While over the nearly seven decades of my life, I’ve witnessed some negative changes in American culture, fireworks shows are one of things that have improved. There are far more, more colorful and more elaborate displays these days, i.e., nights.

On 1960s-80s Fourths of July, my hometown, Oakland NJ, presented a modest display. They’d launch roughly one shell per minute, giving viewers time to ponder, rate and Rorschach what they had just witnessed. If fireworks can be Zen, these were.

These small-town shows later str uck me as a metaphor for healthy eating and living, generally. Enjoy each bite. Don’t be in a hurry to finish. The low-key approach was likely driven by budgetary constraints and not meant to convey a broader message.

In mid-1960s Paterson, NJ, where my family lived before the city declined sharply, Mom and Dad took me and my siblings to that city’s Hinchcliffe Stadium fireworks. As years passed, we watched displays a few towns away, where an elegant suburb, Ridgewood, put on a good show. Separated by five miles, Paterson and Ridgewood could scarcely have been more different. But if you visit after it rains, Paterson’s Great Falls are thunderous and spectacular, especially viewed from the bridge over the winding river just above the falls, nearer to the stadium, which has been renovated after having been vandalized nearly into oblivion.

I’ve watched, in-person, some of the America’s grandest fireworks displays. I’ve seen several New York City mega-shows and one in Washington, DC. Wolfeboro, New Hampshire’s abundant, gaudy pyrotechnics a few hundred feet above a large flotilla of pleasure craft reflected picturesquely off the surface of Lake Winnipesaukee. So did those we saw last year in Burlington, Vermont along Lake Champlain.

I’ve also seen some amusing, spontaneous, DIY exhibitions. While sitting in the dark on my aunt and uncle’s front porch in my ancestral hometown, Shamokin, PA, we heard a few seemingly drunk teen or early-twenties males vertically shoot a single bottle rocket about every three minutes from the nearby, massive waste coal bank that looms above the town’s north side. After each blast, the rockets’ launchers chanted “USA! USA! USA!” until, after a half dozen, they had none left. Post-industrial Shamokin is a no-frills place.

Biloxi, Mississippi put on a solid display above the Gulf of Mexico. Far more exciting than the official show was the forty-five minute, impromptu warm-up act. Unauthorized, locals unleashed a relentless and at times, scary onslaught of cherry bombs and M-80s exploding at close range at short intervals. Countless bottle rockets whistled sideways just above the thick crowd’s heads. Given the throng gathered and the multitude of blasts, it seemed likely that some bystander would be struck, exclaim “I’m hit!” and wail in pain. Or worse. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, at least not near where we stood, in the summer we were there.

Pound-for-pound, a 1999 post-game Detroit Tiger Stadium fireworks were the most memorable I’ve seen. Well after 10 PM—it’s light late in Michigan in early July—a small truck towed a 10 x 15-foot platform to the middle of the field. From our upper deck seats along the right-field line, I told my son, with whom I had ridden the overnight Greyhound Bus from Newark, NJ, that this show would be over in five minutes.

I was wrong. A relentless, half-hour barrage ensued. It was pre-Iraq Shock and Awe. Rockets’ red, white, blue, green, orange and yellow glare intermittently shone on the faces of the forty-thousand spectators we could see sitting across the boxed-in stadium. The stadium’s configuration also trapped and yielded deafening echoes. Even the jaded late teens near us howled, without a hint of irony, at the show’s intensity. It astounded me that such a seemingly small launch pad could deliver so much firepower. When the finale ended, the cart caught on fire. The grounds crew needed two thick hoses to extinguish it. Disco inferno!

And flying east/home on a commercial jet one Fourth of July night, we serially passed over and saw, but didn’t hear, multiple shows while looking out the plane’s left side window. It was other-worldly. I suspected that the pilots saw displays on both sides.

No matter their politics, most Americans enjoy an annual shot of fireworks. But once yearly is enough. No boosters are required.

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Instead of honest, limited governance, American politicians distract and manipulate its citizenry with various forms of theater. It employs flowery, grandiose, or sometimes inflammatory rhetoric and displays visual emblems of American identity. As are US flags, parades, the national anthem and other nationalistic songs, movies that glorify World War II soldiers and jingoistic Olympic medal counts, fireworks are a form of governmental Circus. While most just like the way fireworks look, others see and hear these as symbols of military might and national unity. As does other patriotic iconography, the rockets’ multi-colored streams and booms make Americans feel proud and protected.

Remember when some huckster staged that corny “Hands Across America,” during which five million people held hands in a sinuous line across the continental US? This episode foreshadowed how inane and hype-event-loving Americans could be. Both then and during Coronamania, the notion that “We’re all in this together” drove irrational, theatrical behavior by those lacking meaningful work and/or sufficient real-world connections to other people.

Given their subsequent Covid germophobia, one might wonder why the 1986 hand-holders didn’t fear that ten minutes of unmasked, ungloved and un-hand-sanitized contact might spread a Deadly Virus from coast to coast. Imagine all those shared microbes quickly leaping from person-to-person!

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In Election Year 2020, 80% of municipal governments cancelled fireworks. This was a way for Democrats who ran US cities to remind Americans how afraid they were supposed to feel and how desperate they should be to vote for a plainly senile presidential candidate who would magically return us to “normalcy.” I loathed that phony, paternalistic word, the strategic coercion it entailed and its chief exponent, Biden. I also hated Trump for signing the CARES Act and bankrolling the Scamdemic in the first place. One does not simply put a nation in a coma, for any reason, much less over a respiratory virus that didn’t kill remotely healthy people under 80. This was known in early March 2020 to anyone who was paying attention.

Withholding 2020 fireworks theater was itself Covid theater. Even at that time, Walmarts were open and public transit operated. Yet somehow, being outside among other people watching bombs bursting in air was, like playing basketball in the park, terroristically portrayed as a mass casualty event in the making. Cancelling fireworks should have been another clear sign that the virus was badly overblown and the “mitigation” was bogus.

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Three weeks ago, I took a bus to Washington, DC to visit some people. I saw much of the mall fenced off to prepare that space, including the then-intact Reflecting Pool, for America’s 250th Fourth of July extravaganza. Given memories of the recent Scamdemic, the prospect of this “Yay, America!” festival didn’t excite me.

As on prior trips, when I visited the museums, walked between the monuments or rode the Metro, I wore my “I SURVIVED CORONAMANIA: UNMASKED, UNINJECTED, UNAFRAID” t-shirt. Most DC residents and tourists still seem to think the Covid response was appropriate. Many scrunched their faces at my message, though none stopped to discuss it.

Even at that late date, I saw many inveterate mask wearers as well as some “BELIEVE SCIENCE” stickers fastened to sidewalk signage. DC-area people comprise a bizarre, groupthinking, controlling cult, incapable of calm, rational discourse. They firmly believe government intervention and spending can solve all problems, including problems that aren’t really problems.

On the plus side, a distinct DC minority told me they liked or loved my message and dapped me. Either reaction, pro or con, was pleasing. I prefer to meet people who saw the Scam. It’s good to know that not everyone is simple-minded or cynically opportunistic. But I didn’t mind antagonizing those who supported the viral nonsense. They deserve continuing reminders of how consequentially wrong they were.

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I used to think federal, state and local governments were patronage-ridden, overfunded and overrated but ultimately did more good than bad. During the Scamdemic, I stopped thinking so charitably and naively.

The Covid response manifested that the US is ruled by captured, corrupt, lying bureaucrats, politicians, PR firm lobbyists and multi-state and trans-national corporations and entities, including allied legacy media and social media platforms. This surreptitious, conspiratorial junta extensively censored counter-Coronamania-narrative-speaking citizens on a mass scale and defied the federal and state constitutions they had publicly sworn to uphold.

As a reader recently commented, “Covid-era insanity exposed international criminal collusion between almost every national government to scare and impose Orwellian control over their populations via a fake pandemic promoted by a complicit media.”

Less is often more. From 2020-present, the nation would have been infinitely better off if there had been no NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA, CIA, DARPA or WHO to stoke unwarranted fear and promote absurd and destructive lockdown theater and counterproductive “vaccines.”

While America remains comparatively prosperous, its Covid potlatch, foreign wars and entitlement spending have caused inflation that has wiped out trillions of American households’ savings. Fully-employed people in their late thirties can’t afford houses. Social Security is predicted to go broke in six years. While we spend 20% of GDP on medical care, life spans have flattened. Nonetheless, in addition to shifting trillions to the rich via Covid giveaways, the US still invades distant countries to change regimes and ostensibly to confiscate heavily hyped, but unfound, weapons of mass destruction.

