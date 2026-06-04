Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
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"Covid wasn't anything close to a society-wide threat to life. But anyone paying attention knew that in March 2020."

I remember March 2020 very well. Nothing was adding up. Then this French medical doctor who looked like Gandolf named Didier Roult came up with a cure involving hydroxychloroquine and a Zpak. Instead of praise, he was universally denounced and ridiculed. That was a strange and clearly orchestrated response. In a real pandemic wouldn't a cure be welcomed or at least considered? I knew it was a fraud then, on March 23rd, 2020.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
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The urgent message that we must take from these past several years is that we are under sustained psychological warfare and have been for quite some time. There was no pandemic.

The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering.

Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.

Not only did the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that there was a mass murder spree (mainly of the elderly on pensions and the disabled on government assistance) set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also served as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation.”

One of the major components of the covid terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

Orders given throughout Western nations resulted in medical institutions creating incentives and mandates that via the financial instrument of the "health management systems" funneled massive kickbacks into the coffers of large-scale financial investors via the covid death protocols which had the added "benefit" of addressing future liabilities.

All of this came about via policy directives that were developed in the top realms of high finance, then passed down via political processes turning them into real world policy.

Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency it was an Intel operation, a global racketeering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.

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