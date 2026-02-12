Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

I look upon any musician who 'played the Covid game' with extra contempt; most remain completely clueless of their own complicity in this killing game we are witnessing. They are dangerous people who have not yet learned what this game is, and that we are now at war.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kristina's avatar
Kristina
1d

I live amongst a city of "laptop class" federal employees and support contractors. They were all-in on the shutdowns. They were strident in enforcing masks, vaccines/boosters, 6' distances and school closures. They could afford home deliveries and daily life because they still received their paychecks while zoom-working. Others, like myself, lost 90% of our business to COVID closures and commerce in the industry never came back. Ironically, these same "laptop class" people were upset when Federal employee workforce was cut back, support contracts were cut and it impacted their world. They are so self-absorbed, they do not get the irony of their thinking.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture