While managing community gardens during peak Scamdemic, I routinely disparaged the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests and shots to those with whom I spoke. Some agreed with me. Most didn’t.

During one such discussion, a retired Ob-Gyn who had a garden plot and drove a late-model Infiniti reported that her grandson expressed deep disappointment that the school closures and travel bans were preventing him from taking classes and going to Europe, where he could advance his fashion career. She told him he needed to put others’ health first and to not resent doing so. She said, “This experience will build character.”

I strongly disagreed with her. I observed that making one’s way in life was hard enough for young people under normal conditions but that being young afforded opportunities available at no other age and that her grandson and hundreds of millions of young people in many nations would never get this stolen time back.

I added that neither she nor her same-aged peers had ever faced a similarly protracted, extensive and unwarranted disruption. I emphasized that The Virus wasn’t nearly as dangerous as touted—it posed zero threat to college students—and that those who saw others as viral vectors could protect themselves by staying home.

When the Covid shots came out, I told the Ob-Gyn that I wouldn’t take them. She told me that because I didn’t understand immunology, I didn’t know how good the shots were. I laughed, repeated how unscary The Virus was and asked what special knowledge her medical education and experience gave her re: vaccines, especially new, mRNA-based ones. Her brief reply was vague and circular. I told her so.

Given the vaxxes’ failure to stop infection and spread and the deaths and injuries the shots have caused, I shake my head at the memory of those two exchanges and others like them. Although I didn’t have a medical degree and wore soiled and sweaty cut-offs and drove an old economy car, I must have known a few things about The Science that the well-dressed, self-assured Ob-Gyn and similarly smug others didn’t.

During Coronamania, many people made assertions backed by no competent evidence. Many of these people were nonetheless falsely deemed, or saw themselves as, experts or journalists.

By March 1, 2020, life experience, basic biology and statistics, logic, history and independent reading told me that The Virus was badly overblown. For the same reasons, I later concluded that injecting an unnecessary substance with no long-term safety record was a poor idea. Having a cold or the flu sucks but trying to avoid these wasn’t worth wrecking the society, the economy or your body. I tried to warn anyone who would listen.

Unlike every injectee I knew, I’ve had zero—not three or four—upper-respiratory-infections since the jabs came out. Plus, every one of the fourteen people I’ve known who’ve died in the past five years had been jabbed. I think this trend is common, though most people fail, or choose not, to see it among the decedents they knew.

—

On some of the recent evenings after I’ve played morning basketball and/or worked on some home project, I feel fatigued. On those nights, Ellen and I have defaulted to watching various documentary TV shows during and after our 7:45 PM dinners.

A few weeks ago, we stumbled onto a program called The Grandma Stand. A series of faux grandmas in their late sixties and early seventies sat behind a DIY’d table/booth made from repurposed wooden pallets. Painted purple to suggest fun and human warmth, these small structures enticed some twenty and thirty-something passersby in New York City’s Central Park to sit down and talk to an unrelated female senior citizen across the table.

As do uniforms in professional settings, using a table with a sign connoted some measure of legitimacy and credibility. It also whimsically evoked echoes of Lucy dispensing ten-cent advice in the Peanuts comic strip, though enough years have passed since that cartoon’s heyday that those in their twenties or thirties who sat down to chat with one of the surrogate grandmas may not have recognized the pop culture allusion. And unlike Lucy’s, the TV grandma’s advice was free.

To provide some focus to these unlicensed psychotherapy sessions, the show’s producers wrote, in large letters on a chalkboard in front of the table, a question du jour such as “What’s something you’re working on?” Or “What person do you miss and want to say something to?” Or “What stands between you and happiness?”

Perhaps motivated by the desire to be on TV, various young adult males and females d unburdened themselves to their make-believe grandma. Often, Black grandmas were paired with White advisees. And vice versa. Some advisees of vague ethnicity spoke excellent, albeit accented, English, indicating that they had been born outside the US.

The young adults shared such concerns as:

“My mother was engaged when she was my age. I’m not even dating anyone. I feel behind schedule in life.”

Or “My parents never express their emotions and I want to understand them better.”

Or “I’ve found it hard to make friends here.”

Or “My mother told me I should be saving for a house but I can barely afford rent and food.”

In response, the grandmas typically, formulaically followed up with “How does that make you feel?”

The ersatz grandmas had a box of tissues ready and offered these to those who wept while speaking about their challenges or perceptions.

After hearing the young table visitors’ responses, the grandma reassured them by expressing trite, questionable college-dorm-poster notions like “Life has no schedule. Things happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

To a thirty-ish man whose mother said he should be saving for a house, the booth’s grandma replied, her memory undoubtedly playing tricks on her, “When I was your age, the only food I could afford was oatmeal.”

To one table visitor who said she felt isolated in the midst of New York City, the TV elder suggested, “Maybe you could join a book club.”

At the end of each televised 90-second excerpt, each visitor smiled and thanked their pretend grandma, who smiled back. Sometimes the two shook hands warmly or grandma offered a hug. When her offer was accepted, grandma stood up, walked around the table and the two embraced before one of them reflexively tapped the other’s back. It’s a funny, universal signal.

I thought it might also been funny to see grandma offer a hug and for her advisee to respond, “Uh, no thanks, I’m uncomfortable having strangers touch me” or “I’m kind of afraid of germs.”

Maybe that happens sometimes and they don’t show it.

I also imagined a Grandpa Stand at which a seventy-five-year-old male growls at a melancholy twenty-something to “Get a grip on reality! Your life is easy! There are millions of people who don’t have enough to eat and people your age who can’t walk!”

But I get it: feel-good, painstakingly PC TV has wider appeal than tough love, especially to PBS viewers.

