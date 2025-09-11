Dispatches from a Scamdemic

My favorite uncle once said -- years ago -- regarding "America:"

"This country runs on bullshit. If the bullshit ever stopped, this place would grind to a halt." Brooklyn Technical High School graduate (when that actually meant something); WWII U.S. Navy vet; earned his living as an engineer. One of the smartest guys I've ever known.

Mother re the Viet Nam War lottery draft to my older brother: "I don't care what your number is. You're not going..." But Ma! "We'll take a vacation to Canada...and leave you there. I'd rather risk never seeing you again then to have "them" take you from me for that..." I was 12. I knew she meant it.

Over our morning coffee, father explaining how the Warren Commission Report was one gigantic, impossible load of bullshit. This when I was probably 11 or 12. My father had kept the NY Times article featuring the "report." He walked me through the bullshit.

Another coffee conversation, father explains in Aug 1971 how the U.S. just screwed over the French by closing the "gold window." He walks me through the U.S. default and how Nixon "just gave the French the middle finger."

Later, the AIDS fiasco and learning then about that lying sack of crap, Anthony Fauci. Subsequent events like Ruby Ridge, Waco, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, and then, of course, September 11 -- today -- 24 years ago.

Feeling "inauthentic?" I'll say. Spending a lifetime looking out, this way and that, and seeing nothing but bullshit. Falsehood. Outright fraud, corruption. Everywhere. Then a major attack explained by such an absurd "official story," it boggles the mind. Yet having to live in a world where that story is believed and acted upon, including the murder and destruction of millions of innocents.

As a woman, I saw very early on that doctors? Doctors were mental cases. I was nothing but a "condition" or disease away from their discovery of it. Especially as a human with a womb and ovaries and a menstrual cycle and breasts. All that could kill me. Truly mental. So, stopped going -- not that I went all that much anyway -- about 40 years ago.

Certainly there is some good and I've had a blessed life given what can happen in life. Yet I've spent the bulk of that lifetime outside looking in, watching virtually everyone seemingly in tune with that which I know to be utterly false. A Truman Show, but in a country that murders at will and gets away with it -- often to applause. A life spent fitting in as best you can, but knowing you're just whistling past a graveyard. "This country runs on bullshit..."

It's been exhausting. That's why, when the "COVID" op happened, I had energy only for escape plans. No effort to try to share evidence or convince...(After a decade or more spent on Sep 11th and getting shit for that..?) The stampede was underway -- fueled by cowardice, obedience, and credulity toward the absurd.

So. I feel ya, Mark.

Masterpiece:

“Although I've been losing trust in the honesty/integrity of our government for about 20 years, I was angry because the covid scam was a much bolder move of ridiculous rules, lies, manipulation, intimidation, economic/physical threats, censorship and information control. It was something that I had never seen before. It was much worse than I imagined. It was dystopian. It was coordinated between the government, the media, the medical industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the education system. I was angry because the propaganda and intimidation worked on so many people and those people turned on the people that saw it as a scam. It exposed our system as something that I didn't think it was and it worked too well. Even though most people on the planet are living the best lives that has ever been achieved in the history of the world, I can't unsee what is beneath the veneer of our system.”

I’m still pissed and will be until the end of time. However, this anger doesn’t negatively impact my daily life. I agree that we must always remain angry and vigilant to try and prevent future crimes against humanity. Nevertheless, I fear that we live in a society of sheep, and preventing the next crime will be as challenging as the last one.

