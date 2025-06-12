Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

Cheryl Palen
3d

While those who followed all the mandates of masks, travel restrictions, shots/boosters, wiping down everything in site several times a day, not hugging relatives, yelling from the back yard through a bull horn because they were "saving mom", and demanded others to do the same or you were shunned, have seem to moved on, those images and behaviors are so fresh in my memory- so many friendships lost- for what? Being right all along? I guess I still care too much and it boggles my mind that a simple "I'm sorry for treating you the way I did" will never cross their lips. Guess the "love" was never there in the first place- double sham. Hurts at times.

28 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Dani Richards
3d

The tears that catch you by surprise are powerful. For me, the COVID tears I recall the most often are the ones I shed after about four months of lockdown, when I happened to come across a defiant girls' softball game in the park near my house where I was taking a walk.... Young girls, about 11 or 12 years old, playing a serious game with parents and grandparents present, maybe making up for the lost Spring softball season when all sports -- indoors or out -- were forbidden. At that time, even operating a small boat on the Chesapeake Bay was forbidden. EVERYTHING was locked down, in ways that have never made sense.

So I came upon this group, and as I approached I saw every single face covered with a mask -- otherwise, it was the "old normal," with nothing resembling social distancing. I still don't know why this made me start weeping (alone, at a distance, not caring what others thought), but I'm sure it was some combination of the tyrannical cruelty and idiocy, some gladness at the defiance of this group of people doing normal yet forbidden things in a public park (though compliant with masking) -- and also some deep sadness over my isolation, that up until that point I had managed to suppress and just pretend that "for now, for today, in this moment, I'm simply alone and the fact that I'm alone is just because everyone elsewhere is off doing something else. That's why there are no people around at this very second."

I am, of course, completely sane and was at the time, but I did whatever psychological tricks I needed to do to get through it, not knowing when or if it would ever end. This group of people being together jolted me back to the REAL reality, for about a 30 seconds of tears. Then, I stopped and continued my solo walk home, where I live alone.

15 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
150 more comments...

