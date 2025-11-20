Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Dani Richards
2d

I am a naturally trusting person. This is a part of who I am. As the years have worn on, I heard at about the halfway point that people tend to project onto others, their own characters and motivations. I am trusting because I am trustworthy. Always have been.

So, over the years, I've had various large and small betrayal experiences. Once I recovered from each one, I became more compassionate, more desirous of being in relationships with others who are trustworthy, and more able to suss out the betrayers and predators in our midst. I am not infallible, but I have very good radar for this.

The biggest lesson for me, learned midway through life, is that there really are bad and evil people. I had been lied to for a long time, about how everyone has good within them, and they are just doing the best they can, blah blah blah, and we should be understanding and forgiving of mistakes, move on, etc. etc. and yeah -- I operated that way for a long time, until I finally learned that lesson: evil exists. Opportunistic predators (individuals and institutions) exist. Not everyone is trustworthy.

So, along comes COVID in March 2020. I see through it immediately. Obviously, something nefarious is afoot. Why can't others see it? I'm curious (at the time)..... then I see the picture come into view, and it is chilling beyond anything I could have ever imagined: the Entire World is under the spell of some very evil predator(s). They are trying to kill us. But on the way to killing us, they are going to have duper's delight, divide people through disagreements and lockdowns, and lie, lie, lie.

This is the loneliest betrayal of my entire life. I'm gonna say, it broke me. It destroyed any residual faith I had in people or institutions. Since I am trustworthy and desirous of relationships, that is what was stolen from me (and others like me; we possibly couldn't find each other while all of this was going on).

In the end, though, it brought me back to God. In the darkest, most loneliest and despairing moments, I asked: what if all of my loved ones, everything and everyone I cherish, are taken from me? The answer then became stark. And so, I learned more about compassion, love, trust, reliance, and who I am.

I have an absolute distaste for lies of any sort, and that goes hand in hand with any attempts to control others, through coercion, deception, fearmongering, violence, and censorship. But the world is still a lonely place, and I haven't fully recovered yet.

The Ornery Nurse
2d

I will never again trust those who collaborated beyond the first few weeks of the lockdowns (we knew by Easter it was just another bad flu). Sadly, many innocent and well meaning people were coerced into compliance and are now dead or suffering a plethora of chronic health conditions.

Sure, some were lucky enough to get duds and will continue to double down that everything is hunky dory and the bioweapons worked.

The perpetrators have been handsomely rewarded and will never be punished in this life. Mengele was allowed to die of natural causes, too.

The real truth tellers saw their personal and professional lives destroyed. They may never recover financially, but at least there will be some relatively healthy individuals left in a few years to nurse the survivors of the genocide.

