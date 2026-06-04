On Saturday night, February 11, 2012, I sang the Star-Spangled Banner, a capella, at center court before a nationally, ESPN-televised, sold-out Princeton-Harvard basketball game at Princeton’s Jadwin Gym. Doing so was thrilling and enthusiastically received by the capacity crowd of over 7,000. I worried that I might forget the lyrics. But I didn’t.

In the week leading up to the game, I called a Princeton Engineering grad friend—who later very unsmartly bought the Scamdemic—to tell him I was going to perform the national anthem at his alma mater. My friend knew that, though I had no formal musical training, I could carry a tune, at least within a limited range, and had written and recorded a dozen songs that have been on the radio. But having heard my CD, he also knew that I didn’t have the type of voice normally chosen to deliver that bombastic, pre-game number. Think maybe of Joe Strummer or Shane MacGowan.

At first, he laughed off the possibility. “No, come on, seriously…”

When I assured him I wasn’t joking, his normally enthusiastic voice wavered. I could tell he was worried I’d do a really bad job and be booed out of the arena.

Trying not to insult me, he replied, “I mean…are you sure…I mean, uh…”

“Yes,” I interjected, “I’m sure. I’ve been practicing. It’s gonna be good. Buy a ticket and tell me what section and row it’s in. After I perform, I’ll meet you and we’ll watch the game together.”

When Saturday night came and I got done singing, the packed crowd roared its approval and the student section chanted, “USA! USA! USA! USA!”

And as I walked off the court, the Princeton coach and former player, Mitch Henderson, looked me in the eye and said, “Nice job.”

After the performance, I walked up to my friend’s seat in the upper corner of the arena, smiled and said, “See, I told you I was going to sing the National Anthem!”

I did what I said I was going to do. It was fun. I’ll never forget it.

—

All of the foregoing is true.

But I left out one part. I didn’t sing alone. I sang alongside nine co-workers, one of whom got us the unpaid gig because he knew Princeton’s Athletic Director. The group included six women. They wanted a fourth male voice to give the group more bass. Singing is like dancing. Women are better at it than men are. But they need some males to accompany them so a man only needs a basic skill set to be appreciated.

I went to a lunchtime audition and did well enough that they let me in the group. We practiced during two other lunch hours. To get my harmony right, I had to stuff cotton in my left ear so I could hear the guy to my right better, because he was singing the same part I was supposed to sing.

—

The Scamdemic was built on a stack of outright government and media lies and half-truths, including that: The Virus killed healthy people of all ages, it spread asymptomatically, the PCR tests reflected consequential l infection and those who died in the hospitals died from, not with The Virus. Neither the government nor the media told the public that hospitals were lavishly subsidized to categorize those who died as “Covid deaths” and that many of the ostensible victims were on last legs to begin with and/or were ventilated, dehydrated and sedated or otherwise medicated to death.

Later, in order to hide vaxx-driven deaths, Pharma officials defined all of those who died within 42 days of the shots as “unvaccinated..” Doctors also declined to inject those who were very frail, because they knew the shots might hasten their demise.

The government and media badly bent the Covid truth in many other ways that I’ve previously discussed.

—

In Coronamania’s aftermath, the Scamdemic’s orchestrators continue to sell the “shots saved us” narrative. Doing so is an attempt to justify the unjustifiable and extremely destructive lockdowns, closures, masks and testing and tracing. The hollow premise is that theatrical measures protected us until the shots became available. Ultimately, jab adulation is designed to build support for misspending hundreds of billions more on “Pandemic Preparedness,” especially more “vaccines.” The more money wasted on viral hyperbole, the more millions of poor, young people will continue to die each year from affordably preventable and treatable diseases like malaria and TB.

While many credit the 2020-21 shots for ending Covid, according to the official stats, Covid deaths didn’t drop until late 2022, when the government ended hospital and family subsidies for attributing deaths to Covid. Additionally, many of the frailest Americans had already died in the two years prior. Some say that by 2022, The Virus had mutated into even less lethal forms and, in contrast to 2020-21, hospitals began to apply non-lethal treatments, thus lowering ostensible Covid deaths. Despite, or more likely because of, the shots, excess deaths remain above 2019 levels.

Instead of “the shots saved us” myth, truth-seekers should consider how many of the jabbed have died or been vaxx-injured. As I’ve previously noted, every one of the fourteen people I know who’ve died in the past five years had been injected.

I’m not saying the shots caused all these deaths, though given the shots’ timing and the baseline health of the decedents, I suspect the shots did cause some to die earlier from non-viral causes. Regardless, the shots didn’t “save the lives” of these fourteen. The people I know must resemble the people that others know. In the US alone, millions of jabbers have died in the past five years.

