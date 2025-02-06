In the summers of 1978 and 1979, I worked as a counselor at a camp for kids from low-income New York City neighborhoods. When those summers ended, I kept in touch with about ten of the kids.

I visited them in their neighborhoods and met their typically single-parent families. At that time, big parts of New York City looked like fire-bombed Dresden after World War II. These kids lived in locations whose inhabitants would approach me as I was walking and ask if I was lost.

One October, 1979 Sunday afternoon, I took my girlfriend, Naomi, who had also worked at the camp, for a mid-afternoon Sunday dinner with two of the kids in our respective cabins, Michael and Patronella. These siblings lived with their mother in Brooklyn’s Brownsville, not far from the elevated J train. When we arrived at the Halsey Street stop and walked down the stairs, we saw that all the street level stores were hollowed out. Michael’s mom said these had been burned by rioters during the July 1977 blackout and no one was in a hurry to rebuild.

Michael’s mom made some tasty fried chicken and rice and we five shared a long, pleasant conversation. Eventually having done enough table time, Michael beckoned me to his room to listen to some new music he had mentioned while we were eating. He and I excused ourselves while the girls talked inter-cultural girl talk.

Michael pulled out an LP-sized vinyl disc and put it on his portable record player. Just before he dropped the needle, he smiled and said, “This is going to be big!”

It was the Sugar Hill Gang’s Rappers’ Delight, which had been recorded just weeks before.

Not wanting to step on Michael’s bliss, I grinned and bobbed my head to the beat as some guys took turns rhyming to sampled beats of Chic’s Good Times. I might even have said something like “That’s a bad jam.” Michael might have made a face when I said that.

Regardless, I thought to myself that this record was kind of silly and scarcely musical. How many times could you speak nonsensical rhymes before people got tired of it?

—

Fast forward forty-five years. Who saw the future more clearly, me or 11-year-old Michael?

Rap has been much bigger than big. During the past five decades, it’s held sway over pop culture, worldwide. It launched a wider phenomenon called hip-hop that encompassed art and fashion and has made countless billions of dollars.

Unlike the lockdowners/maskers/vaxxers, I’ll admit when I was wrong.

—

Over the past five years, I’ve predicted some stuff well, e.g., the deep harm caused by locking down, closing schools and printing nine trillion dollars to deal with a respiratory virus. I also foresaw the failure of “vaccines” for a coronavirus; these were unneeded and had always failed before. The foregoing were all easy calls. I predict that the damage caused will persist.

In mid-March, 2020, I wrote unpublished anti-lockdown op-eds and told everyone who would listen that locking down healthy people was crazy. Their response was extremely disappointing. Many essentially told me to stay in my lane. They howled that my “live as normal” approach would kill multitudes. Most simply ignored my jeremiads, suggesting disagreement.

I hated those first few Scamdemic weeks. I couldn’t believe what was going on. How could people be so gullible and fearful?

But I consoled myself, and told others, that most people would soon tire of the restrictions. I thought that being isolated and doing without activities they liked would bother them too much. Women would need to get their hair done and drink wine with their girlfriends. Men would want to play—or at least watch—sports and drink beer with their pals, or just alone. I suspected that if the NFL had called off its season, American males would have revolted. But then, I thought the same about college students and mothers of schoolkids. Although most kids were out of school for 18 months, nearly all college students and moms meekly, naively acquiesced.

As the weeks and months passed, I saw that I had underestimated peoples’ gullibility and tolerance for isolation and mandates. And maybe their affinity for solitary consumption of psychoactive substances and Hulu.

—

Looking back at failed forecasts, the predictor often thinks, “How did I overlook this or that?”

Given the benefit of hindsight, many people say, roughly, “We should have known this would happen. All the conditions and signs were there.”

I incorrectly predicted a prompt end to the Scamdemic because I strongly desired that outcome. My rooting interest blinded me.

I also predicted poorly because I mistakenly assumed that most people resembled me. I thought that others also liked human company and going to work. I thought Americans had a basic numbers sense and understood that thousands of their old, sick countrymen and women die every day, virus or no virus. I thought people could weigh costs versus benefits and knew their TVs and government officials lied. Basic stuff like that.

But Scamdemic life was like watching Family Feud. It didn’t matter what the contestants or home viewers like me thought; the “right” answers were those given by the people surveyed.

—

Michael’s musical foresight was clearer than mine because he understood the people around him. He heard the buzz among his peers and shared, or just got swept up in, their enthusiasm. I saw proto-rap as silly. He saw it as full of potential.

