Yesterday, I belatedly received, from the printer, additional copies of Coronmania Chronicles. I spent yesterday afternoon sending these out. I have more to send today. If you bought a book and haven’t received it by September 17, please let me know.

If you want a copy of Coronamania Chronicles and haven’t ordered one yet, please contact me know via email at forecheck32 at g mail.

Some of you asked if you could also get a copy of Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning (2024).

It turned out that a bunch of people wanted one. I ordered more and also got those reprints yesterday. The content is exactly the same as the first edition but I had the text reformatted. The margins are bigger than in the first edition. I learned from my mistake.

If you wish to have a copy of that book, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail and tell me how many copies you would like.

Some Canadian, European and Oceanian readers asked me to set up an affordable local printing/shipping option for both books. I looked into this and it’s more complicated than I would like. If you want a pdf, I can send one to readers outside the US. It won’t be as nice as having a bound, signed, bookshelf-able version with a colorful cover. But all the content will be included. You can email me about this, too.

To the thousands who’ve read my posts every week for the past few years but never became paid subscribers, buying one or both books would express support for my work.

Once you’ve read either book, you’ll want to share each with your ex-friends who bought the Scam. They’ll likely refuse to read either one. Because that’s what open-minded people do.

Regardless, thanks for your sanity and resistance throughout the past five-plus years. It’s impossible to unsee how government and media’s obvious lies deceived most of a very gullible public.

Unfortunately, little of the extensive Scamdemic damage can be undone. Nonetheless, as with other dark historical chapters, this period should be accurately described and remembered. These two books do so, in relatable, anecdotal form.

I’ll post as usual tomorrow morning.