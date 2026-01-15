Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
3d

Those of us who saw through this from the beginning.... I take no pleasure in being right about a lot of it. I don't have to be right, but this one seemed very obvious.

Human relationships have always been the basis of making any kind of difference in the world. To contribute, to connect, and it can be a lifelong relationship or a brief interaction with a stranger -- but it matters. And this is what was stolen from us, slowly..... and I had no idea how gullible the majority of the population was. Everyone i knew, fell for it.

It impacted my reality in such a fierce, sudden way; I've had to rebuild my faith in humanity, in what and who we are. To say I am disappointed does not come close. I've had to reassess and readjust my paradigm. Everything changed in all of my relationships, almost overnight. And the hesitation and likelihood of people to pretend certain things never happened, puts a barrier between people that I'd never conceived of before. Either it was there all along and I never saw it, or it was newly created, but I was incapable of stepping into its false belief system, along with the crowd.

It's OK, I guess. I know how to readjust my framework. But I never wanted to have to. We are certainly living in strange times.

Reply
Share
38 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
The Ornery Nurse's avatar
The Ornery Nurse
3d

The Scamdemicans continue to win.

Masks are back in many facilities and most sheeple will comply again just as willingly. It is only a matter of time before some new and improved bioweapon is launched to finish off the few holdouts who have not already lined up for assisted suicide.

It is lonesome watching my compliant friends, former colleagues, and family members slip away into oblivion while the perpetrators continue to profit smugly.

I pray there will be justice in the next life. In the meantime, I will do my best to enjoy what time I have left as a dissident.

Reply
Share
1 reply
217 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture