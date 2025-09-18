As a Catholic, but public-school attending, sixth-grader (my mother was Lutheran; she was considered to be in a mixed marriage), I studied for confirmation. As the ceremony neared, I and dozens of my public-school classmates had to attend practice sessions on May weekday afternoons. We went across town to Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s (prosaically nicknamed ‘O-L-P-H”) grounds and waited against our free will in a line on the sidewalk outside the church, alongside the parking lot.

My Catholic school friends told me that the nuns often upbraided and sometimes smacked disrespectful male Catholic school pupils. Many of these boys were sent to OLPH, which lacked the catchy ring of a “Holy Cross” or “St. Someone or other,” to learn discipline from nuns who resolutely meted it out.

Despite the nuns’ characteristic austerity and corporal punishment, on those May afternoons, the black-habited Sisters displayed distinct favoritism toward their full-time, five day/week, male students by allowing them to play lively, violent keep-away games on the pavement in front of us stationary, captive, less-holy public schoolers. As they ran around vigorously under our noses, the OLPH boys wore white, long-sleeve, button-down shirts and royal blue, clip-on ties and pressed trousers. Until our joint practice sessions began inside the church twenty minutes later, they were free to be their wild, growing selves.

The keep-away players really got after it. Divided into two large teams of twenty-plus boys each, they chased whoever had the ball and tackled him to make him cough it up.

One sunny afternoon, as Jim Tierney, a fast, strong athlete whom I knew from town Rec sports and whose Dad had died of a heart attack, leaving him and his two or three brothers the sons of a widow, ran hard with the ball while a swarm of over twenty boys chased him toward the parking lot’s corner, where we public-schoolers obediently waited. As Jim fled the mobile mob, three running boys quickly sized up speed and space and simultaneously but silently set up a blind-side, classic hammer-and-anvil assault. Just as Jim turned the corner and ran right in front of us, the trio of sneaky assailants converged and forcefully thumped him to the asphalt. His skidded across the pavement, smudging his white shirt, tearing the knees of his blue slacks and skewing his necktie.

Without hesitation, Jim picked himself up, quickly straightened his tie, turned around and joined the new chase for the ball, which was, by then, being carried back by another player to the center of the parking lot, with dozens of boys having redirected their pursuit.

You had to admire Jim’s vitality, unbroken focus and reflexive adherence to the dress code.

As neatened-up Jim sprinted away, a kid standing next to me in the idle public-school line said aloud what we were all thinking: “These Catholic School kids are tough!”

In the seventh grade, a bunch of those Catholic school boys transferred to the public middle school that I attended. They brought with them their blacktop keep-away games, in which dozens of seventh-graders squared off against the big, bad eighth- graders. I got my first concussion in one of those games. Or maybe my second.

Other than the head-knocking, tackle keep-away was great fun. Being hunted by people who want to hurt you, and chasing and taking others down, are exhilarating. That’s why playing football is also fun and why hundreds of thousands of young males do it for free.

—

Humans swim in a sea of conspiracies. As do schoolyard keep-away players, people routinely work in groups to try to impose their will upon and exploit others. Our local, regional, state and national political parties and governments often take on self-serving lives of their own. Throughout modern history, many countries have formed military alliances. Organizations, corporations, fraternities and sororities and sports teams are all forms of conspiracies. People conspire openly and spontaneously, as keep-away-playing Catholic school boys did when there were Catholic grade schools. Or they do so secretly and with careful planning.

—

The Covid reaction was never intended to be a good faith, public health response. Clearly, many people and institutions conspired to pull off the Scamdemic. It’s worth knowing who the conspirators were and how and why they effected the Scam. Exposing citizens to the Covid conspiracy enables them to understand how their institutions behaved during that dark time, and in general. In theory, awareness of the Covid conspiracy might also provide some measure of accountability and reform.

Many people want Coronamania’s preparators to be held accountable. But instead of ex post facto remedies, it would have been infinitely better if more people had seen the Scam from the beginning. Based on decades of life experience I knew, from Day 1, and told everyone who would listen, that the Covid response was a Scam. I never trusted the Covid narrative, including the case or death statistics. Stats are subject to much chicanery, never more so than during the past five-and-half years.

Instead, throughout Coronamania, I’ve trusted what I’ve seen earlier in my life because it’s not subject to distortion or censorship by media sources or bureaucrats. Life, logic and my science knowledge have been more accurate indicators of what’s happened over the past five-and-a half years than has any legacy media graph, case or death ticker, slogan, image or video. The things people have seen in their own quotidian realm over the past five-and-a-half years showed anyone who was paying attention that the entire Covid response was illogical, unscientific and destructive.

Even though many have belatedly seen Coronaphobia as illogical and fake, many still haven’t, and never will. People don’t like to admit they were suckers. And even if I could have convinced the naive that the lockdowns, masks, tests and shots were a conspiracy, the conspirators are too wealthy, powerful and entrenched to be overwhelmed by force or voted out. The only way to have thwarted the Scamdemicians was for a large number of people to have perceived the Scam and refused to comply. That’s why, since March 2020, I’ve prioritized revealing the Scam over research and writing that reveals the conspiracy beneath the Scam’s planning and execution.

Nonetheless, because I knew the Covid response was plainly phony, I’ve often thought about who caused it and why. In my posts, I’ve only occasionally glanced behind the Scamdemic’s thin veil and noted how the media and Democrats fear-mongered regarding an unscary virus to skew elections, immigration policy, the economy, et al. Simultaneously, Republicans equivocated and endorsed massive Covid spending.

