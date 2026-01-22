On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, three late winters ago, my wife, Ellen, and I were hiking south on a lightly-foot-trafficked, canal-side path just south of Princeton, New Jersey. Approaching from behind, a small-boned, black-haired man in jogging attire galloped by.

I said to Ellen, “I think that was Malcolm Gladwell,” the author of the bestselling book, The Tipping Point: How Little Things Make a Big Difference, which I’d read shortly after it was published two decades prior. The book contained a combination of observations of roughly the same caliber one hears while sharing a pitcher with friends at a local dive bar. Or maybe two or three pitchers.

Despite making a commercial splash, the book has been widely disparaged as trite or haphazard. Nonetheless, some still consider Gladwell an outside-the-box public intellectual.

Ellen and I continued to walk south. After about a half hour, the same guy ran toward us, returning from the opposite direction. With time to see his face, I saw that my guess was correct. As he got within ten feet, I leaned toward him and exclaimed, “Gladwell!”

Doing so startled him. It was a funny moment, at least to Ellen and me.

He flinched slightly, smiled wanly and waved quickly, while continuing to run at an impressive speed, especially given the distance he had covered and his age, 59.

—

Though fast afoot, Gladwell has been slow to figure out that Covid was badly overhyped and that lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots were terrible ideas.

I was reminded of Gladwell in late December, 2025, when I stumbled upon the PBS NewsHour and saw an ad for a spin-off podcast, in which anchorwoman Amna Nawaz interviewed him about 2000’s Tipping Point, its 2024 sequel, Revenge of the Tipping Point and various liberal hot-button topics. I also found on the Net a 2024 PBS interview regarding that book, plus an April 2020 Gladwell interview by a Canadian podcaster.

In each of the three post-March 2020 exchanges, Gladwell and his interlocutors talk about the Scamdemic. I briefly discuss these interviews below to highlight his, the media’s and the general public’s bogus take on the Covid response.

—

Despite her ostensible line of work, Nawaz showed little journalistic inclination. She’s distinctly PC partisan. During the podcast, her tone serially and involuntarily reached high pitch as she supported trans causes, gun laws and mandatory vaccinations. She further revealed her biases when she referred to Charlie Kirk’s “death,” using the passive voice instead of acknowledging that he was assassinated.

Underscoring her detachment from reality, Nawaz asserted that women could play college football. If she played against even the high school players I did, the speed, power and violence would quickly dispel her illusions. People can believe whatever they want. But broken bones and concussions are neither deniable nor fun.

Nor BTW, can men bear children.

While, during the Nawaz interview, Gladwell came across as amiable, he made dubious assertions. He and Nawaz agreed that RFK, Jr. is “dangerous” and

”reckless” because he questions vaccine safety and efficacy. I’d bet a lot of money that neither Nawaz nor Gladwell, nor other vaxx enthusiasts, know that the incidence of the diseases for which vaxxes are given dropped to near zero before the injections began and that the shots’ efficacy and safety aren’t tested against placebos. Vaxxers believe in jabs not because of The Science but in spite of it. Vaxx efficacy and safety are unquestioned, quasi-religious “progressive”tenets. Tribe members must declare their fealty.

Nawaz’s and Gladwell’s echo-chamber certainty regarding the foregoing topics, and others, reflects the cult-like conformism that shaped progressives’ monolithic and destructive Covid stance.

—

News outlets must produce daily content to hold the public’s attention. It’s inexpensive and easy for them to conduct and post Zoom interviews. They prefer to host celebrities because name recognition draws an audience. Reciprocally, talking heads need to stay famous to sell books and collect speaker’s fees.

Fame also creates a halo-effected presumption of credibility. Despite Gladwell’s lack of science credentials, seeing him or others on TV in front of tall, tightly packed bookshelves subliminally signals knowledge and veracity. Watching the interview, I wondered if, even if he said the exact same things, an interviewee would come across as convincingly with a Def Leppard poster in the background.

PBS and other platforms typically present guests they can count on to affirm the outlet’s biases. In return, guests spout paradigmatically acceptable falsehoods. Nawaz repeatedly litmus-tested Gladwell. He answered with the deference of someone who wanted to be invited back.

Wider, negative consequences flow from the media’s daily need to generate content and its bias-driven judgments about who should be allowed to address their audiences and which slanted questions the on-air personalities ask. For their part, most viewers/listeners believe what they hear or read on or in the news because they don’t want to think they’ve wasted time consuming falsehoods.

—

During 2020 and thereafter, Gladwell adopted the hollow Covid “spread-stopping” notion that the whole thing wouldn’t have happened if we had more masks and nurses and had locked down sooner and harder.

From the beginning, I and other censored skeptics tried to tell others that the lockdowns, masks and tests didn’t work, caused major harm and that hospitals weren’t being overrun. The news media refused to give us skeptics an audience. Social media outlets widely deleted our online messages. We were branded as “misinformers,” though we were right about all of it.

In early 2021, Gladwell asserted that while science had before 2020, lost public esteem, “Science was the pandemic’s one clear winner.” He declared that people desperate for viral protection should feel well-served by the public health establishment. Gladwell’s lavish April, 2020 praise for Fauci and Cuomo demonstrates his poor judgment.

Later, Gladwell deemed the shots a technological marvel. It’s unclear if, even by now, he knows the shots failed and injured or killed at least hundreds of thousands and if so, if he’s ready to distance himself from his favorable characterization. As did most of those who then hyped the jabs, he may still overlook their failure to stop infection, spread and death, as had been widely promised. Regardless of his present state of knowledge, the shots are a major black eye, not a selling point, for The Science. So were the masks, lockdowns, asymptomatic tests and school closures.

