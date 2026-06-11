About twenty years ago, when the Scamdemic was just a gleam in some globalist’s eye, I received a jury duty notice. I and eleven others were selected to decide a criminal trial.

The defendant, a Middle Eastern airport limo driver nicknamed Sam, had, at 3 AM one weeknight, hit and killed a Mexican immigrant pedestrian carrying a tall lamp, presumably scavenged from curbside garbage, while crossing a Route 1 intersection near the lamp carrier’s trailer park home.

Another driver, a newspaper deliveryman named Alonzo, saw the incident and Sam’s license plate. He informed the police, who found Sam at home less than an hour later. Sam’s car’s hood was distinctly dented.

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Perhaps because he wasn’t speeding and the victim had crossed the highway against the light, Sam wasn’t charged with some form of vehicular homicide. The only charge was that he had left the scene without stopping and aiding the person he ran over.

The prosecution presented a thorough array of evidence, including many enlarged photos of the intersection and the damaged black car. Some of the other jurors may have suspected, as I did, that Sam didn’t stop because he would have failed a breathalyzer test and faced more serious charges.

Be that as it may, Sam’s defense, stated only by his attorney during his opening and closing, was that he didn’t know he had hit the lamp carrier. The applicable statute included a “rebuttable presumption” that a driver knew he had hit someone if his car sustained over $250 in damage. The prosecution showed an estimate that repairing the car damage would cost much more than that amount. Thus, the burden of proving he didn’t know of the collision shifted from the State to the defendant.

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The trial started on a Monday afternoon. Testimony ended late on Wednesday. Fearing cross-examination, Sam didn’t take the stand. Nor did his counsel cross-examine the State’s witnesses. The attorneys delivered summations on Thursday morning. Thereafter, we jury members began deliberating.

Given the law, facts, lack of cross-examination and defendant’s silence, the case was an easy call. Nonetheless, to their credit, the jurors’ strained to concoct some explanation why the driver might not have known his car hit the pedestrian. Each charitable, alt theory was quickly, unanimously dismissed. After less than an hour, we all agreed that the facts and law compelled us to convict.

Then, a chunky, bearded, forty-something man interjected, “Look, it’s Thursday afternoon. If we tell the judge we haven’t reached a verdict, we can come back tomorrow morning, decide by 9:30 and get a three-day weekend.”

Two other jurors supported that approach. But the rest of us promptly shot it down. We either had work piling up or didn’t want to drive significant distances to the county seat just to turn around and drive home an hour later. I observed that we had made up our minds, should say so and return to our normal lives. We did.

The following week, I telephoned the prosecutor to ask why the defendant didn’t take a plea deal. The prosecutor told me his office didn’t offer sentence reductions for such cases. He said the driver and his attorney were simply hoping that some jury member would take pity on a working immigrant and decline to convict.

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Very few want to discuss the Scamdemic. Those who do cling tightly to the hollow notions that the Covid reaction was appropriate because “The Virus killed over a million people” and/or because “We didn’t know enough about The Virus in March 2020.”

When I hear either of these two explanations, I respond, “If I’m charged with a crime, I hope you’re not on my jury.”

When asked why, I say, “If you believe the Covid death tolls and the mitigation and vaxx lies, you’re prone to believe everything the government and media say. And if you think ‘We didn’t know' in March 2020 that the extreme measures said to contain The Virus would cause far more human harm than benefit, you disregard core facts and have poor judgment.”

People don’t like to hear this. It messes with their belief that they’re open-minded, smarter than average and rebellious. They’ve watched movies or TV shows in which a heroic juror prevented the imprisonment of an innocent man. They perceive themselves as that principled, insightful, holdout juror.

Back in reality, during Coronamania most Americans stampeded with the herd and never considered that public health bureaucrats, politicians, the media and, unbeknownst to them, Defense Department operatives were lying to and railroading the public with a deeply fake “Pandemic” narrative. They were conned by the hyperbolic death and case tickers and videos of morgue trucks or hospital patients hooked to ventilators.

Somehow most Americans didn’t notice that the average ostensible Covid victim died at the same age as did the average person. Nor did they weigh the severe economic, social and psychological damage the lockdowns and later, the shots, would plainly cause.

Instead, most showed a simple-minded, group-thinking, fear-driven, pro-government bias. Others liked the excitement of a pseudo-crisis or getting free money to stay home. Hence, in Spring 2020, the vast majority of people asked no questions about a series of unprecedented and extensive government mandates that simply didn’t add up.

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Unlike state or federal prosecutors in a trial, officials who advocated the Covid lockdowns, masks and tests weren’t ever asked to present competent evidence, logic, scientific or legal sources or precedents to support these oppressive, yet downright goofy measures. Nor were those unconvinced of the “mitigation measures’” worth allowed to cross-examine, or challenge the logic or legal authority of, the Scamdemic’s orchestrators in a judicial, legislative or administrative proceeding.

