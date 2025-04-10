In the spring of 1974, I was a JV high school baseball player in Northern New Jersey. During tryouts and early practices, players were evaluated based on their ability to field, throw and to hit batting practice, i.e., mid-speed and straight, pitching.

One guy selected was named Gary, a cocky, bigger than average football player with long, black hair pouring out of the sides of his cap. In the eighth-grade schoolyard, Gary pulled out a dad-like pipe and announced that he had quit smoking cigarettes. Been there, done that. From now on, he said, he’d be a pipe smoker.

I’m sure I also did and said some goofy stuff at that age.

Though in high school baseball practice, Gary could crank slowballs pretty good, it should have been a bad sign that he stepped in the bucket when he swung, had a big uppercut and pulled everything; he never hit the ball to the shortstop’s left.

We played in a league of large schools. When the games began, the pitching got much tougher than it had been in practice. Opponents threw fast and their pitches tailed. They mixed in curves and changeups, without even telling you what was coming.

Hitters found new identities in this new normal. Gary was no longer smacking the ball. Instead, he struck out repeatedly. After four games, Gary lost a spot in the lineup. I gained one and outhit him. He played very little for the rest of the season.

Our team won most of its games. Our final game was on a late May Friday afternoon against River Dell, about 40 minutes away. River Dell was a traditionally strong opponent that had snazzy, black, personalized jerseys with bright yellow letters and numerals. Their expansive, unfenced field was located far away from, but facing, their sprawling, 1950s-vintage school building. We walked two-hundred yards from the team bus to reach our third base-side bench.

After the first three innings, we had a two or three run lead. In the top of the fourth inning around 5 PM, while we were at bat, the sky quickly darkened; it looked like the beginning of the Wizard of Oz. It was the most ominous sky I’ve still ever seen.

If we had finished the fourth inning with the lead, the game would have become official and we would have been declared the winner. Knowing this, River Dell started stalling. After some pitches, their lefty pitcher walked off the mound and rubbed the ball. After other pitches, the catcher walked the ball back to the pitcher, talked to him and slowly returned to his place behind the plate. I can still envision their black and vivid gold uniform jerseys against that nearly black sky.

After each pitch, in order to lessen the chance of being struck by lightning, the seven other defensive players dropped to their hands and knees and stayed prone until just before the next pitch. I know; kind of crazy to risk the lives of multiple teenagers over a high school baseball game; a JV one, at that.

Compare that to 2020-21 when they closed schools for 18 months over a cold.

Unsurprisingly, immediately after a very close lightning strike, the sky opened. It rained as hard as one could imagine. We grabbed our already-packed gear and made the long dash to the old orange/yellow bus. We boarded, soaked. Driving through that intense storm would have been impossible. We waited and beheld the deluge.

After a half hour, the rain ended. So much water had fallen that we knew the game couldn’t continue. The driver repeatedly tried, and failed, to start the bus.

Gary stood up, walked out of the bus, stepped on the front bumper and opened the hood. Someone said that Gary’s brother was a mechanic. Regardless, I remember thinking, “Gary’s a poser. This won’t work. And I’m hungry.”

Gary leaned/laid sideways and, reached down into the engine, pulled out parts — I guess spark plugs—wiped them with the bottom of his untucked white jersey and put them back in place. After about ten minutes, Gary dismounted and signaled the driver to turn the ignition again. To my surprise, the bus started right away.

You might think his teammates would have been grateful that Gary had saved us a multi-hour wait for car rides in that pre-cellphone era, as well as the hunger that went with such a wait.

Instead, as soon as Gary entered the bus and walked up its steps, Tom, a teammate in the bus’s back called out, “Demic, that’s the first good thing you did for this team the whole season!”

Universal, loud, derisive LOL.

Males often kick other males when they’re down; in this instance, even one that had just done us all a big favor.

—

Males are competitive; it’s one of the reasons we play sports. Some women also like to compete, in sports and in other ways.

I had the team’s third-highest batting average. Tom, one of the two guys with a higher average’s, girlfriend kept the scorebook. Every time Tom hit the ball and got on base—no matter how—his girlfriend recorded it as a hit. In baseball, there are various ways to reach base without hitting the ball hard: a fielder on the other team can make an error or just get rid of the ball too slowly, or he can throw it for an out at some other base. Tom was a fast-running lefty who hit many multi-hop grounders and often got on base by doing so.

Baseball players say these cheap, so-called hits “look like line drives in the scorebook.” But few of Tom’s “hits” were legit, solid knocks. Some weren’t even hits. His batting average lied.

Numbers often do.

—

Even before my HS baseball time, I was skeptical about statistics. As kids, we mocked ads about “four of five” dentists recommending this or that. Sheesh, prior to the Surgeon General’s 1964 Report, doctors appeared in tobacco ads using some similarly dubious preference ratio figure.

In college, I was required to take two stats courses. These were said to prepare us for a work world where public policy was said to be increasingly data-driven. While we learned about variance, standard deviations, chi-square and other concepts, it seemed clear that, even though I hadn’t, by then, heard of the 1.5 million-selling 1954 book, How to Lie with Statistics by Darrell Huff—a journalist, not an (expert) “statistician—” media, government and corporations routinely used seven crude, cheesy but effective methods described in that book in order to statistically and graphically misrepresent reality. Anyone who can spell his name backwards knows this and should always bear it in mind.