I’ve met or spoken on the phone with many astute people who see that none of the lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots made sense. Some of these people have devoted much effort to figuring out and making public which conspirators committed the Covid crimes against humanity and how and why they did so. This group includes David Hughes, Tessa Lena, Debbie Lerman, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Austin-Fitts and Dr. David Martin. If you know of others, please list them in the Comments.

—

Michael Bryant is another one of these inquiring minds who has put the Scamdemic in its larger, conspiratorial context. Mr. Bryant is a well-spoken, clear-writing citizen journalist and researcher whose work can be found on Off Guardian, Global Research, Brownstone Journal, Lew Rockwell and other sites.

While the lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots were implemented by federal, state and local governments, Bryant points out that it was largely orchestrated by entities and individuals who run NGOs, corporations and government entities.

Bryant sees the Covid years as a carefully planned reign of terror. He says it was a coordinated psychological operation that influenced the behavior of individuals on a global level. In an ongoing series of nine, 2,000-plus-word posts on the Health Freedom Defense Fund site, Bryant sets forth a series of timelines beginning in 1999 and extending through 2020, that reveal the institutional, legal and tactical measures that led to the Covid response.

Bryant identifies the culprits. The conspiracists were people and entities you’ve heard of, and some you haven’t: Fauci, Wellcome Trust, WEF, Gates, DOD, Black Rock, GAVI, Tedros, WHO, Birx, CDC, BioNTech, Klaus Schwab, NATO, Moderna, DARPA, BARDA, Pfizer, HHS and the FDA, et al. He sketches the loathsome, though ballyhooed, public/private and/or public/private/university partnerships, including the University/Industrial Censorship Complex.

Though respiratory viruses had never caused mass deaths of healthy people, especially since antibiotics and steroids have been available, a global team of profit and power-driven psychopaths felt driven to develop a set of intensive, albeit oppressive and silly, anti-microbial interventions.

Positing mass spread of a universally lethal virus allowed bureaucrats and medical and pharmaceutical entities to apply a decades long-planned solution to a contrived problem. These panic-mongering megalomaniacs sought, and still seek to expand, social control and wealth.

Bryant lists and summarizes many conferences, retreats, planning sessions, panels, summits, simulations and “blueprint documents” beginning as early as 1999 and continuing up to the onset of the ostensible March 2020 Covid emergency. They justified their attention to this matter by predicting that an unprecedentedly lethal microbial killer would spontaneously arise. Given that this had never happened before, why would anyone expect it to happen in 2020?

He also chronicles the passage of federal laws and international treaties such as the PREP Act, the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act and the 21st Century Lives Act. All of the above reeks of conspiratorial design. Together, these measures set the stage for the mRNA “vaccines” that would follow.

He cites other developments that, via the Covid response, are greasing the skids for a dystopian global technocracy that spies on, debanks and demoralizes individuals.

—

Bryant observes that the Covid craze can’t be understood without examining the behind-the-scenes, un-televised, unprecedented economic collapse of 2019–2020 that threatened the global financial system.

In September 2019, world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis that popped up in formerly (mostly) liquid markets: money markets, repurchase agreement (repo) markets, and foreign exchange markets. A crisis in the US repo market caused the secured overnight lending rate to briefly hit 10% (versus its 2019 rate of 2%–3%), prompting the Federal Reserve to step in and begin dumping hundreds of billions of dollars a week into Wall Street's trading firms. That Wall Street bailout program started on September 17 of that year. Over the next six months more than $9 trillion in institutional loans were made at super-cheap rates. Within a year, over $15 trillion (!) had been contrived and inflationarily pumped into the economy, allowing the affluent to buy up real estate abandoned by less affluent people and later, lockdown-killed companies, unable to service mortgages.

The Covid pseudo-crisis was a reaction to a global debt crisis in the world markets. Western governments, catering to the big banks, intervened to stem an incipient economic landslide, bail out large investors, and proactively install a security infrastructure to control the social disorder that this global catastrophe would cause. Without an external threat like a "killer virus," this massive financial collapse and historic wealth transfer would be seen for what it was: colossal theft by the aristocracy of financial fraudsters.

—

Bryant observes that, in early 2020, the CDC was recording high percentages of flu cases. When Coronamania began, flu cases inexplicably plummeted to all-time lows. Flu cases were soon abandoned altogether as the media apparatus shifted its coverage dramatically toward the “novel” coronavirus. During February and early March, 2020, most Americans went about their lives as usual, blissfully unaware of the planned conspiracy.

He also provides examples of nursing homes that were said to have reported three times as many Covid deaths as they had beds. When contacted to confirm these numbers, these facilities’ officials denied that they had reported anywhere near the death number ascribed to their facility. Instead, they suggested that those in the chain of data collection had made up this number. In the early stages of the Scamdemic, when officials wanted to build terror, nursing home deaths made up 40-60% of the deaths on the TV death tickers.

—

Overall, these staged events created the panicky context for the lockdowns, masks and their sequelae.

Just because the schools and bars have reopened and you don’t have to wear masks or show vaxx cards doesn’t mean that vast, irreparable harm hasn’t been done by the Covid conspirators.

The Bryant timelines, which distill countless hours of extensive research, are viewable on the Health Freedom Defense Fund site:

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny-2/

They’re well worth reading. The events are sequenced and displayed on the screen in a manner that makes them easy to process. They lay out the Scamdemic conspiracy and filled in some gaps in my understanding of how this dirtiest of deals went down.