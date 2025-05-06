Most Americans who supported the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests and shots now want to pretend that the past five years never happened. I’ve devoted enough time and effort to writing about the Scamdemic and there’s been enough internet censorship and revisionism that I want to have an indelible record of what I, and readers, have seen as the posts that best describe Coronamania. I worked toward this objective last year by printing Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning.

Over the past few months, I’ve compiled a series of 37 additional story/essays that I’ll put in print. I’m calling this second, final compilation Coronamania Chronicles: True Stories that Revealed the Covid Lies. While Dispatches developed the theme that everyone should have seen the Scam from the beginning, Chronicles focuses more on how life was during this brazen, cynical, massive fraud, how cultural characteristics caused people to fall for the lies and how the Scamdemic resembled prior, destructive government actions.

In Chronicles, I’ve included several previously-unposted stories. I’ve also reworked some of the longer essays. I’m using a different font and page layout this time. The margins on the first book were smaller than they should have been. Sorry.

While I very much appreciated the testimonials on Dispatches—sincere thanks for those—I’d like to put a new set of readers’ testimonials on the back cover. If you’d like to write a one-to-three sentence comment about my Substack posts and allow me to use your name—or a pseudonym of your choosing—I’d appreciate that.

Some Canadian, European and Oceanian readers have asked me to set up an affordable international shipping option for both books. If I can get this done, I’ll let you know.

Before I order the number of copies I want, please let me know if you’d like me to order a copy for you. As with Dispatches, I’ll send a copy of Chronicles to any paid subscriber for the cost of domestic shipping, $5. It’s a way to thank you for your support. I’ll send a copy to unpaid subscribers for $20, which includes postage to US addresses.

While I’ve already chosen which stories to include, if there’s one story that you think needs to be in this compilation, please let me know. Please don’t say the one about the art class.

Regarding all of the above, please reply to forecheck32 at g mail.

No matter what, eternal thanks to all for your sanity and accompaniment throughout. I needed to know that others saw the craziness. And won’t—as I won’t—ever forget it.