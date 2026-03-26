I like hearing from readers via Comments, email, telephone or in-person meetings. Many of you have even sent cards or letters. Handwritten ink on paper was retro and very much appreciated.

The Substack Commenters I’ve read think and write more clearly than does the general public. By posting each week, I’m pleased to provide a place where readers and I can hear and learn from other readers.

I’ve met with over sixty readers and spoken with more than sixty more on the phone, often for hours. The bond we share is obvious and immediate. I can’t compare this experience and rapport to any other in my long life. It’s like meeting a sister or brother from another mother. Or at least a long-lost cousin. We intuitively see the world in the same, albeit unconventional way. We read a lot, believe in and cultivate our innate vitality such that we don’t fear viruses. We don’t follow the crowd.

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A few weeks ago, a reader whom I’ve twice met for breakfast outside New Jersey sent me the following vaxx-themed emails. I asked her if, after removing identifiers, I could share her story with readers. She authorized me to.

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Hi Mark,

I have to reach out to someone (you) who will understand.

As I may have mentioned, my son and wife are expecting their first baby (a boy) -- my first grandchild -- in about a month. We are excited.

Tonight he called me to let me know that today he got his first ever flu shot, because of the baby, and also that my daughter in law is requiring anyone who will be around the baby to have a flu shot or otherwise wait 40 days to meet the new baby.

!!!!

I have heard of this grandparent shot requirement, but it hadn’t come up before, and I was hoping I’d escape.

You see, I will not get shots. I had whatever shots and diseases I had when I was a kid, and that was enough for me. I know enough about them, even if the “risk is small,” it’s an absolute no. I’m so healthy. I won’t risk any of the side effects. I have a good immune system and I don’t understand why everyone is so freaked out about germs these days. I survived a bunch of childhood illnesses, and I wasn’t even breastfed!

So you know, this is quite heartbreaking and I’m a bit in shock. I didn’t say much to my son, because he knows my stance and was giving me a heads up. I said something like, “I see. Well.... I ... uh... will meet him in 40 days, I guess.” It’s a hard blow. It’s so crazy. I do not want to guilt trip them. I’ve already tried to give solid info and food for thought about shots to them. The propaganda push is just too strong, though.

And germs are.... everywhere. Unless they are planning to keep that baby locked up at home.... well, maybe no one will “shed” on him.

I am also wondering if there will be other “requirements” introduced, beyond flu shots. Like DTaP or RSV or whatever. I will get none of those.

I don’t know what to think, say, or do. It’s a bit of a shock.

Reaching out to you because just about everyone I know thinks nothing of getting jabbed and will not understand my position. I know that I pose zero threat to anyone due to my lack of vaccines. I already went through this pariah nonsense during COVID, where people like me were accused of being silent spreaders or something.

This is not an easy thing. But it is an absolute, hard “no” for me about the shots, as well as heartbreaking that I cannot break through to my children about this. Looking ahead.... this baby will be jabbed to the max, and I can do nothing about it.

I know that my son and daughter in law are going to be great parents, and will have to navigate all of this together, however they feel is best. Never did I think I’d find myself in this position -- ever. I AM looking forward to being a grandma, but I have very mixed feelings, and none of it has to do with feeling old. It has to do with this insane world that will tell lies that keep family members apart, keep us from doing normal family togetherness things, like a grandma being able to hold her grandchild.

We know that exposure to each other, where we exchange our germs or whatever people want to call it, is natural and part of developing herd immunity as well as getting to know one another.

I’m kind of numb now. The cruelty of this world is just too much.

Anyway, I hope you and Ellen are doing well, and that this storm is not too terrible. Let me know how you are doing -- if you are excited about being snowed or iced in!

—

I replied:

Jane, (not her real name)

It’s good to hear from you but I’m sorry you bear bad news. It’s crazy to demand that you take a shot. Flu shots don’t even work. And the idea of seeing others—especially one’s own mother—as viral vectors is creepy.

I guess your son and his wife took the Covid shots.

They will miss your presence and help. I don’t say that in a strategic way. It’s just true.

I hope they’ll come to their senses.

Mark

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Jane replied:

Thank you, Mark. I appreciate your prayers very much. That’s what I’m doing, too.

They live fairly close by. I don’t know if they have been taking the COVID boosters, but certainly they took the initial shots. I have tried to share info with them, but it is met with skepticism and derision. You know, as though I’ve lost my marbles.

