Last Tuesday, from 5:15 AM-8:15 PM, I checked voters’ registration status before they entered voting booths in a Metuchen, NJ elementary school gym. Except for the shift’s length, it was the easiest of the dozens of jobs I’ve had. It was almost as easy as it was for those who got enhanced unemployment for staying home for most of 2020-21.

I didn’t seek this one-day gig. About a month before the gubernatorial and local election, an unfamiliar telephone caller asked me to do this. I’m not sure how she got my name. Neither I nor any family members are active in party politics. Maybe my name was provided by a Republican canvasser who knocked on my door in August. Perhaps, for balance, some rule required some token Republican poll workers in this heavily Democrat part of the state.

When the caller asked if I spoke any languages besides English, I said I spoke Spanish. Maybe that was considered a plus, given that many Mexicans have immigrated to our county. If I lived in a place in which I didn’t speak the language, I’d feel unqualified to size up the candidates. Then again, how much do character or substance matter in elections? Most vote reflesively for whoever reps their party. Regardless, it turned out that no voter needed a Spanish interpreter. There were, however, a few Gujarati-only voters.

I didn’t hate the day. Most of the 90% female staff were friendly enough. Thankfully and surprisingly, when there were breaks in voter traffic, none of the poll “workers” talked politics.

Instead, each poll worker I talked to mentioned a European vacation they had taken in the past few years. The politically-focused seem drawn to Europe. A few years ago, such trips were forbidden because “superspreading” pond-crossers were said to re-export or re-import The Virus to or from the land of old, ornate buildings, wine and art museums. It seemed suspicious that international travel restrictions slowly, quietly disappeared. After the Scamdemic’s strategic objectives had been accomplished, calling off all the restrictions at once would have refocused waning public attention on the Scam and revealed it to many who hadn’t already perceived it.

In March-April, 2020, I told myself that the lockdowns wouldn’t last more than a couple of months because too many people would be itching to go to Europe or get their hair done. I was wrong. I underestimated peoples’ gullibility, fear and pecuniary and political opportunism and overestimated their intelligence and integrity.

—

The gym walls displayed a half-dozen large, professionally produced banners touting the school’s excellence according to various arcane metrics. One was an award “For Creative Communication During Covid.” I don’t know who bestowed this award or what school personnel did to deserve it. But I’m certain that keeping schools open in 2020-21 would have socially benefitted students far more than any Creative Communication—presumably via computer screens—did.

As David Zweig points out in An Abundance of Caution, public “educators” behaved contemptibly and disingenuously during the Scamdemic. While their private school counterparts went back to work in September, 2020, millions of public-school teachers were paid and got pension credit for staying home. Teachers’ union-driven acquiescence and their extreme disservice to youth during 2020-21 should never be forgotten. All public schools should permanently display banners memorializing teachers’ abdication of their responsibility at that time. The Wall of Shame.

During lulls in voter flow, some poll workers asked me what I did for a living. I told them I was a writer. When they asked what I wrote about, I said the Covid overreaction: all the permanent damage it has caused and how everyone should have foreseen this and opposed the lockdowns and closures in March 2020.

I was surprised that three poll workers agreed with me about the lockdowns’ and closures’ damage. One opined that everyone now thinks the lockdowns and closures were wrong. I said I doubted that but would like to be wrong. No matter what the majority thinks now, many irreplaceable life experiences have been lost and much other damage is baked in.

One of the three said that she was scared for a few months. I hear that often. It really bothers me. The Scam was obvious from the start. I always ask, “When did a society ever quarantine healthy individuals over a respiratory virus?”

I also present related questions, to which no one had, or has, serious answers. From the Scamdemic’s outset, many things simply didn’t add up.

Once the panic train left the station, it had unstoppable, mega-money-and politically-fueled momentum. Those who went along, even for a few weeks, as did Trump, let the situation get out of hand.

I’ll say it again: anyone paying even a little attention did know, even in March 2020, from biological history and from data in other countries and from cruise and naval ships, that The Virus didn’t threaten those healthy and under 65 any more than the flu did and scarcely threatened those over that age. And again, why would the first virus to prompt a multinational shutdown suddenly emerge?

—

Using the election board’s computers, we poll workers found that dozens who wanted to vote in the gym had also received mail-in ballots at their residences. They were allowed to vote in a booth if they certified that they hadn’t sent back the ballot they received. Their “provisional” booth votes wouldn’t be counted unless the races were close enough. In the meanwhile, pushing the booth buttons made them feel heard and mollified them.

The mail-in ballot recipients reminded me of the scam within the Scam entailed by 2020-2024 mail-in ballots. Why could people safely stand in Walmart lines but not in polling place lines? Mail-in voting enabled political party operatives to fill out and submit stacks of fraudulent ballots in selected districts to change outcomes in swing states.

Anyone so irrationally afraid of a virus that they requested a mail-in ballot should be permanently disqualified from voting. They lack basic discernment.

—

Politics is many peoples’ religion. Studies have shown that people are far more likely to adopt their parents’ political affiliation than they are to adopt their parents’ religious faith. The assertions kids hear at the dinner table stay with them.

Many hold their political identity more closely than they hold any other identity. This Sunday, I ran into someone I hadn’t seen in twelve years. When I asked how and what he was doing, the first thing he said was, “I’m fighting against Trump.”

When I asked him who should replace Trump, he said, “It doesn’t matter. Anyone.”

Many think and consume more media about politics than they do about anything else. They put signs in their yards and on their cars telling you who they’ll vote for. They want you to know their tribal identity. And they fantasize that those who see their signs will imitate them.

—

Some people get very sappy about elections. At the gym’s sign-in table, many, including people in their thirties, forties and fifties requested “I Voted” stickers and beamed as they affixed these to their jackets.

After leaving the voting booth and walking toward the gym’s exit, one mid-fiftyish guy glanced toward the Election Day staff tables and then averted his eyes as he proclaimed loudly and without a hint of irony that “You’re doing God’s work!”

Perhaps as he said this, The Battle Hymn of the Republic played in his head. I’d bet a large sum that he was an NPR listener.

As the day passed, about a half-dozen other voters passed us at various times and enthusiastically said, “This is Democracy in action!” or “Thank you for your service!”

As if the poll workers had fought in Vietnam’s jungles or done long, hot tours in Iraq or Afghanistan separated from family and getting killed or dismembered by IEDs. As if those elected weren’t underwritten by corrupt individuals and lobbying entities and/or aren’t themselves deeply corrupt. As if politicians were truthful, insightful or foresightful.

As if the majority would vote for them if they were. No candidate could win an election after saying, “The US is bankrupting itself by spending 20% of its GDP on medical interventions. Sometimes people wear out and we can’t do anything about it.” Or “We should lessen Social Security and public-sector pension payments so the younger generations will have something.”

And other stuff like that.

Perhaps those gushing about the electoral process didn’t know that each of the poll workers is supposed to be paid $300 for their “service.” Yes, on that beautiful, sunny, breezy day we spent all but one of those fifteen hours inside. But none of it was remotely heroic or altruistic. It was a business transaction: one day given up in return for mad money for the next Euro vacation. Maybe election officials could electronically send poll workers’ their wages denominated in Euros.

—

Though I packed my own food, someone put an all-you-can-eat, blood-sugar-spiking breakfast of bagels, muffins, Danish and coffee and juice on a gym table. At mid-day, sandwiches and pickles were delivered. At dinner, a poll worker brought in a bucket of Jollibee chicken, which, though I hadn’t ever eaten it, I had heard others praise. Sampling it that night, I also found it tasty, though, like the rest of the fare, nutritionally dubious.

More at the end about the food.

—

Even though New Jersey’s election day turnout was said to be high, last week, only about 40% of those old enough to vote did so. Reportedly, 54% of those registered, voted. Roughly 75% of those old enough to vote are registered. Ten minutes after the polls closed, I was shown the voting machines’ printouts. Democrats trounced Republicans in that gym and statewide.

The three main issues were said to be: affordability, immigration and housing. Though people complain when I “still” talk about Coronamania, each of these current problems is driven by the Covid response.

