Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Myers's avatar
Leslie Myers
3d

They’ll likely refuse to read either one. Because that’s what open-minded people do.

Another classic fall down funny insight. Exceedingly rare are narratives of historical events that are objective. Even more rare are narratives that prove to be accurate. The more I think of it multiple copies would make fantastic Christmas presents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
3d

I bought a pile of the first book and gave them out as Christmas presents both to those who were glad to get them and those who were not. One of the best gifts I have given over the years. And a couple of the "why are you giving me this?" folks actually read them...so there is that. Thanks for writing these, Mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Oshinskie
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture