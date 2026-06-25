Last week, I received this e-mail:

The following paragraph from your recent Dispatch made me do more research into statins and their possible relationship to anxiety and depression in an individual:

“Moreover, older men hormonally lose their resolve and risk tolerance and become more anxious. The meds, especially the statins, they swallow may exacerbate this emotional frailty. Watching tons of news doesn’t help.”

I cannot find a lot on this but I found an interesting bit on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskDocs/comments/1meyajw/my_husband_changed_completely_on_a_statin/?solution=996a7daf2788064e996a7daf2788064e&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec80be9a933a8fedcde3164cb869054746&jsc_orig_r=

I did find a little more but nothing backed up by any definitive studies.

Are there any books, articles, or experiences with people that you had that made you connect the loss of resolve and anxiousness to statins?"

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I responded:

I saw one study that discussed statins and declines in androgens. I don’t recall where.

I’m mostly relying, as I did during the Scamdemic, on basic biology and observations of people I know. Statin users I’ve known talk about feeling weaker and mentally scattered. I’ve seen listlessness, confusion and/or worry in those I know who take these.

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I take an intuitive, holistic view of biology, ecology and human health. Changing one thing in these realms typically triggers other changes, often for the worse.

Cholesterol is essential. It’s the foundation for all steroid hormones, including those that regulate blood sugar, metabolism and electrolyte balance. Brains need cholesterol to function. When serum cholesterol drops, cognitive function worsens. Lowering cholesterol also weakens immunity because cholesterol is a Vitamin D precursor. If statins down-regulate cholesterol, don’t they also lower other hormone levels, including those that enable a wide range of physiological and cognitive functions and influence mood?

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Most Americans see medical interventions as unalloyed goods. “Health care,” which most conflate with medical treatment, regularly ranks high on lists of voters’ concerns. Instead of behaving more responsibly, people take medications to solve perceived problems. This primary reliance on pills and shots reveals peoples’ disbelief that they’re intrinsically vital. It also shows that they see the world as dangerous and that medical treatments shield them from these dangers and even normal aging.

Most people perceive medication, generally, as a sophisticated form of chicken soup: they thought taking these precautions couldn’t hurt. They saw lockdowns, school closures, distancing, masks and asymptomatic tests the same way. It turned out that these interventions lasted much longer than two weeks. These also caused broad, deep, lasting harm, as have the vaunted “vaccines.”

Simultaneously but oddly, from 2020-24, the government and media forcefully attempted to convince the public that self-care: exercise, sunlight exposure and taking vitamins, zinc, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were dangerous and ineffective against Covid. Many self-deputized public health experts histrionically parroted officials’ mockery of these safe and salutary measures. The media tried to marginalize these low-cost interventions to protect their Med/Pharma advertisers’ profits.

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As was selling the Covid shots, selling statins is lucrative. Many believe “the research” concluding that statins extend lives. But I learned by reading environmental experts’ reports produced for environmental litigation that if you pay experts enough money, they’ll shape their analyses to yield their clients’ desired conclusion. The models and studies cited to justify Coronamania and the “vaccines” likely reflected such dollar-driven biases. For their part, Covid vaxxers not only showed blind faith in the Covid shots, they vilified those who refused to inject.

Nearly 25% of American males over 40 take a statin. That percentage increases as patients reach ensuing decades. Based on a blood test, a doctor has recommended that I join that cohort. I won’t do so. As were Covid tests, cholesterol tests are highly overinclusive. Both tests are intended to scare people and thus, compel them to consume Pharma products.

I prefer not to live listlessly and experience muscle pain or weakness, liver damage, diabetes, memory loss, etc., as do many statinistas. Low-tech metrics: my weight, blood pressure, pulse and ability to play basketball for an hour without wheezing suggest that I won’t suffer a heart attack anytime soon. Moreover, the doctors I read have been saying for decades that high triglycerides and C-reactive-protein readings correlate far more closely with cardiovascular incidents than do cholesterol numbers. Besides, I’m unmotivated to live to an age where I can’t walk, see or remember my wife’s and kids’ names.

Similarly, the Covid shots offered no benefit, only downside risk. Nonetheless, hundreds of millions embraced these, posted their jab photos or vaxx cards and even broke into post-injection tears of joy. How pathetic and delusional. Despite public health officials’, politicians’ and commentators’ assurance that the shots would “stop infection and spread, the vast majority of vaxxers I know “got Covid” multiple times.

Willingness to take statins and Covid shots is/was also driven by the perception that medical insurance or Medicare make medications free or very inexpensive. Consumers love discounts. Perhaps if forced to pay an unsubsidized price for Pharma products, patients would weigh the costs of these products against the purported benefits. Many would decide that buying these medications wasn’t worth giving up, e.g., their streaming service or vacation.

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Many complain about how much more everything costs these days. When they do, I point out that when a government prints and gives away nine trillion dollars to counteract the effects of a foolishly but widely supported, induced economic coma, as during Coronamania, those who supported the lockdowns and giveaways should have expected inflation to ensue. As they said on 1960s TV ads, “Buy now, pay later.”

In 1965, the national debt was $285 billion. In 2018, it was $23 trillion. Now, it’s $39 trillion. Relative to 2020, today’s dollar is worth seventy cents.

When I note the impoverishing effect of the Covid giveaways, people look at me as if they hadn’t, in 2020-21, considered that Coronamania could cause massive inflation and they change the subject. Six years ago, many insisted that any action or sacrifice was worth it “if it saved just one life.”

Nor does anyone want to discuss the clearly foreseeable effects of school closures or the countless experiences stolen from the young and all others who wanted to live normally.

Few want to discuss Covid shot injuries, either. Though some still insist that these saved millions of lives. I tell them that between 2021-present, at least 11 million American vaxxers, including 15 I knew, have died of non-Covid causes. All of the hundreds of non-jabbers I know are fine.

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Americans often fail to see cause and effect. Unfortunately, societies, economies and ecosystems are complex. Hence, each bad near-term decision can subsequently cause multiple harms.

For example, “clean energy” windmills on land and sea kill millions of birds. As with solar panel “farms,” manufacturing windmills requires energy-intensive, destructive mining and massive inputs of energy as well as habitat destruction and visual blight. And both these energy technologies depend on non-biodegradable units that must be disposed when they wear out within two decades.

Similarly, in my high-density town and region, groups of deer incongruously roam the streets and small yards. In much of New Jersey, there are between 100-200 deer per square mile. If you entered my state’s woods, you’d see little or no understory of saplings or mid-size trees. The overabundant, predator-free deer have eaten the next generation of trees.

It’s illegal for individuals to shoot deer here. And “progressive” towns like mine don’t hire hunters because animal rights activists oppose culling the herd. Deer lovers don’t consider that today’s silent, springy, big-eyed creatures have weakened forest ecosystems and in so doing, have lessened the populations of many other animals that depend on trees. Fewer trees also mean less carbon sequestration and thus, at least in theory, more dreaded climate change.

The Venn Diagram circle that includes Bambi lovers overlaps almost completely with the circle of those who see global warming as an “existential threat” and the group who supported the Covid nonsense.

Contraceptive-crazy “progressives” want to extend to deer the human model of hormonal birth control. To begin with, this biochemical approach doesn’t much limit deer reproduction. Relatedly, human, hormonal birth control pills cause multiple side effects to those who take them. Additionally, as with other prescription drugs, birth control users excrete their active ingredients into the environment. To their detriment, humans and other animals ingest this chemical brew.

Human birth control pills also delay marriage and conception to ages at which reproductively geriatric parents rely on synthetic hormones to facilitate the various phases of reprotech. This in turn, has seamlessly facilitated sex selection and eugenics, as IVF lab technicians identify gametes and embryos with the genetic traits that customers desire and select.

One could list countless examples of unintended effects of widely used drugs and technologies.

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Given the obvious illogic and foreseeable damage caused by the Covid response, it clearly wasn’t designed to protect public health. Anyone who thought about what was implemented would have seen that the mitigation and shots were thoroughly phony, opportunistic theater that cynically exploited the majority’s gullibility about a Deadly Virus in order to further enrich the rich and to gain political power.

But most got swept up in hype, emotion, virtue-signaling and peer pressure and gave no thought to the plainly foreseeable consequences of the Covid response they strongly supported. Having failed to think critically when it mattered, few will look back and admit their simple-mindedness and short-sightedness.