I’m the mom who breastfed her son to 16 months and twin daughters to 11 months, AND I had them receive every possible vaccine because I believed in doing “what was best.” I am sure my son and daughter in law are also following their received wisdom from “the experts” to do what is “best” for their baby. They are nervous and excited.

This slow rolling horror show just continues, doesn’t it?

As far as missing me goes, absolutely I am well aware of the “missed” lived experiences, making memories. You can’t get that back, ever. I feel it more keenly now that my Dad is gone. I miss my daughters who moved far away a few years ago, and I miss them more than they miss me. They are being independent right now. But I also think that all three of my kids are unaware of what they might be missing, as the months and years tick by, far away. The older I get, the less anything matters to me but my relationships. But I also get more aware of allowing people to be who they are.... even if they are brainwashed and I can’t get through to them (my one exception in trying not to meddle has been, “OMG no! Don’t take these killer shots!!!!”)

Sad that people would still believe in the shots after the Covojab debacle.

Jane

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I replied:

Jane,

Why does your son think you’ve lost your marbles? Why is he sure he’s right and you’re wrong?

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Throughout, I’ve struggled to understand why so many people bought an unprecedented viral response, including the jabs, that was so plainly phony. This gullible majority saw those, like Jane and me, who, in 2020, thought life should go on as it always had, as crazy.

The burden of proof required to support such a radical, senseless change in the status quo was on the lockdowners/maskers and later, the vaxx mandaters. They didn’t try to meet this burden. Instead, they made demands based on their unsubstantiated beliefs. They not only refused to participate in dialogue, in which they would have had to answer basic, previously unconsidered questions, they censored those who tried to share our views with the broader world.

I didn’t then, and still don’t, understand the bedrock faith in Public Health bureaucrats and Pharma. These institutions hold no monopoly on truth or virtue. To the contrary, Pharma sells many products and Public Health bureaucrats endorse measures with very marginal efficacy and very damaging effects. Yet somehow, many think that trusting Pharma and bureaucrats connotes enlightenment. This assumption entails naive technological optimism. Many mistakenly believe that wealthier societies continuously become healthier by “Following The Science.”

Most drug and vaxx backers seem to reason, naively, as follows:

Back in the day, we didn’t have Drug X or Shot Y. But white-coated people who’ve gone to much school went to labs and worked for years using microscopes, beakers, flasks, test tubes and computers. Expending such earnest effort in state-of-the-art settings enables them to make products that protect peoples’ health. It’s an extension of the same process that yielded penicillin and polio vaxxes.

New drugs and shots will be safe and effective. The FDA carefully reviews all new drugs and vaccines. They only approve only those that work and don’t cause collateral harm.

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As I’ve pointed out in prior posts, each of the above premises—including the efficacy of the polio shots—is false. Sloppy thinking is the viral hiders’ and vaxxers’ prerogative. But they shouldn’t have demanded that others overlook vaxxers’ knowledge deficits and analytical flaws. For example, the “mitigation” and shot backers ignore that infectious diseases seldom kill healthy people and that the biggest increases in life spans were driven by improved nutrition, which long pre-dated vaxxes and other medical interventions.

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It’s sad that Jane only has me with whom to discuss this situation. America’s virophobic vaxx enthusiasts remain a supermajority. I don’t understand their enduring enthusiasm for injections of unknown provenance or composition to ostensibly prevent very low lethality diseases. Haven’t people who were told the Covid shots stopped infection and spread felt lied to after they injected and nonetheless got The Virus and knew dozens of injectors who also did?

The ex post facto Covid shot justification that “Yes, I got sick but the shots kept me out of the hospital” is plainly speculative. It also ignores that only a tiny percentage of the population was hospitalized for Covid before the vaxxing began. I trust what I see with my own eyes. My direct perception isn’t subject to government or media distortion. I know hundreds of people who, in turn, know hundreds of people. Of these, none was hospitalized because of The Virus.

Before 2020, people routinely said that politicians often lied. And if they’ve paid attention, people have seen many drugs fail and cause widespread side effects and deaths. Most either know nothing about nor remember injuries caused by Vioxx, Fen-Phen, Oxycontin and many other pharmaceuticals. Even fewer know of vaxx injuries. The government won’t admit, and the media won’t cover, these.

Despite the foregoing occurrences, most went along with Coronamania even though their governments and media were telling a story that didn’t square with the palinly visible fact that Covid didn’t kill non-old, healthy people. Too few questioned any of the Covid nonsense, or vaxxes, generally.