—

In 2024’s Revenge of the Tipping Point and the two PBS interviews since then, Gladwell shows that he gleaned the wrong lessons from the Covid reaction. He reaffirms his commitment to the failed narrative that The Deadly Virus could have been controlled via—albeit unprecedented and until 2020, expressly rejected—lockdowns, school closures and masks.

To the contrary, these measures couldn’t have contained, and didn’t need to contain, a virus. By mid-March 2020, thawed American blood bank samples revealed that the viral horse had been out of the barn for at least four months, i.e. by November 2019, without extraordinary ill effects. “Covid deaths” only became a hot topic and an excuse for lockdowns after people started going to hospitals for (mis)treatment and hospitals began to receive lavish subsidies for misattributing deaths to Covid. If The Virus had been as lethal as touted, a Covid death wave would have started months before the news and government started fearmongering.

—

Gladwell doubles down on the spread-stopping myth but adds his signature, silly, pseudoscientific spin. He claims that “aerosolists” have found that 1-4% of people are genetically predisposed to be super spreaders. It’s a jazzed-up, ex post facto iteration of post-Coronamanic “We-didn’t-know”-ism.

While adding this layer of ostensible sophistication, Gladwell cites a scientist who theorizes that super-spreaders have exceptionally viscous and elastic saliva. In Gladwell’s view, Coronavirus spread was driven by a tiny minority with super-bad spit. He throws in some suitably slimy physiology to explain his narrative that Covid spread manifested the paradoxical, yet authoritative-sounding “Law of the Few” that he had expressed in his earlier writings. He’ll ride that horse as far as he can.

Gladwell suggests that if we had known how to identify the bad spitters, we could have eliminated Covid deaths without all of the social and economic dislocation. Though he asks if we would have been willing to isolate the thick spitters if some had pointed out the attendant, spit-based discrimination. To the PC, it’s always comes back to DEI.

Gladwell’s technocratic premise is characteristically suspect and superficial. But many readers might embrace such a notion because it’s offered by a celebrity and it’s offbeat, yet seemingly scientific.

Focusing on “super-spreaders” was, and is, folly. Billions of humans are exposed to countless microbes every day. Billions, including the old and sick, reportedly got The Deadly Virus and didn’t die from it. Nearly all experienced it as a cold.

It’s not who spread The Virus that mattered. What mattered was who was said to have died from it. It was clearly known since March 2020 that only the old and sick were at any risk, and microscopic risk at that. Sound science and public policy would have focused heavily on truer data, including ostensible victims’ ages and baseline health deficits, the wildly inaccurate diagnostic tests and the iatrogenic treatments administered. Above all, Science would have weighed the immense costs of locking down against the questionable benefits of doing so.

—

Instead of validating the techno-fantasy that we could have stopped Covid if we had “Science-ed” harder, sooner or smarter, Gladwell, the trend analyst, should have focused on the unbelievable social contagion of fear that swept most First World nations in 2020. The propaganda and the public’s gullibility, not super-spitting super-spreaders and pollyannish paeans to public health, are the core Covid story. I guess that the public that had seen science-fiction movies about lethal epidemics and had repeatedly been told, for the past two-plus Internet decades, that many posts had “gone viral” was well-primed to fear an unscary virus.

Psychologists like Solomon Asch, with his conformity experiment, and Mattias Desmet, and his Mass Formation Psychosis theory, and propaganda pioneers like Edward Bernays made infinitely more relevant and accurate observations explaining Coronamania than did any microbiologist, aerosolist, spit-ologist, news anchor or Gladwell.

—

In the latest podcast, Gladwell humbly emphasized the reasonable meta-theme that one should be willing to admit that one has been wrong, as he conceded parts of The Tipping Point were. He used the disarming example of no longer giving parental advice because his prior parental preconceptions are continually disproven during his dealings with his two and four-year-olds.

Gladwell emphasizes that changing one’s mind can be good and, in any event, is often appropriate and necessary. He says he doesn’t trust people who don’t change their minds.

Gladwell, and all those who supported Coronamania, should abandon the Covid myths that they so strongly, mistakenly have believed from the beginning. They should look at the world around them and ask how many remotely healthy people they knew that were killed by The Virus. I knew zero. I’ve asked many people this question and always gotten the same answer as mine.

But instead of admitting the unsoundness of his and the culture’s mistaken beliefs that a virus killed millions of people and that technology can solve every problem, Gladwell and the Covophobic double down on techno-magic. Institutionalized “Science” and Public Health “experts” weren’t societal saviors during the Mania. They were mass-scale malefactors who did permanent harm.

A minority are changing their minds about the Covid response. But belatedly saying “Mistakes were made” and “We didn’t know” that these measures would cause infinitely more harm than good, or proposing society-wide spit-analysis, doesn’t help the billions of Coronamania’s victims who starved because of artificially-frozen economies, died iatrogenic deaths and/or solitary deaths of despair, lost irreplaceable life experiences, took shots that killed or injured them and or saw their life savings sharply devalued.

If I had known of Gladwell’s Coronamania when he ran past me, I would’ve chased him and told him he was wrong about all of it. As there was much to say, I would have had to run a long way. And what I would have said would’ve been too late to matter. But it’s important to set the record straight.