Seven days or, more often, nights/week for thirty-seven and a half years, my father worked in a car and truck assembly plant. In early October, 1965, when I was seven, he and my mother uncharacteristically went to Pennsylvania’s Poconos by themselves for four days. I guess it was a second honeymoon.

Their first honeymoon was a couple of nights in 1951 New York City. They stayed at The Roosevelt Hotel and were billed $6/night. By coincidence, The Roosevelt hosted my little brother’s 1999 wedding reception. In the run-up to the wedding, my parents showed The Roosevelt’s manager the 1951 receipt. Amused, the manager comped my parents’ stay for the weekend of the rocking 1999 event, which included a loud, lively band with seven instrumentalists and several excellent singers. Get down tonight!

Before their 1965 trip, my mom found a mild-mannered, short, local woman named Mrs. White to stay with and take care of my three siblings and me. Mrs. White reminded me of my grandmothers, except that she spoke unaccented English and liked baseball, which I was just learning about.

During that week’s afternoons, the World Series was on our black and white TV after I got home from school. The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing the Minnesota Twins. Mrs. White liked the Dodgers because they represented the National League, which had her favorite player, Willie Mays. I rooted for the Twins because I liked the word “Minnesota” and the names of two Twins players, Zoilo Versalles and Harmon Killebrew. No kids I knew had such cool names as those.

While Mrs. White was nice enough, at dinner, in order to get me and my two brothers and sister to consume what she cooked, Mrs. White told us that there was a little red man inside of us pleading, “Feeeed me! Feeeed me!”

I don’t think my two older siblings took this anatomy lesson seriously. And my little brother may have been too young to understand it. But the notion of harboring a distressed, underfed little man distressed me. Thus, I ate everything Mrs. White put on my plate, even though I didn’t want to.

Those who have known me since age 13 would be surprised that I ever needed to be tricked into eating. If you asked those who know me to say one thing about me, most might say I consume more food than anyone they know. I’m not proud of this and competitive eating bugs me out. But I love a wide array of tasty food and can’t deny that I typically eat more than anyone at the table. I try to keep it healthy.

Be that as it may, because Mrs. White pulled for the Dodgers and I for the Twins, we agreed to wager twenty-five cents on the Series. The bet was her idea.

Coincidentally, my Mom gave me a weekly twenty-five-cent allowance for doing some light household chores. The quarter was proto-UBI, which, for three years, I often used to buy baseball and football cards that I traded with neighborhood kids. When I bought my first and only house at 31, I sold most of these to help with the down payment. I kept, for posterity, one Willie Mays, Harmon Killebrew and Zoilo Versalles card, plus some the other stars of that era.

My parents came home just before the Series ended. When they did, I told my mother about my bet with Mrs. White. When the Dodgers won the next day, I was disappointed. That evening, Mom put me in our old, brown Ford station wagon and drove me to Mrs. White’s house at Dogwood Street base, next to the Shell station on our town’s main street. I had to pay up.

I don’t think Mom was trying to show me that gambling was bad. When the Atlantic City casinos opened a dozen years later, Mom sometimes took the five-hour-round-trip day buses there and played the slot machines. Or rather, the machines played her. She typically came home empty-handed. Mom felt some misplaced pride and sense of tradition that her father had run a numbers racket in the coal town where she grew up and that she had delivered, on foot, the betting slips and the winnings. Making me pay my debt seemed more about me keeping my word and upholding the gambler’s code.

When we got to Mrs. White’s old house, which resembled Boo Radley’s, in the dark, I walked between the evergreen trees onto the one-step-up porch and knocked on the door, which Mrs. White opened. I extended the quarter to her and told her it was because the Dodgers had won. I didn’t mind losing the money as much as it humbled me that an old lady knew more about baseball than I did.

Mrs. White was gracious. She told me I should keep the quarter, that the bet was all in fun and the money wasn’t important to her. But I knew if I returned to the car with the quarter, Mom would get angry with me. Avoiding that outcome was worth all the quarters I might have saved up.

That gambling fail didn’t scar me for life. I occasionally put $5 in the March Madness office bracket and have, in the past four decades, bought a total of about ten lottery tickets when it was convenient. I once won New Jersey’s Pick 4 lottery box and got something like $67; mad money that I promptly spent on food treats.

Until I passed the bar, I had hard, low-wage jobs and later, a family to support and thus, didn’t see wagering as providing a good return on investment. Plus, gambling consumes time and adds distraction in a world already overfilled with distractions. Thus, over the years, I’ve bet very little and only for low stakes.

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Over the past two weeks, Ellen and I went to Southern Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas. We weren’t in Vegas to play Blackjack or see a Wayne Newton show at The Sphere. We went because we have friends in each place.

Our two days in Vegas and passing multiple Native American casinos in Arizona and New Mexico reminded me that many Americans love to gamble. I didn’t know that betting was a part of Native American heritage and culture.

For at least thirty years, Americans have spent more on gambling than on groceries. Gambling has grown sharply over the past few decades. Our governments and media support gambling in many ways, including conducting lotteries, which, given the low likelihood of winning, many have described as “a tax on the stupid.” Ironically, lottery proceeds are said to fund education.

In any event, gambling seems like a no-win pursuit: if you have enough money that you can afford to lose some of it, what value do any winnings have?

