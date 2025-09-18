Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

NJ Election Advisor
5d

A gamed system….whose pieces were primed to be played.

Who are the suckers? MSM readers and viewers. Religion isn’t the opiate of the masses- actual drugs and entertainment are.

“Conspiracy theory” is a CIA term to discourage critical thinking, we should expose each pathological agency and player at every opportunity.

He doesn’t write much anymore, but Steve Martin in Japan has had great insights on the scam (though blocked by Sasha Latypova).

Yes to Katherine Austin Fitts and the inimitable Katherine Watt at Bailiwick News

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews

Bad Cattitude

Bobbie Anne Cox

CI Hopkins

Martin Kulldorff

James Roguski

Joe Sansone

Welcome the Eagle

Tom Siebert

There are many intelligent people who saw through the scam. So much of the public just isn’t motivated to put in hard mental work; they’re worried about their “feels” and “missing out” and trips to Disney. Artifice and fakie stuff. Anything but seek the truth.

Americans suffer with inflammation, obesity and swelling. What did the Romans say?

Mens sana in corpore sano ?

Sound mind in sound body - how can the West reason at all when the medicine, soul, food, water and air are all (intentionally) poisoned?

Thanks for the piece, Mark

Samwise
5d

“Follow the money.” is the answer to just about all of life’s mysteries.

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