Specifically, looking back on that afternoon, I see that I also missed rap/hip hop’s DIY-accessibility. People didn’t need to buy or learn an instrument or form a band in order to rap; anyone with a creative impulse and a boombox could wade in and bust rhymes.

Michael intuitively sensed that rap would flow abundantly from boyz he knew and would be appreciated by those in his verbal, creative culture. I think he also appreciated Sugar Hill’s playful repartee and knew that subsequent performers would continually add cleverness to this free-form, overtly competitive genre.

In the same way, Michael saw rap’s dance-ability as another source of resonance with people in his larger community. Rap not only provided rhythmic grooves to which to boogie down; it became the soundtrack for the undeniably awesome breakdancers who followed. The first time I saw breakers, my jaw dropped.

I also failed to foresee rap’s utility for social comment. Given Rappers’ Delight’s frivolity, I didn’t consider that rap could be repurposed, via descriptions of urban life, as protest. “It’s like a jungle sometimes, it makes me wonder how I keep from going under” was far more compelling than “Hotel, Motel, Holiday Inn.”

Relatedly, I failed to see that rap could reinforce listeners’ existing, or at least aspirational, identities. For better or worse, rap enabled its performers to declare their physical and/or emotional toughness, their street wisdom, their superiority to their rivals, their neo-affluence and conspicuous consumption and their sexual dominion.

And rap was new. Other music genres had been around for decades or centuries. People are drawn to new stuff, whether in music, art, tech, sports, food or fashion. Thus, rap provided much grist for the conversational mill. It fueled friendships and debates regarding various styles and performers.

Rap soon reached Malcolm Gladwell’s Tipping Point. Once something develops a critical mass of followers, it has inexorable momentum.

Shortly thereafter, entrepreneurs vertically integrated rap. It became part of a broader culture/movement called hip-hop that built markets for related products and industries: turntables and headphones, fashion and visual art, from graffiti to music videos to major motion pictures. Hip-hop became a money-making machine.

—

Though there are differences, the reasons that Coronamania took hold largely resemble those underlying the groundswell of hip-hop culture.

Rap was intrinsically new; it sounded distinctly different. Similarly, although bureaucrats and media had to extrinsically label the virus “novel,” the public bought the notion that this virus was different; though they couldn’t explain what set it apart, biologically, from its viral predecessors. Nor did they question why the most lethal virus in history would suddenly, spontaneously emerge. Fearful people loved to watch news and talk about this exciting, new microbe.

Each craze had its heroes: hip-hoppers loved Run DMC, Biggie, Tupac, Jay-Z, Kendrick and their artistic progeny. Covophobes embraced Fauci, Birx, Cuomo, Newsom, Biden and their ilk.

Both hip-hop and the virus enabled members of the general public to see themselves in self-preferred ways. Instead of connoting street smarts and toughness, as did hip-hop, Coronamania arose from peoples’ desire to identify as “kind,” virtuous and sophisticated—and yet, snarly—“followers of The Science.”

Just as hip-hoppers wore signifying shirts, pants, hats, sneakers and body ink, the Covophobic displayed their identity by wearing masks and posting their vaxx cards on Facebook. The hip-hop and Covophobic tribes both had unifying lexicons.

Hip-hop created billionaires, as did Covid, with its trillions of printed money and its vendors of Pelotons, Plexiglas, home delivery, tests and shots. But both pop culture phenomena transferred money from those at the bottom of the economic pyramid to those nearer the top. Once something can be monetized and used to redistribute wealth to well-structured opportunists and investors, it’s here to stay.

At least at first blush, hip-hop seems to have developed from the bottom/up without media backing. Yet, some have opined that rap was a government plot to promote criminal behavior and negatively influence Black communities. They suggest that the government and private prison industry colluded to use rap to incite violence and crime, ultimately leading to higher incarceration rates.

Whether that’s true or not, the government and media clearly foisted Coronamania upon the public, from the top/down, and censored those who pointed out the many obvious flaws and inconsistencies in Covid policies. There’s growing evidence that the public health bureaucrats and lockdown politicians served as frontpeople for NATO, DOD, the CIA and Med/Pharma.

Above all, young Michael understood his realm better than I understood mine. I knew that many Americans were followers and death-phobic hypochondriacs. But I badly underestimated the percentages of the population in these emotionally frail groups. I didn’t think the lockdowns would last for more than a month. I mistakenly thought people who saw that no one they knew was dying would realize the virus had been oversold and would defy the government and resume normal activities.

Over the past 45 years, I’ve liked some rap. Over the past five years, I’ve hated all Coronamania.

The Scamdemic has been a very bad jam. And by bad, I don’t mean good.