Conversely, those who can’t afford to lose money shouldn’t be betting. A chronically underemployed pre-Scamdemic friend told me of taking half a week’s part-time wages to the racetrack and losing the first five races. Down to his last ten dollars, he bet on a long shot, which came in. He cashed his ticket and literally sprinted out of the building in relief, with as many dollars in his pocket as when he arrived. It was like the old joke about the guy who went to the track and was asked by a friend how he did. He answered, “Great! I broke even and I really needed the money!”

If people don’t bet beyond their means, gambling seems more about getting a series of dopamine hits than it’s about the utility of any money they might take home if they’re disciplined enough to walk away from the table when they’re ahead. For such people, gambling isn’t risky, it’s simply a few hours of entertainment.

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But many gamble recklessly. The World Health Organization (“WHO”), which, when it’s not pushing destructive injections on behalf of wealthy “donors” who hold big stakes in Pharma entities, recently deemed compulsive gambling a public health issue. The WHO estimates that 1.2% of the world’s adult population has a gambling disorder. That adds up to tens of millions of compulsive gamblers.

The WHO observes that global gambling revenue will reach US$ 700 billion by 2028. Frequent gamblers generate around 60% of losses, which become gambling revenue. Gambling can lead to neglect of spouses and children, mental illness and suicide. And it diverts money from needs like housing and food. Gambling is also a common way to launder money.

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Despite these major downsides, our governments don’t shut down gambling. To the contrary, as gambling has been widely legalized and is available online, people can gamble anywhere, at any time. TV and Internet ads make gambling seem fun. Sportscasters now comment wryly when teams score seemingly meaningless points late in games to cover the point spread but not enough to win.

Beyond lotteries, governments typically receive substantial gambling revenue via taxation. This makes governments unwilling to limit gambling in ways that might prevent catastrophic individual losses by, for example, capping how much individuals can bet on a day or in a month. Unlike during Coronamania’s one-size-fits-all, mandate-based approach, governments allow individuals to assess their own gambling, and other, risks.

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Americans and others gamble not only with money but with their health. They consume government-unlimited amounts of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and junk food and, as in Nevada, engage in promiscuous, often commercial, sex. Despite the tourist ad slogan, STIs that happen in Vegas don’t stay in Vegas.

The government profits from each unit of the above vices sold. Additionally, tens of millions of Americans assume the risk of taking government and insurance-funded prescription drugs that cause many adverse effects. Others drive cars, trucks or motorcycles at high speeds or free-climb tall rocks. The government makes little effort to deter these or other risky activities. It accepts that many conduct-based deaths will occur. While the government allows you to get high three times a day or drunk every night, it aggressively suppressed the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or vitamin/ionophore based Covid treatments.

Hmmmm…

From Day 1 of the lockdowns, people should have wondered why governments and media actively promoted gambling, smoking, alcohol and herb, which are intrinsically, consequentially risky, but tolerated zero risk in reaction to yet another in a long line of coronaviruses. As in a Columbo episode, viral paternalism didn’t add up for anyone who asked basic, logical questions.

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Anyone who plays any game of chance should strongly consider the odds of winning and how much they can afford to lose. Given the availability of data from Europe and various ships, any gambler—any reasonable person—would have seen in March 2020 that the risks of death from Covid were microscopic and age-driven and, given the certain costs of locking down and spending trillions of contrived money, shouldn’t have bought into the plainly low-yield, extremely high-cost “mitigation” strategy. Similarly, the risks of universal injection also far exceeded any purported benefits. And vaxx outcomes came up snake eyes.

No bookie would have given odds that any random, remotely healthy person under 60 would die of Covid. The odds against such deaths would have been greater than 100,000:1. Further, no-nonsense oddsmakers with money on the line would have read up and learned that, because hospitals used iatrogenic treatments, withheld effective therapies and were CARES Act-incentivized to misattribute deaths to Covid, officials wildly overstated these deaths. Bettors avoid games where the referees or players have been bribed. Unless they can trade on insider information about who’s been paid off.

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In response to “The Deadly Virus,” Vegas casinos closed on March 18, 2020. They remained shut for 78 days, until June 4, 2020. While closed, these mega entities got billions of free, taxpayer-funded PPP money.

In contrast, Vegas’s public schools were fully closed for over a year. Once schools reopened in 2021, they did so for only three days/week. The Covid mitigation was all implausible theater. What kind of virus is only transmissible on Tuesdays and Thursdays? More fundamentally, kids were never at risk. Nor were teachers because most are under 40 and almost none are over 60. Germophobic teachers could easily have been replaced.

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Those who fell for the government and media-promoted mitigation and shots got played. As the Covid Scam unfolded, the government and media repeatedly dealt misinformation from the bottom of the deck. The naive majority didn’t notice the obvious chicanery.

None of the Covid mitigation ever made any public health sense. It was all a “novel” economic, political and social Scam. Though we had never before locked down or masked healthy people in response to a respiratory virus and only old sick, people were said to be dying from—though really just with—a little red, spiky sphere inside their bodies, from 2020-2024 most American adults gullibly obeyed authority, as I did when Mrs. White said a little red man was lurking inside of me.

I was seven years old. What was the Covophobes’ excuse?