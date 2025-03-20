My wife, Ellen, and I recently visited El Salvador. In addition to the reasons I gave last week for enjoying other Latin American countries, we chose El Salvador this time because we hadn’t been there before and because, during Thanksgiving 2024 weekend, on my way back from the exercise room to my Washington, DC hotel room, I struck up a conversation with a housekeeper, learned she was Salvadoran and asked if I should visit her country. She enthusiastically said I should. So when I returned to our room, I told Ellen this chance meeting was a sign that we should go to El Salvador for our annual trip. She agreed.

Except among surfers, El Salvador hasn’t been much of a travel destination. From 1980-92, they had a vicious Civil War. For decades thereafter, the murder rate was among the highest in the world. Many of these killings were internecine gang warfare. But residents told me that gang members often boarded public buses and conducted mass armed robberies. And stuck up trucks and cars on roads.

In 2023, Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, incarcerated ~40,000 gang members without trials. The many Salvadorans with whom I spoke unanimously agreed that life there has been far better over the past two years. Largely for suppressing street crime, Bukele reportedly has a 92% approval rating.

—

But Bukele went way overboard during Corona Locura, i.e., Craziness. He closed the country’s international airport on March 18, 2020. Citizens were immediately locked down, with the military on the streets to ensure that people didn’t go outside. The government even authorized baseball bat-wielding gangs to enforce the lockdowns. People told me that the government home-delivered small bags of rice and beans three times/week. Only one resident of a household could leave their dwelling twice a week to seek scarce, supplemental food. There was no going for walks.

Salvadoran weather is generally hot and is hottest from March-May. Air conditioning is rare. Most Salvadorans spend much time outside. The housing there is very modest; most is single-story, with much less square footage than US homes. Many homes are made of stone or cinderblock, are arranged in rows with no cross-ventilation and have little natural light. Salvadoran families are larger than are US families. As bad as US stay-at-home orders were, I wonder how Salvadorans withstood even more stringent confinement in such close quarters for six months. It seems inhuman. Mind-bending.

Thousands caught violating the quarantine and those who returned to the country after March 12 were put in “containment centers,” inhabiting a windowless, white-walled, room and a bed. Those confined could only open their doors when they got food or temperature checks. Some were confined for over a month.

El Salvador is a youthful country. The median age is 26, compared to the US’s 38. Twenty-five percent of Salvadorans are under 15 years old. Ninety percent are under 65. From the Scamdemic’s beginning, it was clear that those under 65 were at microscopic risk of Covid death, and those above that age were scarcely imperiled. Thus, locking down El Salvador was even worse policy than was locking down US residents. One wonders whether Bukele was simply copying the Covid-lockdown nations or if he got some quid pro quo from the WHO or other globalists for taking a Coronamanic social and economic sledgehammer to his country.

—

While Salvadorans are well-groomed and dress neatly, they don’t seem obsessed with cleanliness. Their dimly-lit, sprawling food markets would be seen as unsanitary in the US. Women make hundreds of pupusas in a single work shift, slapping them back and forth in their bare hands before grilling them and passing them to consumers.

Anyone who can be squeezed into on some slightly modified, old American school bus rides for roughly 50 cents an hour. Bus travel there resembles a 1950s frat prank: how many people can be crammed into a bus’s interior? No matter how packed, drivers pick up any additional persons standing on the side of the road. Thereafter, even though there’s no room, vendors board these buses and sell snacks.

Oh, the horror of all of those shared, exhaled microbes! And of all those germs on the stainless-steel bars onto which riders must hold to keep from falling like dominoes onto each other when the buses they’re riding turn or stop. As in their daily lives, Salvadorans live in much closer physical proximity to each other and spend more time outside than do US residents, I wondered how strange it seemed to them to hide from other people during the viral panic.

—

One of the reasons I like Central America is that it brings into focus what people need to survive and be happy. Salvadorans have little apparent wealth. They dress simply. Most families don’t own a car or even a motorcycle. Skinny stray dogs are ubiquitous. I wondered what these dogs ate while people hid inside.

