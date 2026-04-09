Last week, I wrote about the many casinos I saw during a trip to the Southwestern United States. Aside from that sad spectacle, the trip to that region was notable in several other ways, some good and some not.

First, the landscape was stark, spectacular and other-worldly. So was the weather. While the mid-March temperature was over 100 for six consecutive days, the dry air felt hot only in direct sun between 10 AM-6 PM. The evenings, nights and mornings were surprisingly nice, even without air conditioning.

Though I wonder how they’re going to keep adding population to that region. Tucson only gets 11 inches of rain/year. Phoenix gets 7 and Vegas gets 4. Many US cities get over 45 and some get more than 60. There’s only so much water available to be pumped from The Colorado River into southwestern metro areas. To say nothing of the water demands of new data centers.

Regardless, with so much sunlight, those who live in that region should get plenty of time outside. Thus, they should make much Vitamin D and resist viruses well. But no matter where they live, most people’s immune systems do their jobs.

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It’s a privilege to travel. I like to go to Latin America. When we do, we plan very little and make no reservations. By asking locals, I get specific destination ideas and a sense of not only individual personalities but el zeitgeist of a place. I like to learn about peoples’ families, their work, their faith, how they feel about their homeland and what else they consider important. I joke with natives and appreciate it when they reciprocate. I don’t bring up politics.

Domestic trips aren’t that way. Over the last few decades, many Americans have obsessed about party affiliation. Ellen and I spent five days in Tucson, home of the University of Arizona. College towns, such as where I live, are the most annoyingly political, virtue-signaling places in the US.

We stayed in an Air BNB in a neighborhood with century-old, architecturally interesting houses surrounded by fences. Many displayed anti-ICE signs. Speaking with some of the locals, I learned or suspected that they had the types of jobs or enough wealth that they didn’t have to compete with immigrants for wages or housing. Do they think anyone from any country should be allowed to live in the US and receive free housing, food and medical treatment? Unlimited Southwestern population growth seems unsustainable, in part because of water scarcity.

Most of the adults we met had no kids that they might have had to think about sending to chaotic, bilingual public schools, as Ellen and I did. It’s easy to talk the virtuous, multi-cultural talk. Walking the walk with your own kids is harder.

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In the first two minutes of any interaction, Tucsonans said things designed to suss out our political views. For example, “Arizona’s a good place except for all the right-wingers in the Phoenix area.” They watch your reaction. I suspect these same people displayed their vaxx cards on Facebook. They often brought up Trump, using one’s perception of him as a litmus test, not allowing for the possibility that many voters may dislike Trump’s persona but like some things he supports and hate others. For example, he erred badly when he signed the CARES Act in March, 2020. And when he funded and huckstered for the shots. And again when he invaded Iran.

I asked a British-accented volunteer at the Sonoran Desert Museum if she liked living in that hot, dry climate and how long she had done so. She said she liked it and had been there thirty-two years. Then she cryptically added she was thinking about moving back to England.

I asked why. She cited the Iran attack. I observed that there are, at any given time, multiple wars abroad that receive no media attention. I noted that The Crown had engaged in a wide array of imperialism for centuries. I also noted that her departure wouldn’t change American military policy and that escalating long-standing Middle Eastern conflict has further attenuated public focus on Scamdemic effects and accountability. The government and media relentlessly exploit the public’s short attention span.

As with the British docent, many tell themselves that, in response to some displeasing development, they’ll protest by shaking off their feet the dust of the place in which they live. Here again, talk is cheap. Nearly all stay where they are.

Besides, I suspect that during Coronamania, this British woman was fine with the American and Arizonan governments telling people to stay home, mask and take experimental shots. And that she hectored others to do so.

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Most trips are better in retrospect than they are at the time. This is largely because while you visit a place or do some activity only once, you can reflect on what happened many times. For example, on three days I sat and then dunked in a New Mexico stream that flowed through the floor or the picturesque Jemez Canyon. I can recall those afternoons as often as I want. My central objection to the lockdowns and school closures was that sequestering people prevented them from creating enduring, mental-health building memories. Mental health is public health.

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Given the wide geographic range of Southwestern friends we visited and the locations we wanted to see in a two-week window, we uncharacteristically took three intra-regional flights instead of a series of long drives. When we walked through busy airports as we waited for various planes, or I was among the last to take my rear row seat on each of the five flights we took, I wore my “I SURVIVED CORONAMANIA: UNMASKED, UNINJECTED, UNAFRAID t-shirt.

I got the same reaction I usually do: many peoples’ faces stiffened. Others, typically mask wearers, shook their heads in haughty disdain. It’s odd that given the lockdowns, school closures’, masks’ and vaxx’s poor outcomes, some still think these measures saved humanity. Though none who made faces discussed their apparent disagreement with me.