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In addition to making me hate the government, The Scamdemic has sharply, permanently lowered my esteem for most individual Americans. The sample whom I knew or heard weigh in on the Covid response manifested how badly informed, gullible, passive or opportunistic most of the public was/is.

During Coronamania, most Americans joined a fearful, angry mob and verbally attacked those who refused to go along. Two decades ago, many of these pro-lockdowners/maskers/vaxxers had chanted, “We are the 99%!”

Therefore, I no longer feel solidarity with most Americans. We who rejected the lockdowns and pressure to take the Covid shots must concede that we are only part of the roughly 19%, i.e., the percentage that never injected.

No masker or vaxxer could explain why, if their masks and shots protected them, they needed me to mimic their behavior. Worse, almost no one will apologize for supporting the lockdowns, closures, tests, masks, multi-trillion-dollar giveaways and shots. Instead, showing deep deficits of character, they pretend these never happened.

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This multiple-of-fifty Fourth of July, what does it mean to be, or be a free citizen of, a sovereign nation?

During the Scamdemic, tens of millions immigrated, unjabbed, to the US. The immunological double-standard during 2021-24’s mass influx should have signaled those who hadn’t already seen it that the government didn’t really believe The Deadly Virus was deadly or that the shots stopped infection and spread.

America’s borders have been porous for decades, creating a cultural polyglot. Official stats say that over 15% of those who live in the US weren’t born here. Where I live, the number is at least twice as high.

While some immigration benefits the nation, as in every aspect of life, there can be too much of a good thing. Assembling an ethnically, racially, religiously, linguistically and culturally diverse mix of people with, for example, different levels of noise tolerance, from various other regions into a nation has, for centuries, been problematic all over the globe.

Many have immigrated to the US to get free stuff or to work for sub-market wages. If our deeply indebted nation must heavily subsidize immigrants and many immigrants and natives can’t find jobs, perhaps we’ve exceeded functional immigration levels.

In an increasingly globalized world, America doesn’t control its own destiny. Its economy, government and media are heavily indebted to and influenced by foreign governments and international corporations. Multilateral entities: the UN, WHO, WEF, WTO, NATO, The World Bank, et al., seek to dictate a wide range of American policies including, e.g., quarantines and vaccination.

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America still has much to commend it. It’s endowed with much natural beauty, fuel and minerals and abundant arable land and water, at least outside the Southwest, though much land and water is foreign-owned. The US has also built vast networks of infrastructure, wealth and a wide safety net that, perhaps unsustainably, provides far more than basic necessities for tens of millions.

It’s the only country in which most of us have lived. I know many people here and still like some of them. While I enjoy traveling to other countries, I and most others raised in the US are so thoroughly, culturally American that living abroad would disorient us. Besides, unlike the US, other countries deport Americans who overstay their visits and visas.

Moreover, other countries are plainly worse in multiple, important ways. Their tribal rivalries and violence are far more intense than ours. And other nations,’ e.g., Canada’s, Ireland’s, the UK’s, Australia’s and New Zealand’s, governments and citizens went even more Corona crazy than the US did.

For all the above reasons, mass emigration isn’t a serious option.

While recognizing that one’s country is less bad than other nations justifies some measure of gratefulness, it doesn’t inspire celebration.

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When Americans watch fireworks from lawn chairs or car hoods, we’re commemorating revolutionaries who violently opposed governmental overreach. Instead of vigorously opposing Coronamanic oppression, most Americans did whatever the government told them, no matter how ridiculous. The fearful also demanded that others mindlessly obey.

A few years ago, during nearby Piscataway, NJ’s perennially pleasing fireworks, one exploding shell transformed into a rudimentary, albeit evanescent, smiley face. At first, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Then I LOL’d, both at the goofy retro cultural allusion and the capability of crudely pulling it off. Oh, those computers!

This year, why not unveil a spherical firework that looks like The Deadly Virus? Some viewers might scream, reach for their masks and run for cover. Most won’t realize their government was mocking them, ex post facto, for their naive Coronamania compliance.

The past six-plus years have shown that, no matter how many flags Americans wave, slogans they repeat, Olympic medals Team America wins, or how many fireworks we display, this isn’t the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. America’s delusional national identity is based on massive hype, not substance.