Pre-Scamdemic, most people I met on trips to Nicaragua and Costa Rica were friendlier than most US residents. Same with El Salvador, post-Scamdemic. Nearly everyone we passed smiled at and/or verbally greeted us. I got to speak with many of them. We saw very few North Americans or Europeans in El Salvador. Several Salvadorans approached us and thanked us for visiting their country. I wonder how long they’ll feel that way. Though visitors fund some employment.

Twenty-precent of Salvadoran-born people live in the US. Most Salvadorans I met had immediate family members living in los EE.UU, working as cooks, farmworkers, and other off-the-books jobs. Twenty-percent of El Salvador’s GDP is remittances from such relatives. Reportedly, seventy-percent of the remaining Salvadorans work in the informal economy, e.g., selling food or trinkets in the streets, sewing or fixing stuff, day laboring or ridesharing; the many bus lines themselves are privately owned. Some women are plainly sex workers; def some microbes being exchanged there. Despite the nation’s many low-income citizens, almost no one asked us for money.

When countries locked down and their economies contracted during lockdowns, people who were previously just getting by went hungry. In their book, The Covid Consensus, Fazi and Green wrote about the starvation and death caused among the Third World poor when both the domestic and global economies shrank.

It would have been bad PR if people found out that governments were starving citizens in the name of saving them from a respiratory virus with a death rate that resembled the flu. Telling the truth about Scamdemic-induced hunger would also have damaged the self-righteous self-images of the “"if it only saves one life” crowd. Political and public health officials felt safe from such anti-lockdown publicity because they knew the media was so invested in the Scam that it wouldn’t depict or mention people starving due to lockdowns.

—

Nicaragua, which I’ve visited three times, is just south of El Salvador, and even poorer; its GDP is roughly half of El Salvador’s. For all of his flaws and his overt political repression, at least Nicaragua’s President, Daniel Ortega, reportedly showed better Scamdemic judgment than did most national leaders. He knew that shutting down the economy would be catastrophic; though some might say that the Ortega Family profits so much from exports that the Ortegas were selfishly motivated to sustain production and commerce.

While surrounding nations and opposing internal factions tried to pressure Nicaragua to join them in closing their regional economy, Ortega didn’t lock down. Although the limited tourism there stopped and hotels and restaurants closed, many other businesses stayed open. Inverting the American model, Nicaraguan private schools closed, while public schools stayed open, with voluntary attendance, because, as in the US, many children rely on the free school meals served. I suspect Nicaraguans’ need for school feeding is more dire than in many US schools that serve free lunches.

Despite El Salvador’s heavy viral hand and Nicaragua’s lighter touch, death rates were said to be about the same in both nations. According to Johns Hopkins University, Nicaragua had one of the lowest death rates per 100,000 population in the world—189, compared with 276 for the UK and 374 for the US, despite—or in some ways because of—the latter two nations’ purported medical sophistication. Nicaragua’s economy reportedly recovered swiftly from the world slowdown. Its GDP grew by more than 10% in 2021.

—

In Honduras, for the latter two weeks of March 2020, residents were totally shut inside their homes. Groceries were available by delivery only. For months thereafter, people were allowed to go to food stores, the pharmacy, or the bank only once every two weeks, based on their government-issued identification number.

For those with money or ongoing jobs, this arrangement was an inconvenience. But for those with no savings and no cans of tuna in their cabinets—if they had cabinets—survival under Honduras’s or other lockdowns became challenging, having nothing to do with a virus. When the poor can’t work, they don’t eat.

Further, Honduran schools stayed closed for two years, with all of the predictable near and long-term consequences.

—

How trustworthy are any of the Covid stats? In places like El Salvador and Nicaragua, one sees/feels a general sense of disorder and informality. I like these less structured settings; they seem more human and more interesting and seem to function well enough, despite the overall low level of societal wealth. But data collection and synthesis there seems logistically difficult. US Covid data seem sketchy because those who collected and spun data here had sociopolitical agendas. Inter alia, the US spent way more on testing than did other nations; more tests mean more “cases” and “Covid deaths.”

For whatever the statistics are worth, both Honduras and El Salvador reported higher infection levels than Nicaragua. So did Costa Rica, which repeatedly criticized Nicaragua and prevented food transport between the two countries.

