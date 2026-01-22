Dispatches from a Scamdemic

The Ornery Nurse
It seems the only people willing to critique the Covid response are the ones who didn’t profit from it.

Because so many did profit, from the lowliest teacher or nurse or individual collecting an extra check for staying at home and NOT going to work, few will give it a second thought and certainly won’t admit fault for the part they played in it.

The real truth tellers have been rendered destitute and virtually unemployable and the perpetrators and collaborators do not care as it hasn’t interfered with their bank accounts.

What difference does it make that lives and livelihoods were, and continue to be, lost so long as the hush money keeps flowing?

Until it impacts them directly and they or a loved one is harmed, they will carry on in their ignorant bliss and keep fiddling while the Republic burns.

Jo Highet
I will never forget what happened during Covid, and in combination with the George Floyd riots in my hometown of Portland, Oregon, it drove me and my family across country to the state of Tennessee. During those years I was routinely criticized by family and friends, but I never stopped speaking out and telling the truth. Everyone has moved on as if Covid is in the rearview mirror, but it still pains me to think about those years and the way I was treated and silenced like so many others. Not a single person has ever apologized or acknowledged any errors in judgment. No acknowledgment of the deaths and ailments stemming from the shots, literally nothing. I’m supposed to just move on and pretend like everything is OK, but I will never forget and my relationships with the vast majority people were and still are irreparably harmed. I feel, even today, that there’s a huge divide between us and them. And it’s also underscored by serious TDS. I now avoid - whether conscious or not - any close personal relationships with anyone who fell for the Covid lies, and who suffers from TDS.