During thirty years of litigation, I repeatedly saw “experts” and accountants hired by adversaries pull a variety of data-distorting fast ones. Some of this sleight of hand was obvious. Other forms of statistical chicanery were subtler, “inside baseball.” My experts readily identified these tricks and explained them to me.

A substantial percentage of the white-collar workforce makes its living by either distorting numbers or detecting such distortion. Aside from lawyers, salesmen, advertisers, politicians, negotiators and media outlets do this every day. Some will say that everyone knows that such overstatement/fraud is rampant. And that the government and the media routinely lie, via numbers.

—

But during Coronamania, such exaggeration, and outright misrepresentation, was widely believed, especially when the exaggerator was a government entity or had a broadcasting facility. Most people were convinced that the official Covid numbers were accurate simply because some “official” entity or “doctor” and some seemingly concerned, well-dressed TV news anchorperson had sponsored these. It was maddening to see the grossly misleading case and death tickers and graphs.

Those who bought Coronamania ignored Huff’s first and second tenets of statistical skepticism: consider the bias of the party sponsoring a given data set and examine the statistic presenters’ definitions.

Those who compiled the primary Covid data were distinctly biased and incentivized to overstate the viral threat. Governments were also rewarded for inflating death tolls in order to scare, and thus control, the public. Hospitals were paid more for each admitted patient who tested Covid positive, was given Remdesivir or was ventilated. In dozens of states, the per patient subsidy exceeded $100,000; in ten states, it exceeded $200,000 and in seven more it topped $300,000. Families of someone whose very old and sick kin’s death certificate attributed their death to Covid were given an extra $9,000. Thus, many families went along with this mischaracterization.

Throughout 2020-21, I asked dozens of people if they knew anyone who had “died of Covid.” Most knew no one directly but said they indirectly knew of someone officially said to have died with it: e.g., a relative of a friend of someone they used to work with; these few ostensible, never-met victims were invariably old and/or extremely sick. Nonetheless, people who reported such demographically unsurprising deaths expressed alarm. They didn’t stop to think that the other “Covid deaths” shown on the death tickers likely involved similar circumstances.

Despite not directly knowing anyone was dying of Covid, many believed that millions of “Covid deaths” were occurring. They ignored that most who died “of Covid” were old, sick or obese. They didn’t know that many deaths were expedited by such in-patient hospital mistreatments as intubation, Remdesivir, Midazolam or dehydration.

The definition of “case” numbers was also suspect because these were derived from PCR test data, which, given that they were based on 40x-amplified samples, delivered 90% false positives. Although the PCR test’s inventor emphasized that PCR tests should not be used to diagnose infections.

Moreover, any positive test counted as a new “case,” even if the test-ee had tested positive the day before; people who tested positive on five consecutive days were counted as five cases. Rising “case rates” scared the bejeebers out of people, even though nearly all the “infected” were fine. A 2020 poll revealed that most Democrats believed that 30% of those who tested positive ended up in the hospital. The real number was well under 1%.

And any person with a case of Covid who died of any other cause could be—and often was—falsely categorized as a “Covid death.”

—

Vaxx efficacy data were also wildly misrepresented. Pharma officials, bureaucrats and TV anchors touted the Covid shots as “95% effective.” But this percentage reflected relative, not absolute, risk reduction. Even without the “vaxxes,” 99.98% of the healthy, non-old infected, survived.

Further, as Huff cautioned, sample selection can misshape research conclusions. In the Covid context, vaxx effectiveness was overstated via “healthy vaccinee bias;” medical personnel didn’t inject people who were in poor health because they knew that the shots would shock the systems of, and kill, unhealthy people.

As another example of playing with definitions, jabbers weren’t counted as vaxxed until 42 days after their first shots. Jabbers who died in the first 42 days were counted as “deaths of the unvaccinated.”

By now, over 10 million American vaxxers over 65 have died, from a variety of causes, but mostly of old age. No government official or newscaster mentions these deaths.

For those who didn’t already see the statistical fraudulence that drove the public’s misperception that Covid was some uniquely, unprecedentedly, universally terrible disease, the shots’ obvious failure “to stop infection and spread,” as officials guaranteed, should have shown many that the Covid death tolls were also phony.

Huff also noted that graphs and charts often unfairly manipulate public perception. By using small units on the y-axis, small differences falsely appear as dramatic trends. During Coronamania, sensationalized graphs made death tolls and rates appear to be much larger than they really were and further exaggerated public risk perception. Those who didn’t consider the units of measure mistakenly saw the notorious, exaggerated “spikes” of cases and deaths. Graph viewers embraced the notion of “flattening the (graphed) curve.” This metaphor sounded “scientific.” It connoted viral control via interventions that, though plainly talismanic and daffy, many saw as clever.

—

When I and many others express disdain for the Covid lockdowns, school closures, mask, tests or shots, many still delusionally defend these measures by insisting “Over a million people died!” Or, as I heard last week, “The nursing home I walk past every day had 50 Covid deaths.”

The phony Covid death toll was—and will always be—the core of the Scamdemic narrative. Those who supported Coronamania tell themselves that Covid killed over a million Americans because, as are high-school baseball players, high-school girls and nearly everyone else, they’re competitive. They can’t admit that they were wrong to believe that the worst virus in history had magically materialized, while smarter people saw the Scam from the beginning.