the media have used fake numbers and official, “expert” pronouncements to mislead much of the US, Europe and Oceania. Since March 18, 2020, I’ve opposed the Covid response based on observations of the people around me before and during the mania and on logic, biology, history and legal principles.
Dispatches’ 55 stories in 228 pages explain why the public, which fell for the Covid psyop, should have, from mid-March 2020, seen the Covid response as phony.
In contrast, Chronicles’ 37, slightly longer stories spanning 219 pages describe life during the Scamdemic, discuss how this period resembled other dark chapters of American history and describe its lasting damage.
Many readers have praised both books. In case Substack removes my posts or disappears, these books serve as tangible reminders of the most astounding period we’ve ever seen.
Due to intensive censorship, too few have considered that the viral reaction never made sense and caused far more harm than it prevented. I’m still trying to engage people regarding this very dark historical chapter. Sharing these books with others might facilitate discussions in which many have, to date, been unwilling to participate.
Given production costs, I make no profit from these books. But I like knowing that copies are in nearly all states and Canada, Europe, Asia and Oceania. I’d like to widen the reach of this government and media-suppressed work of non-fiction. It counters the worse-than-Soviet-Era propaganda published by Birx, Fauci, Lewis, Slavitt and other Scamdemic perpetrators/revisionists. I tell true stories about real people living life. They propagate myths about bureaucrats in conference rooms.
If you’d like a copy of either book, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail. Each costs $15, plus $5 shipping. The shipping cost is $5, total, no matter how many books one orders.
I am glad some of us have the energy to write about these horrible times.
Sadly, I do not as I am still in the trenches to some extent fighting mandates in New England charnel houses.
I will never work as a staff nurse again, but, as a patient advocate, I still have some fight left in me.
Masks and false imprisonment have already returned to some institutions because of “the flu” and there are poor, addicted souls boosting themselves to an early grave because they are afraid to die of “covid” et. al.
As long as there is money to be made, most doctors and nurses will continue to collaborate in the genocide.
I have stopped reading books about the scam as I have reduced my consumption of media in general about holocausts.
It is impossible to forget the evil I witnessed and continue to witness to this day in our medical system.
Mengele would be proud.
Your work will stand the test of time, unlike most of the drivel of this age. It's evidence that some of us did not lose our minds or our humanity.