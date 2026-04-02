Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Joe's avatar
Joe
4d

There is a good size chunk of America that combines "for your own good" and "you can never be too safe" with a puzzling fervent reverence for institutional authority; they are at this point physically, mentally, spiritually and intellectually unable to understand even the broad outlines of what you just wrote. They are stumbling over themselves to find someone to hand over their agency to; they are enthusiastically handing over their freedom to the first taker so long as they are absolved of any responsibility or consequences.

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
4d

"The naive majority didn’t notice the obvious chicanery."

Some people in that majority--probably a lot of them--had the chicanery pointed out to them repeatedly by people who knew better, and they still chose blindness. They chose not to investigate any further, they chose not to think critically, and they chose not to question the motives of anyone *except* the people warning them that there was some god-level fuckery in progress. Naiveté is one thing: It can be corrected with experience and intellectual honesty. Willful blindness is an indictment of someone's character. It's a deliberate rejection of reason and freedom, the two most fundamental requirements of being human.

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