And this being contemporary America, The Grandma Stand concept has predictably been franchised, and presumably monetized, in seven other cities.

—

I understand that people need to feel listened to and that, when others listen, it can lift the speaker’s spirits. And I like the concept of intergenerational and interracial support and consolation. But in reality, most young people don’t welcome transgenerational connection as strongly as seniors do. Many of the young feel their elders—both parents and grandparents—have no wisdom to offer because those older than them don’t understand modern life. In America, youthful disdain for elders’ advice seems almost traditional in and of itself. Besides, older people look older.

While The Grandma Stand interactions have superficial appeal to TV viewers and many of the young appreciated what faux grandma told them, seeing this show made me think the young may be right to conclude that grandmas are out of touch. Although today’s twenty and thirty-somethings face some of the same challenges grandma faced back in the day, the culture and the economy have changed dramatically over the past fifty years. The differences between the young’s and old’s frames of reference make it hard for older people to understand what the young are up against.

To begin with, screen and device culture and the attendant information overload, image management and interpersonal restructuring entailed depart sharply from decades prior. Relatedly, today’s youth have a paralyzing, though perhaps illusory, range of consumer and life choices. In theory, nearly every product, mate, trip or job are within reach. But in reality, it’s almost impossible for the young to fulfill this wide range of high aspirations. And even if the young attain something for which they’ve strived, knowing that they had other options or that someone they know seems to be doing something better can make the young second-guess any road not taken. While our culture exalts choice, having too many choices can make people less happy.

Simultaneously, in-person community and religious identities and practice have attenuated. In their place, young people have been socioeconomically indoctrinated into a secular, macropolitical tribe, which, as do the Amish, shuns apostates by blocking them online. Today’s youth are also more likely to use psych meds or more concentrated forms of THC than their grandmas did. These substances can either cause or follow disengagement or depression.

When they weren’t counseling strangers, several of the temporary grandmas told an interviewer that their time with younger people showed the grandmas that there’s “an anxiety epidemic” among the young.

—

As I watched the Grandma Stand sessions, I couldn’t help but notice that the Covid “mitigation” measures or shots had caused or worsened the problems that grandma’s visitors brought up.

For example, I don’t doubt that some latter-day grandmas had hard jobs and little money in their twenties and thirties. And raising kids, as women used to do in that age range, can be hard. But exaggerating about, e.g., an oatmeal-only diet trivializes young peoples’ concerns about their financial circumstances and prospects. It disregards that because Coronamania induced an economic coma, many young people, often with tens of thousands of student debt, couldn’t find work for extended periods. I’ve heard that 2026’s employment prospects are markedly worse than those when grandma was their age.

Back then, the federal government hadn’t run up $39 trillion in debt, much of it from Covid giveaways. Consequently, when the old were young, they didn’t have the record, impoverishing inflation of the past six years and the consequent higher interest rates. When mortgage rates were lower, houses and rent were far more affordable. And twenty-two-year-old grandma didn’t have to compete for jobs with millions of Covid/Biden Era immigrants or worry about AI making her job skills obsolete.

Estrangement from same age peers and family was also a recurring Grandma Stand theme. Isolating young people from each other over a virus that didn’t threaten them intensified such loneliness. Depression and drug use increased sharply. Strangers and co-workers who might have met during that period, didn’t. And disagreements over the Covid response strained or ended friendships and family ties. As far as I can tell, few of these broken relationships have been restored.

Many young adults lack a mate and children. The Scamdemic’s postponement of male/female pairing has lowered fertility. Further, few people have read enough about the Covid shots to know that these have been found to deplete female lab rats’ oocyte reserves. Given their support for the shots, most Ob-Gyns seem not to have considered this possibility and I suspect that few of them know about thus study. If this trend extends to humans, many women and their male mates will become sad and angry to learn that the shots have prevented them from creating daughters and sons. There won’t be enough tissue boxes for those who might find themselves so injured.

Despite Coronamania’s long, dark shadow, no Grandma Stand advisee nor grandma mentions the Covid fearmongering, closures, masks, injections or the isolation, anxiety, social conflict and economic damage the Scamdemic entailed. If they were to mention it, they would blame The Virus, not the overreaction to it. They would begin their analyses by trotting out the historically-misframing phrases “During Covid…” or “During The Pandemic…”

I strongly suspect those who opted to be Grandma Stand counselors were lockdown and school closure-supporting masker/vaxxers. Just as they do when counseling Grandma Stand visitors, those who supported the deeply damaging Covid response see themselves, and many TV viewers seem them, as engaged, empathetic social benefactors. They bought and recited such hollow, hortatory slogans as “If it only saves one life, it’s worth it,” “We’re all in this together” and “My mask protects you.”

The ersatz grandmas’ support for the Covid response caused far more damage than any individual counseling or encouragement can undo. Lockdown and vaxx-supporting make-believe grandmas’ current attempts to console young people resembles burning down a young person’s house and then letting them sleep over at grandma’s for a few nights while she bakes them cookies. It doesn’t come close to fixing the damage done.

The TV grandmas, or the program’s editors, either don’t see or don’t want to openly acknowledge the harm that the Covid response has done to the young. Most grandmas still think it was right to keep young people home, to mask and inject them and for the government to run up trillions in debt via Covid giveaways. Pretending to protect other people in these ways was falsely seen as virtuous.

Instead of recognizing that they when they were young, the gtandmas had gotten to live a vital, unlocked-down life. They should have seen that no young person should have stayed home for one day to protect grandma and said so publicly and repeatedly. Instead, most grandmas and grandpas bought and backed the viral hysteria. And though Coronamania’s predictable harms to the young are still literally right in front of them, the oblivious open-air grandmas said they found “fulfillment” advising young people struggling to find happiness in a culture permanently damaged by a viral Scam.