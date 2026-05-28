Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
5d

when I saw the dystopian movie, "Logan's Run," back in 1976, it was just entertaining fiction to me. Nothing like that could ever happen in real life. The very notion that people would voluntarily go through a death ritual that would be portrayed as the opposite, and cheered on by the group, and those who resisted and ran would be hunted down.... so crazy, right? And then I find myself, 45 years later, living this horror show nightmare. While some people have apparently awakened, we are still in the thick of it, as long as there is no public discussion of what transpired especially during the dark years of 2020-2022. These Russian roulette, lethal injections are still on the market, still being encouraged by primary care practitioners. I come here for my weekly injection of sanity. And yes, I am a grandma, but I am surrounded by kool-aid grandmas. It's lonely business.

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4 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
micciot's avatar
micciot
5d

From my seat, the grandmas who were also nurses were the worst. They got it all wrong so very self assuredly! Angry face.

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9 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
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