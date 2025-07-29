Most Americans who supported the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests and shots now want to pretend that the past five-plus years never happened. I’ve devoted enough time and effort to writing about the Scamdemic and there’s been enough internet censorship and revisionism that I want to have an indelible record of what I, and readers, have seen as the posts that best describe Coronamania. I worked toward this objective 16 months ago by assembling and printing Dispatches from a Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning.

Over the past few months, I’ve compiled a 221-page anthology of 37 additional story/essays spanning the past five years. I just put these in print. I’m calling this anthology Coronamania Chronicles: True Stories that Revealed the Covid Lies. While Dispatches developed the theme that everyone should have seen the Scam from the beginning, Chronicles focuses more on how life was during this massive, brazen fraud, how cultural characteristics caused people to fall for the lies and how the Scamdemic resembled prior, destructive government interventions.

In Chronicles, I’ve reworked some of the longer essays since I posted them. I also used a different font and page layout this time. And the margins are wider than those in Dispatches.

I’m pleased with Chronicles. I expect not to publish another anthology.

As with Dispatches, I’ll send a copy of Chronicles to any paid subscriber—as of yesterday—for the cost of domestic shipping, $5. It’s a way to thank you for your support. I’ll send a copy to anyone else for $20, which includes postage to US addresses. You can either pay by check or VenMo.

Some have asked me if they can also buy a copy of Dispatches. I sold all my copies of that book. But if enough people tell me they want a copy, I’ll have another run printed.

Some Canadian, European and Oceanian readers have asked me to set up an affordable international printing/shipping option for both books. If I can get this done, I’ll let you know.

Regarding all of the above, please reply to forecheck32 at g mail.

Above all, thanks for your sanity and resistance throughout this very dark, lastingly consequential period.

Mark