Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Joe's avatar
Joe
17h

"They seemed surprised that I, an anti-vaxxer, could speak Spanish with the waitress."

The cultists on all sides have caricatured anyone who disagrees with their political orthodoxy as sub-human Neanderthals foaming at the mouth, punching shadows in their loincloths. Rarely does it enter their minds that thee is such a thing as principled, rational opposition to a government policy and that they are the crazies for uncritically swallowing absolutely anything coming from their favorite Establishment mouthpiece. This goes as much for the "Christian" MAGA crazies cheering on "peace through bombing" as it does the blue-haired MA in Sociology types who double-mask their way through life. What, exactly, happened to the common sense of our parents' time? Is the entire population brain-damaged? (I think so.)

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Jersey Girl's avatar
Jersey Girl
15h

Whenever you mention in your writings your t-shirt with "I survived coronamania unmasked, uninjected and unafraid", I laugh so hard. This morning I was drinking my coffee while reading this essay and I almost spit out my coffee laughing. 🤣 I want that shirt! Where can I buy one so I can wear it this summer at the Jersey Shore?

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