In contrast, those who like my message smiled and said, “I love that shirt!” or “The whole thing was a complete scam.”

Then we high-fived or fist-pumped. Some told me of the discord that Coronamania caused between them and family or friends. They also provided examples of the vaxx injured or killed they’ve known.

I wear the shirt both to affirm those who saw the Scam and to antagonize those who don’t. And to remind everyone of how evil and destructive the government/media scheme was and how naive most of the public was to embrace it.

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In airports or on planes, about 5% of people still wear masks. In Arizona, more librarians, health food store and bookstore workers wore masks than did the general population. I suspect that the maskers also vaxxed and boosted. But if those who injected believed in their shots, why would they need a mask? I know many people who jabbed and masked and still got sick, with something. Presumably, the masker/vaxxers also know such people. But they pretend they don’t.

At this late stage of the Scamdemic, I wonder what motivates the maskers’ steadfast refusal to go along with the 95% who ditched their masks when the mandates ended. Continued masking either manifests OCD and/or extreme deficits of logic or is a long-term, politically tribal virtue signal.

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One night, Ellen and I went to visit her college roommate from nearly fifty years ago, who had left NJ after college for Tucson and only infrequently returned east to visit. Ellen hadn’t seen her during these visits.

After Ellen had reached out, her roommate enthusiastically invited us to visit her and her husband of ten years and to attend a “No Kings” rally that she was helping to organize. The “No Kings” theme seems silly. No matter what one thinks about Trump, he was, despite being badly overspent by his opponent, elected, not born into power. And Obama and Biden signed a mess of unconstitutional Executive Orders. Weren’t they at least equally monarchical?

I also wondered why people who aggressively supported governors’ edicts arbitrarily locking down their states and schools and a presidential decree that people must take unneeded, experimental shots would suddenly object to authoritarianism.

Neither Ellen nor I wanted to go to such an event, especially not while on vacation. Though in retrospect, it might have been interesting to attend, wearing my shirt. Just to stir things up.

Regardless, not wanting to mar the reunion with political discord, Ellen pre-emptively told her roommate early in the evening shared that, given the overreach of the past six years, Ellen and I saw the world differently than we had back in the day. Ellen said we declined the shots and mentioned that I had written extensively against the Covid response. The media’s and progressives’ enthusiastic support for lockdowns, school closures and mask and shot mandate left us with little trust in government, media or most peoples’ judgment.

In reaction, her roommate, who had by that time described her breast cancer ordeal, opined that her chemotherapy had saved her life and that chemo and the shots were both the products of Science, which given her survival, she supported. Without disagreeing about her treatments or repeating what she had said about chemo’s nearly lethal side effects, I noted that even if some forms of Science seem to work, that didn’t mean that all science-derived interventions were net positives.

With that said, we placed that disagreement aside and the four of us enjoyed three more hours of conversation about life, generally, and how, on a personal level, the past fifty years had gone. They seemed surprised that I, an anti-vaxxer, could speak Spanish with the waitress.

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In New Mexico, I met a retiree who complained that the value of her house had dropped sharply since Trump was elected. If prices had decreased, houses becoming more affordable seemed like a good thing.

I just looked it up: according to Zillow and Google, home prices have increased nationwide over the past few years. Many people form and hold opinions based on factual misconceptions.

While many complain about current economic conditions, few consider that the Covid overreaction they supported has permanently raised consumer goods prices by 29%, permanently impoverishing tens of millions of Americans and billions more abroad.

But hey, if it all saved one life, it was all worth it. Right?

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On our second day in Tucson, we walked to its downtown. At the gateway junction of five streets, we saw a large bronze statue of Cesar Chavez, the much-glorified and long-deceased farm labor organizer. A few days later, the news began reporting that several women had come forward and resolutely alleged that Chavez had sexually abused them as minors and that the United Farm Workers had long been, as are many unions, including the teacher’s union that virulently and counter-scientifically opposed opening schools during Coronamania, pervasively corrupt and destructive.

I thought of how, as with Chavez, the media and the politically-motivated anoint dubious secular saints, whom many with superficial worldviews worship.

When we again passed the Chavez statue on foot later in the week, someone had dumped a bucket of bright red paint on it.

During Coronamania, the media and many easily-conned Americans hailed Fauci, Birx, Collins, Gates, Cuomo and the Covid shot makers. If anyone builds a monument to any of these wolves in sheep’s clothing, I expect it to be vandalized shortly after it’s unveiled. Although such desecration can’t undo any of the deep damage dishonestly done under the banner of virtue, the Scamdemic’s perpetrators deserve to be eternally vilified.