For decades, the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (“VAERS’) has been a self-reporting, yet user-unfriendly website. Consequently, to date, vaxx injuries and deaths have been grossly understated. Recently, VAERS has been revamped to present a truer picture of vaccine-related injuries and deaths. When truer injury and death numbers are generated, maybe more will appropriately question vaxx safety.

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As Jane’s son shows, conformity and credulity drove the Scamdemic. These widely exhibited characteristics also drive vaxx uptake. People want to have friends. Thus, they adapt their worldview to match what they think the herd believes. Groupthink, not objective, critical analysis, shapes the majority’s perspective regarding not only Covid and the Covid shots but vaxxes, generally.

Almost none who have their newborns injected know that vaxxes contain aluminum or mercury. And very few consider the trauma to newborns via sticking needles into them. Infants, who have recently left the warmth and darkness of the womb, are already dealing with the challenges of breathing and eating on their own. They may perceive injections as a shockingly painful transition into the outside world.

Despite many years of school, many Americans aren’t wise to business and bureaucratic chicanery. Instead of reading various sources and asking some questions, it’s easier to simply defer to “the experts.” Most people are easily distracted by daily life and a non-stop flow of entertainment.

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It’s sad that Coronamania has caused people to see other humans—even their own mothers—as viral vectors.

Before Coronamania, most people weren’t OCD virophobes. They trusted their immune systems. Many mothers bolstered their children’s natural immunity by breastfeeding them. Unless their mothers have used drugs while carrying their babies, newborns’ bodies are pure and vital. Though shots are seen as benign, they aren’t.

Specifically, regarding the flu shots, the Internet is vague about the number of babies under six months dying of this disease. I’ve never heard of this happening. While the Internet is vague regarding flu risk to infants, newborns seem very unlikely to catch, much less die from, a virus carried by an unsick relative. Moreover, among those who’ve done some reading, flu shots are known to be widely ineffective.

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As I and others have pointed out, vaxxes are a biochemical talisman and a quasi-religious cultural article of secular faith.

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-vaxx-is-a-state-sponsored-religion

Parents allow hospitals and pediatricians to inject their kids without having done any inquiry about whether or not these shots protect their offspring or are worth the risk. Vaxxing is a default outcome. In the near-term, parents who decline to vaxx their kids receive social flak. Later, their kids are excluded from public schools.

Vaxxes are badly overrated. Though many stridently insist that The Science supports universal injection, these backers haven’t read any of the flawed studies that support this stance. Deaths from various contagious diseases dropped to near zero before shots for these diseases became available. Nor are vaxxes tested against placebos, as actual science requires.

One suspects that Jane’s grandchild, and many others, will himself get not only the flu shot and the Covid shots but also many of the other 72 shots that, until very recently, were on the federal schedule. In contrast, most European nations, which many Americans exalt as the height of sophistication, don’t mandate vaccination. Even the vaxx-happy CDC doesn’t recommend flu shots for those under six months old.

Covid has created a corps of self-deputized Public Health Enforcers. During Coronamania, mask zealots chased non-maskers around stores and harangued them to mask. Later, they ostracized, and supported taking jobs and medical treatment from, those who didn’t take the shots.

This trend continues with Jane’s son and daughter-in-law’ vaxx pronouncements: take the shots or stay away. Jane’s son is effectively bribing his mother: give us what we demand or face adverse consequences.

—

During Coronamania, vaxxing became a litmus test and a tribal signifier.

When the Covid injecting began, I put a sign in front of my house mocking the shots. I knew this would cause neighbors and passersby to root for me to get sick and die. Predictably, their wishes have gone unfulfilled. In the meanwhile, multiple vaxxers have told me of adverse jab reactions. Additionally, over a dozen vaxxers I knew have died. At least two died shortly after injecting. Most of the others died months after injecting from non-Covid, but perhaps vaxx-driven, conditions and diseases. In either event, the vaunted shots didn’t save their lives.

Regarding vaxxes and child-rearing, generally, as American birth rates have plummeted, parental interventionism has dysfunctionally increased. Parents micromanage their children, from playing Beethoven to babies in the womb, to too many structured activities to subjecting kids to every vaxx known to man. Sometimes less can be more.

Having gotten good grades and/or making big money doesn’t mean that new parents are wise to the ways of the world. They don’t consider, for example, that Pharma companies chase profits and that captured Public Health bureaucrats mandate ineffective, dangerous products.

Neither Pharma nor the Public Health officials who governed badly during Coronamania deserve public trust. Yet many perceive those who manage these institutions as smart, earnest and infallible. And insist that others, even family members, obey these entities’ destructive edicts.