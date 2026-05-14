Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

As an adult, the only occasions on which I have watched "the News" were the Chernobyl incident and 9/11, both acts generated by fraud and mendacity. I knew Covid was a deliberate act of the same ilk and never gave it the time of day.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3h

"But to me, the hanta focus feels more like an attempt to reinforce the narrative that lethal viruses are always lurking and thus, to retroactively justify the Covid response. "

And that's why we have the phonies congressman Massie and Rand Paul bringing up the lab leak nonsense.

It only justifies the fear and the lab leak story was purposely seeded as a false alternative.

We know that before the clot shots the years of life lost due to "COVID" was close to zero, meaning there was nothing new.

After the shots, years of life lost increased as younger people died. They blamed it on COVID which is the typical sham... Like when someone dies from chemo, they blame cancer... Etc

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