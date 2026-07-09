While I don’t watch basketball on TV, once or twice each season I attend a high school game. Though they’re smaller than the guys on TV, high school players can be very skilled. I was reminded of this when I played with some yesterday.

There are many official high school games near my house As they play fewer minutes and have no commercial breaks, these games are much shorter than those on TV.

Almost twenty years ago, I went to see a good, local team, St. Mary’s, play a home game against St. Anthony, then the number one team in the State and some years, in the US. Two years prior, I had played in a pickup game against St. Mary’s big scorer, who lived in my town. He was about 6’4” and kind of gangly at that time. I wanted to see how much he had grown and improved and how his team would do against St. Anthony.

Being in a high school reminds me of that life stage, mostly in a good way. Taylor Swift and millions of others may have hated being a teen but I liked it. The social life in high school was better overall than in any other period of my life. While there were some cliques and antipathy and aggression, I had daily contact with many truly funny and/or warm people. I also discovered that many girls saw the world differently and had a kindness that many boys lacked. I even learned some stuff in classes.

Most relevant here, I remembered, from direct experience, how some teenage boys’ self-esteem is tied to how they perform in sports.

Because St. Mary’s was in an urban setting and it was hard to find parking, I was a few minutes late. By then, the seats in the old, dark gym were all taken with St. Mary families and fans hoping to see their hometown boys make a good showing against North Jersey’s St. Anthony juggernaut.

Thus, after buying my ticket, I had to stand along the baseline underneath the basket nearest to the door. The baseline was only about six feet from the gym wall. I glanced at the bright yellow and red bulbs of the old scoreboard at the gym’s far end. Four minutes into the game, St. Anthony led 16–4. Uh oh.

It got worse. St. Anthony pressured like no other team. They simultaneously played three super-fast, Division I-bound guards, adept at trapping, especially because they bumped and grabbed at every turn. Due to their mystique and a chronically complaining coach, the refs cut St. Anthony excessive slack. The rich get richer. Backing the three guards, St. Anthony had two rangy Division I forwards ready to intercept any panicked pass.

St. Mary’s players must have hoped to at least compete with St. Anthony. But despite their good record before that game and having competent athletes, McCarrick couldn’t make or find enough space on the floor to get the ball into the front court. St. Anthony got steal after steal, dunk after dunk. Instead of cheering their home team, St. Mary’s family and friends sat in stunned silence.

There’s a limit on how many timeouts a team can call. I suspect that St. Mary’s used one or two before I arrived. Without these, they couldn’t slow the frantic pace that St. Anthony was imposing. McCarrick had no choice but to try to play through a meltdown. They were in a bad situation.

Just then, as a St. Mary’s player tried to pass the ball inbound, St. Anthony knocked it into the crowd standing with me along the baseline. Someone caught it and flipped it to the ref, 5’7,” in his late fifties, built like a fire hydrant, his broad face framed by a buzz-cut, partial head of white hair. He looked like a former drill sergeant who had officiated hundreds of games.

The ref held briefly the ball as he ordered the baseline-standing spectators to shift just enough to the side so that the St. Mary’s player would have room to inbound it against the press.

At very close range, I could see that the player wore an expression of profound dread that one sees only during extreme crises, as on refugees or soldiers entering battle. Here this teen was, his self-esteem under heavy attack as his team was getting run off the floor in front of nearly everyone who knew him. His nominally Catholic brethren from St. Anthony were showing no mercy.

As soon as elbow room was temporarily created, the ref moved directly to the St. Mary’s player’s side and paused. Facing up the floor without making eye contact with the player and through a ventriloquist’s tight lips, without a hint of irony, the ref said crisply and just loudly enough for the player, me and a few other standees to hear:

“Don’t forget to have fun.”

He abruptly handed the ball to the player and St. Mary’s quest for the frontcourt continued.

The ref was The Adult in the Room. The Voice of Reason. The Keeper of Real. The Provider of Tough Love. The Right Guy in the Right Place at the Right Time.

The ref brusquely and implicitly was saying something very important in that small space to that desperate, disgraced kid: you’re young, vital, well-fed, well-sheltered and well-educated in a world where many aren’t. You’re doing something you say you love. And you’re pretty good at it, even if that’s not immediately obvious. Fight on, but with perspective.

—

Seeing and hearing that moment was more memorable than anything I’ve seen watching a college or professional game. The ref’s command was simple but deeply, broadly meaningful. Most of us get distracted or caught up in moments, lose sight of centrally important stuff we know and need reminders of our blessings.

By coincidence, later that year, on the birthday of an older work colleague named Sindy, I asked her to give me some advice derived from her life experience. She told me, “Mark, every day I do something I enjoy, even if it’s just for five minutes.”

I thought that was a very good principle, and I told her so. It’s good that Sindy lived by it. A year or two later, she learned she had cancer and died within a few months.

Our culture oversells the idea that life should be fun. Life inevitably presents challenges. And even when things aren’t especially hard, most people have plenty of responsibilities, the fulfillment of which is simply not fun.

But when one is doing something that’s supposed to be fun — something that we tell ourselves we like, something we make time for, something that we self-identify by — one must remain mindful of how fortunate we are to do any of this stuff. Even when not every moment of doing a given thing is fun and we might question why we’re doing it, we need to be our own emotional drill sergeant/high school ref, reminding ourselves not to forget to see the beauty in the activities and people we say we love.

Though sometimes we need others to remind us.

—

Every day during the past six years, I’ve been angry at my government for pulling a massive Scam. I’ve also been angry at people I knew who went along and, without regret, have given up those relationships. There’s been too much foolishness and hostility to forget. And I saw too much permanent harm done to people I knew. Lives of those in their twenties were derailed when those lives should be at their peaks. The damage persists.

My life hasn’t ever been solely about chasing fun. And I try not to have fun at others’ expense. But decisions about the amount of fun one seeks and the ways they do so are personal. Governments had no business taking away billions of peoples’ favorite recreational options. None of the stuff I normally do to have fun would have hurt other people if I did these things during the Scamdemic.

Every day of The Scamdemic has angered me. Most days I tried to do something I liked to offset the anger. It never completely worked, not did it last that long. But such distractions have kept me alive.

—

Many readers have asked me how long it takes to write each post. I don’t keep track. Attorneys have to record their work time in six-minute increments. I’m pleased that I’m not required to do this anymore. If I confronted a clock, learning the amount of time each post takes would bother me. Including thinking of a theme, research, writing a draft and all the edits, it must take at least ten hours. The amount of time spent varies little from week-to-week.

Some readers have suggested to me that they like my opening stories more than they like my interpretation of these. Those people should be pleased that this week, instead of writing something more comprehensive, I’ll be jumping off a dock into a lake somewhere.