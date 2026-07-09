Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2d

I have to admit, my anger and frustration at the people who did and likely will line up again for their latest dose of government poison does overshadow my ability to freely have fun/laugh like I used to. I accept that, though. I have music that I make, read books and make wine, draw pictures.

But on some level fun, for me, would be finding a way out of this for humanity. Waking more up.

I have learned that the machine that has been assembled to kill people/commit iatrogenocide, is powered by many friendly, clueless people who think, 'know', they are helping humanity. They are the key, the main power in the machine.

I keep hoping that I, that we, can find a way to dismantle the machine. I get small clues daily in terms of people's research on the jabs. Perhaps the machine will be destroyed on it's own terms but not soon enough for many. Remember, we are all (99.7% of us are vaccinated from birth onward) vaccine damaged. Some of us have gotten out of that game in time, but we are all damaged. You cannot inject even the adjuvents and excipients of vaccines and expect no damage.

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Spartacus's avatar
Spartacus
2d

Every Thursday in Spring 2020, just before my jump lesson on my horse, the weekly unemployment numbers were released. I would seethe in anger as I tacked up my horse. But then for 45 minutes, I forgot all about the scamdemic, as I concentrated on riding, and consequently not getting hurt or possibly dying. Riding helped save my sanity (barely) as did the few people I knew who didn’t fall for the hysteria.

Good reminder Mark to have fun even while (at 64), I’m still trying to become a more competitive rider.

But the anger at people for falling for the nonsense, and still not able to fess up to the damage they caused through their compliance with it, has mostly not abated.

I was introduced to the “The Surrender Novena” this week. I’m going to give it a try.

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