The Scamdemicians only allowed fear-mongering media outlets to interview them. And the media asked no serious questions and refused to publish “mitigation” critiques. Social media platforms aggressively censored dissent. There was no debate or dialectic, much less a formal inquiry.

The majority of the public who supported the “mitigation” measures were driven by conformity, emotion, lassitude and/or avarice, not inquiry or reason. Those defrauded by the government and media viral propaganda blitz demanded hundreds of millions of people to radically alter their lives based on very sketchy hearsay evidence.

Similarly, before “vaccines” were mandated in 2021, pro-injection witnesses should have been questioned and thus, forced to admit that, in order to make the shots seem more effective, Pharma’s brief clinical trials were tainted by “healthy vaccinee bias,” that jab backers conflated “relative risk reduction” with “absolute risk reduction,” that the companies misleadingly defined who was “unvaccinated,” and that the trials didn’t examine either long-term shot efficacy or safety. Instead of engaging in dialogue, a priori “vaccine” supporters vilified vaxx opponents as MAGA members, even though many non-vaxxers lambasted Trump for initiating and boasting about Operation Warp Speed.

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Governmental bodies conduct hearings regarding a wide array of proposed governmental or quasi-governmental actions. Anyone who gets a speeding ticket, a notice of an increase in utility bills or bus fares or a local construction project has the right to oppose the proposed official action. The lockdowns, closures, mask and test mandates and trillion-dollar giveaways caused exponentially more harm than in any of the matters subject to hearings in the contexts just mentioned.

Federal, state and local government officials who wanted to lock down a society should have, in mid-March 2020, been subjected to nationally-televised and Net-streamed public interrogation. The lockdowns, masks and shots were also infinitely more damaging than was the Watergate break-in or the January 6 protests, each of which occasioned lengthy, broadcasted hearing sessions. During Covid response hearings, a moderator could have managed the scope and duration of testimony and documents admissible under litigation evidence rules. Two days would have sufficed.

The questions would have written themselves. Congress members, journalists or citizens could have challenged “expert” declarations. Anyone with an open mind would have asked:

“Why would the worst virus in history—the only one for which we would ever lock down—suddenly emerge from a bat or pangolin?”

“Don’t American officials typically disbelieve Chinese government pronouncements, data or videos?”

“Doesn’t the World Economic Forum’s “Pandemic Planning” 2019 exercise show that “The Pandemic” and the 2020 response were pre-arranged?”

“Why should healthy people under 70 be locked down when it’s clear that only the old and baseline sick are at any risk, and only tiny risk at that?”

“Will the lockdowns and closures really end in two weeks?”

“If this lockdown will only last two weeks, why are we spending or printing six trillion dollars to respond to a virus?” (Most people don’t well differentiate between millions, billions and trillions. To them, these all sound about the same).

“Won’t such spending cause sharp, permanent inflation?’

“Isn’t it a terrible idea to keep kids and their teachers who are nearly all under 55 and at no viral risk, home from school?”

“Where is the legal authority to nullify constitutional rights simply by declaring an emergency over a virus?”

None of these questions had a plausible answer.

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Besides the illogic and legal invalidity of the mitigation measures, the failure to conduct pre-lockdown hearings itself revealed the viral response was a Scam. Those who tell the truth and have facts and logic backing their position should be eager to present their case and defend themselves.

Much of the public bought the Scamdemic because the media and government propaganda blitz and censorship crusades created the illusion that everyone supported the NPIs and shots. Conducting hearings would have conveyed the meta-message that those who didn’t buy in had made some good points.

NPI advocates would have objected, in mid-March 2020, that there was no time for such deliberation because people were dying en masse. This was untrue. By then, of 330+ million Americans, fewer than 100—very old and baseline unhealthy—were (falsely) said to have died of Covid.

Under these facts and as in the criminal matter I heard as a juror, “We didn’t know” was a foundational lie. We had plenty of data from Italy and Spain, cruise and naval vessels to know that The Deadly Virus was only potentially fatal if you were very old and infirm. And even then, very seldom so.

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If, in March 2020, public hearings, including cross-examination, regarding business and school closures, masks and tests had been held and if shot mandaters were required in January, 2021, to publicly answer questions about these measures, the public could have seen the Scam and opposed the NPIs and shot mandates when it would have mattered.

Not only couldn’t The Scamdemic’s orchestrators have sustained their burden of proof. Their cross-examination testimony would have disgraced them for life. They would have looked like Khrushchev being questioned by Adlai Stevenson.

When Coronamania began, many resembled the opportunistic juror in the hit-and-run case who wanted to disingenuously drag out deliberations and get paid to skip work. Public school teachers were especially numerous and loathsome in this regard. But as in that above-mentioned jury room, after hearing the public health bureaucrats fail epically when questioned, a majority of viewers may have rejected such lazy chicanery and demanded that life go on as normal.