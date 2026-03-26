Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
11h

What a ghastly, heartbreaking situation.

What strikes me is how over and over again, in one permutation or another, the covid jabs thing has frayed and even amputated so many long-standing friendships and family relationships. And fueling that seems to be some weird brew of fear, virtue signalling, and sadism.

I wouldn't count on it but human beings can and do change: may that daughter-in-law come to her senses.

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
12hEdited

So sad for grandma. My neighbours' 4-year old daughter is completely unjabbed and thus she is not allowed to go to a normal pre-school - fortunately there is a woman not too far away who hosts a pre-school in her home where she takes unjabbed children ... and has no wi-fi! My neighbour was most upset when her sister had a baby that she banned her daughter from seeing for a certain time because she hadn't had the pertussis jab. It's just madness!

Even when I 100% believed in vaccination I wasn't madly for it and didn't feel any hostility to those who didn't believe in it, I just thought, "I don't have children, not my concern." How wrong I was! Now that I don't believe in it one little bit while I can see how people believe in it I just don't see how they're so worried having every single one that comes along and guarding against those who don't have it. They're very seriously brainwashed.

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