Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
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You couldn't have been more right- we are NOT the "Land of The Free" or "Home of The Brave". We just suck less than other places.....for now.

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Man-i's avatar
Man-i
1dEdited

I can relate to this. I share these sentiments. I grew up in Fair Lawn NJ. My mother taught grade school in Paterson NJ.

Living through covid was like living in a giant open air insane asylum.

The economist and political commentator Thomas Sowell once said, when talking about totalitarianism, that in the first part of the 20th century , Germany was the most advanced prosperous and diverse, integrated society on earth up till that time and look what happened to it. So what chance do Americans have?

I dont completely agree of course because the US is enormous and has a tradition of liberty. German culture was very different.

Regardless though, you correctly identified the problem: American politics. Specifically American government. Or just GOVERNMENT in general. Remember the saying, that gov is best which governs least.

What changed in the 1960s? The social programs. The "Great society" , the war on poverty, medicare ( even social security which started earlier)

There is no justification in the US constitution for any of these great experiments in central planning or social engineering. THere is no justification for the fed gov of the US to run a medical insurance program or give out welfare or medcaid. These programs sound good, appeal to people's emotions and of course allow politicians to look generous and powerful and BUY votes and establish sinecure and patronage programs ( like the TSA )

Government acts by imposing laws. Laws are codified force and violence: follow the law or suffer consequences from fines up to imprisonment even death.

One cannot solve complex social problems with force and violence.

The covid response failed and was doomed to fail from the start. Gov agencies are uniquely unsuited to address a complex problem like covid, or poverty , or racism. Government is a blunt instrument.

I refer you to the writings of Murray Rothbard, Hans Hermann Hoppe, walter Block, and others in the libertarian tradition at the Mises institute.

Hans Hoppe once said : the private market produces goods ( and services) and government produces "bads". The covid program was all bad. An insane politicized incompetent nightmare

And millions fell for it. But half the country apparently did NOT or was deeply cynical and suspicious. Those people who questioned it were generally not in New Jersey or New York , which is why your perception is so skewed.

But millions resisted or were not convinced in their hearts. This was NOT Germany in 1936.

So there is hope.

Mises.org

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