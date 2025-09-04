Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Immersive read, Mark. RIP Wally.

I find myself torn between vilifying people for trusting the government and not doing their due diligence regarding corona reportage outside the venal, propaganda spewing mainstream media or said government for despicable betrayal of its citizens’ trust. Both deserve scorn.

There is an article in this morning’s local rag praising the covid “vaccines” for saving between fourteen and twenty million lives. Zero mention of adverse sometimes deadly side effects, yet numerous allegations that anyone not onboard the shot train is a kook.

I thought we would be further along exposing the truth by now.

I had forgotten about that "cryogenic" bit -- wasn't that weird? That was strongly hyped and didn't some of us wonder, "sure, OK, but..... how are they maintaining that low temperature at these mass vaccination sites in the hot sun?" -- something just wasn't adding up. It was a creepy feeling. The same creepy feeling I got when double masking was pushed, and when Fauci briefly tried to push goggles -- which was a bit too far for most people (yet, didn't you see a few people wearing them?)

Some of my friends work at the Pentagon. I recall one of them working on the vaccine mobilization effort, and his comment about his own shot was, "we all just line up and we are all given them -- that's how it is in the military. You just do it with everyone." And now that I think about it, this whole "go along with the group" pressure is probably one of the reasons that mass vaccination sites (like a drive-through!) were pushed. "Everyone is doing this shot-in-the-arm-thing: and now it's your turn."

R.I.P. Wally, and all who have died from this horrible poison and deadly hospital protocols.

