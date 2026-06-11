Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
5hEdited

What I've come to realize, Mark, is that this can be explained by the concept of NPCs. We are surrounded by them, and many are people we have interacted with for years (coworkers, neighbors, family members, public officials). And we just never knew this about them.

It is a mindset. It's jarring for us, because we always thought these folks were like us. And guess what... they always assumed we were like them. Big difference: we're real. We can stand alone, exist as independent individuals with independent thoughts. We are secure in that knowledge, but it is such a deep way of being, that we mostly don't even give it a thought.

The NPCs (non-playable characters) are just a front. Their identity is pretty much only a group identity. That's the biggest difference. No opinions of their own unless they first check to make sure their thoughts, desires, convictions align with what the programming tells them. It's like an organism unto itself. It's parasitic.

It's astounding to those of us who saw through this scamdemic from day one (or even in advance, saw it coming) -- so obvious..... that it is a really weird experience when we as individuals try to engage with an NPC on a normal basis.... and instead we are bumping up against an interchangeable representative of the group hive-mind.

I just never realized before COVID that not everyone viewed themselves, as I do, as an independent individual. I still find it astounding that anyone would abdicate that way of being, in favor of giving oneself (and one's soul) over to an outside, controlling entity that insidiously destroys everything good.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5hEdited

Blind trust is what allowed the fake pandemic to proliferate. But has big pharma, the government, the MSM or the medical mafia ever done anything to deserve that trust? Without questions? All of them are perpetual liars and deceivers.

For me, I just have had a hard time going with the crowd on many things since I was a teenager. Not so much rebellious, but wanting to be different. Also at times I wanted to be accepted too. It was a thin line to walk.

It takes constant vigilance to live apart from the mindset of the crowds. You almost have to question everything and be skeptical of most things. Being contrary is kind of fun. It allows you to look at things from a different angle even if at times it can get kind of corny or silly. So what? We are living in quite the clown show anyway.

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