I also know multiple people who sustained vaxx injuries. What I’ve seen can’t be unique here, either. By now, for example, it’s widely acknowledged that some mRNA injectors have developed myocarditis. What are the odds that the shots would cause this inflammatory condition and not cause other systemic inflammation or other latent, forms of harm?

In addition to those who died or were injured, all of the injectors I can think of—every single one—has “gotten Covid” multiple times after injecting. Probabilistically, given that many vaxxers in my realm have died, been injured or gotten The Virus multiple times post-injection, many others whom I don’t know must also have suffered these shot effects.

—

Recently, I’ve read various studies that concluded, as do public health bureaucrats and Trump, that the shots “saved millions of lives.” These conclusions were based on models, as were the grossly inaccurate model predictions used to justify the 2020 lockdowns. Models are guesses about what might have happened if various measures weren’t taken. These exercises are based on multiple assumptions applied to dubious data. Those who develop models can easily derive desired conclusions.

Regarding shot efficacy, for example, some modelers have misleadingly applied an inflated Infection Fatality Rate. If one exaggerates Covid deaths, it makes the shots seem like they saved far more lives than they actually did.

—

I recently read this headline in an online publication named SciTech Daily:

“2.5 Million Lives Saved: The Untold Story of COVID Vaccines’ Global Impact”

When people read such a headline, they internalize the notion that the shots worked great.

The study summary says:

“Between 2020 and 2024, COVID-19 vaccinations are estimated to have prevented 2.5 million deaths worldwide. That means one life was saved for every 5,400 vaccine doses given.”

Assuming the data on which the model was based are close to accurate, saving one life for every 5,400 shots is extremely low yield. What type of medical treatment works once in 5,400 times it’s applied? That one success seems more like an extreme outlier than an actual effect. If a treatment only works that infrequently, one should wonder why it might work at all. Ultimately, that modeler says that 5,399 of every 5,400 injectors didn’t benefit from the shots. It’s what statisticians call a poor “odds ratio.”

That model/study conceded that 9 of 10 deaths averted and 8 of 10 life-years saved were among those over 60. While most people are healthy over 60, many aren’t and die during that decade, virus or no virus. Thus, “saving life-years” of those over 60 is a commensurately lower-yield outcome than it might appear to be. And although this model concluded that the shots provided almost no life-saving effects to those under 60, the shots were widely mandated for billions of people much younger than 60.

Modelers also disingenuously suggest that injecting younger individuals may have diminished transmission to older, vulnerable individuals. But the shots weren’t tested for their ability to stop infection and spread. When rolled out, they widely, visibly failed in this regard. As the vaxxed I know were far more likely to get Covid than were the unvaxxed, why should I believe the shots saved lives?

—

None of the models I reviewed considered deaths caused by the shots. One report conceded that randomized trial data are very limited. Why is there plenty of grant money to fund studies to support the false narrative of vaxx efficacy but no money to study vaxx-induced deaths or injuries? Even if funded, such analyses might be inconclusive because few jab victims were autopsied. As Substacker Bill Rice often observes, people—in this case, coroners, pathologists or medical researchers—don’t look for things they don’t want to find.

And the young who died after vaxxing each lost decades of life-years.

—

Other studies, which those who conducted the SciTech-reported study forcefully criticized as having exaggerated vaxx success, claimed the shots saved up to 14 million lives.

Coincidentally, I recently saw an alternative model that concluded the shots killed 14 million people and disabled 60 million and injured 500 million more.

But even using the most vaxx-favorable figure I found, for every 900 shots given, one life was saved. If a doctor told me that Treatment X had only a one-in-nine-hundred chance of helping me, I would decline it. This is especially true if, as with the shots, Treatment X had no long-term safety record.

As a whole, the vaxx life-saving figures show that Covid wasn’t anything close to a society-wide threat to life. But anyone paying attention knew that in March 2020.

—

Instead of studies and models, I trust what I see. It’s hard for me to believe the vaxxes were mass-scale lifesavers when I don’t know anyone who died from the Virus. It’s also hard to believe that the shots saved lives when the injectors I knew became sick far more commonly and frequently than did I, my wife and the other non-vaxxers I knew.

Praising the shots for “saving millions of lives” reminds me of my work colleagues’ rendition of the national anthem. The group didn’t succeed because of me. If anything, we sounded good despite my participation. Though unlike the shots, I’m pretty sure my harmony didn’t kill or injure anyone who heard it.