—

Haiti (I know it’s not part of Central America) also had a very low official Covid death rate, even though it’s the poorest country in the hemisphere. Haiti took an even lower key approach about public movement than did Nicaragua; people moved freely there. Where there’s not an aging, overweight and/or, heavily-statin-ized population (by lowering cholesterol, statins lower Vitamin D levels and thus, compromise immunity) and people spend time outside, don’t rely on sedatives, Remdesivir, mechanical ventilators or PCR tests, and don’t incentivize hospitals to attribute deaths to Covid, there’s not mass death from an overhyped virus.

El Salvador didn’t look, during our visit, like a place in which an apocalyptic virus had burst onto the scene and killed indiscriminately on a mass scale. The buses and markets teemed with people. As in all other countries, it seems that only a tiny fraction of old people had died; the rest of these populations were fine.

What was special about the 99.98% of people who survived in these settings, while the virus ostensibly killed others? Probably nothing, except that they weren’t already very old and sick. We saw plenty of Salvadorans over 60. Populations in Central America and the rest of the world grew during the “worst pandemic in modern history.” So much for a Viral Apocalypse.

—

El Salvador and Nicaragua vaxxed around three-fourths of their people. The vast majority of Salvadorans injected. I spoke with a 30-year-old who had taken five shots.

In addition to allowing normal human interaction, Haiti went very light on the jabs. Only 3.5% of 11.5 million Haitians took a Covid shot. In contrast, 93% of the 9.2 million New Jerseyans received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. New Jersey had 36,000 Covid deaths, compared to Haiti’s 860; to say nothing of vaxx-driven deaths attributed to such other causes as cardiovascular failure and cancer.

Latin American vaxx crusades and widespread vaxx uptake reflect the same superstitious deference to modernity as in North America. The pro-shot Latino mindset likely derives from Latin Americans seeing movies of US citizens living in bigger houses, having cars and people like me going on international vacations; they may mistakenly think North Americans have science, and life, figured out.

In both the US and abroad, there’s much magical thinking about medications. People think that if you stick some liquid into your arm or swallow some pill, you’re miraculously made healthy. It didn’t turn out that way in the US, either before or during the Scamdemic.

Emphasizing vaxxes is a very bad strategy, worldwide. It’s especially inappropriate in Central America, with its young population and its lack of disposable wealth. Instead of buying vaccines, Central Americans would have been much better off if they had more money in their pockets to spend on food, housing, education and energy.

When their national currency collapsed two decades ago, the US dollar became the official Salvadoran currency. If government officials walked the streets and handed out five-dollar bills to working people each month, the population could buy more nutritious food and would be healthier than if the government spent tens of millions on shots that are, at best, unnecessary and ineffective. And more likely, harmful.

Central American nations have many farmacias, which as the name suggests, are retail stores where you can buy—literally, over a counter—various medications, many of which require prescriptions in the US. I stopped at one and asked the woman if they sold Ivermectin. She looked at me, mystified, and asked her co-worker, who paused briefly and said, “Oh, ee-ver-mec-teen! Si.” (I should have known to pronounce it that way).

Five pills cost eight dollars. I thought about buying some, just to be transgressive. But while I suspect that off-label Ivermectin does curb viral replication, I decided that because I don’t fear The Virus, the pills would just sit in my drawer; a protest that no one would see.

—

While a dozen US eggs were selling for eight dollars, you could get a dozen Salvadoran eggs for $1.75. Salvadoran officials didn’t go on an anti-bird flu, chicken-slaughtering rampage as did their North American counterparts. US bureaucrats overreact wildly in the name of protecting public health. It’s a good thing Salvadorans didn’t kill all their hens; people need this affordable source of protein to survive.

—

On our flight home, the attendant announced that passengers weren’t obligated to wear masks but should “respect the decisions of passengers” who did wear them. I wondered why the airlines didn’t, instead of presenting viral theater, use the same, you-do-you approach from 2020-23. “We didn’t know” isn’t a serious answer.

—

When I returned from our trip, I called my father. I told him I would come up to see him in the next few days. He told me I needed to quarantine for a week; implicitly because some terrible virus was still stealthily moving around the globe and I might be a vector. People down where I had just been live in virus-intensive squalor. Or something like that.

And he’s multi-vaxxed/boosted.