As I don’t buy much stuff, I don’t know how seriously to take the unaffordability narrative. Ellen and I are making ends meet without serious sacrifice. Though there’s no way our adult kids could afford houses.

Most now complaining about affordability told me in Spring 2020 that I was a crazy, non-expert, grandma killer when, at that time, they strongly supported and I strongly opposed shutting down the economy and schools and pumping trillions of contrived money into the economy over a virus that threatened only a tiny percentage of the population, if it threatened anyone at all. You reap what you sow.

Yet, since 2020, I haven’t heard any candidate, including Trump—who, in order to improve his chances in the November 2020 election, signed the CARES Act potlatch—nor Biden—who spent trillions more on the Covid overreaction—or any of their backers acknowledge that going Covid-crazy caused the inflation that the media says is making things unaffordable. Nor does any candidate promise accountability for those who perpetrated the Scamdemic. Instead, Trump, Biden, Congresspeople and their supporters now act as if there were no lockdowns, closures or shot mandates and that trillions weren’t given away and trillions more were printed. All the while, the Coronamanic have insisted that the unimaginable amounts spent on Covid theater were worth it if these measures “just saved one life!”

They weren’t nearly worth it. The three, above-listed, priority problems are intractable. Inflation sometimes slows, but it’s never reversed. The 25% devaluation of the dollar and the widespread wealth transfer from the poor to the rich are permanent. Nearly all of the ten-plus million immigrants that Biden allowed to enter illegally during his Covophobic, mail-in ballot-enabled term will permanently remain in the US, where they need places to sleep. This increased residential demand, along with high interest rates in an effort to quell inflation, have driven up housing costs for all.

Simultaneously, private and federal medical insurance rates are also said to be “skyrocketing.” That’s what happens when a wide array of costly and low-yield treatments are subsidized by private or government insurance and when the government wastes, on Coronamania, unthinkable sums of money that could have easily covered the Obamacare deficit that just prompted a six-week shutdown. When the ACA was passed, we were told that program would be “revenue neutral.”

—

People, pundits and historians simplistically define a political administration by broadly summarizing conditions during the years a given president or governor held or holds office. But past is prologue. Media and the masses ignore and/or forget that many executives, bureaucrats and legislatures’ actions create problems that persist long after their terms end.

The media and much of the public now act as if they didn’t histrionically support the full range of absurd Covid “mitigation” measures. But they did support these. Haughtily.

Even though these officials and the political partisans who adored them refuse to see or acknowledge the connection, Coronamania’s enduring economic and social damage present themselves every day. What goes around, comes around. There’s no free lunch.

—

Four days after Election Day, I received this email epilogue, sent to all Metuchen poll workers. Largely because it’s pathetically symbolic, it made me LOL:

All,

That was an exceptional election, and we remain in awe (really, awe?) of your dedication, patience, and enthusiasm to make the 2025 General Election one of the busiest gubernatorial year elections of recent memory. As Chair of the Metuchen Democrats, I really appreciate you taking the time to serve your community to continue keeping our local democracy intact and efficient.

It is in this spirit that we at the Metuchen Democrats were happy to supply you with some breakfast and lunch throughout the day. I was able to deliver lunch to two of the sites, and I was amazed at how busy it was all day, and I especially want to thank you for your commitment with all the threats (really, threats?) to the polling locations throughout the day.

Unfortunately, as I have indicated in past years, we remain disappointed that the Metuchen Republicans didn’t support the refreshments as they have previously done before the current leadership took charge. As you may have seen on social media, they only offered to spend a small percentage of the costs that was commensurate with just the Republican registration in town. We wanted to support all voters/workers - regardless of party - and I did not receive a reply when I indicated that.

See you next year, etc.

Even in victory, contemporary politicos will stoop to great lows to trash opponents.

Those elected by emotional, low-information voters wield excessive power over others, especially those who passively obey laws. Politicians will do anything to get or keep this power, including orchestrating a Scamdemic, or going along with one and thereby causing pervasive, permanent harm.

Elections aren’t majestic. They’re as dumb and dishonest as the people who run and vote in them are. During the Scamdemic, elections had tragic, lasting consequences.