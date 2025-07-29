Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry
18h

Will any of the writings mention or reference this 2017 census article predicting “historic increase in deaths” “in coming years” due to the “aging baby boomer generation” that interestingly enough was the ONLY demographic where the “Covid” phantom was deadly? I mean, seriously!

A government publication predicts “historic increase in deaths” “in coming years” due to an aging population and two and a half years later a “novel” “virus” appears that is only deadly in the demographic that has already exceeded average life expectancy?

It ain’t rocket science. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2017/10/aging-boomers-deaths.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
19h

Mark! Put me on the list for a possible re-release of your 1st book. I ll email and send a check for your second one. I can't wait!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Oshinskie
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture