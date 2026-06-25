Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Cheryl Palen's avatar
Cheryl Palen
2d

SO many I know are on statins...I have high cholesterol - it's a familial trait. No matter what I eat it stays high (but the "good" cholesterol is really high as I continue to run, hike, bike, swim, lift in my 70s) I saw what these med did to my parents and friends over time and it wasn't good. My PC was pushing this on me years ago and he doesn't even "discuss" it with me anymore. Same with BP meds...and flu shots. Nope to all the crap!

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
2dEdited

The sooner folks “walk away” from allopathic pill pushers, the better

Get super educated - seek and ye shall find.

Avoid hospitals unless medical emergency

Everything else is a revenue model

Down with confession = rise in psychiatric therapy, anti depressants/anxiety pills

Down with the church = fewer clergy and nuns and nuns to run schools and hospitals

Thus, the hospitals and schools became replaced with the atheistic godless communists

Endgame of the communist takeover spelled out by communist lawyer Bella Dodd in her (free to read) book: School of Darkness at: genus.cogia.net

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