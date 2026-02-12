After my second year of college, I dropped out, worked, traveled and planned to return to school. As a broke, entering transfer student, I had suboptimal housing options. On a June day off from work, I took a Greyhound bus from Paterson, NJ to Ithaca, NY and found and placed a deposit to hold a bed in a dimly-lit, off-campus, barracks-style bunkhouse. There, I would have to sleep in a large room among twenty other males and cook and eat shared meals, including reconstituted mashed potatoes, which were ominously stacked in institutional size boxes in the kitchen. Suddenly, I wasn’t looking forward to going back to college.

Mercifully, out of the blue, three weeks before school was to begin, the university sent me a letter offering me and some other transfers a low-cost space in a double room in an old, conveniently located, three-story brick building that had, until May of that year, been a frat house. Frat members had reportedly misbehaved and, as in the movie Animal House, released that winter, been expelled from campus. Life imitates art.

I immediately, delightedly accepted this eleventh-hour housing alternative. Though the ousted frat brothers had, as a parting shot, thoroughly vandalized the building, dorm inhabitants of that era didn’t expect luxury. I enjoyed living there. I became friends with a bunch of the forty-something other residents, most of whom stayed until they graduated, as I did.

—

I studied intensively in various campus libraries but never in my room. Once I returned there, I was clocked out. It’s important to separate business from leisure.

Each tiny room’s sidewalls between rooms had doors that were fastened shut. But as there was visible airspace under each door, one unavoidably heard everything going on in the adjacent rooms. Further, pre-personal computers, most students had nothing worth stealing. Thus, we typically left our doors open and fellow students dropped in. Or we wandered through others’ open doors. After 9 on weeknights and weekends, there was much conviviality and ambient noise.

My roommate, Larry, was a six-foot, seven-inch, fair-haired, twangy-speaking, cowboy-boot wearing, Kansas farm boy whom the basketball team had recruited. He had a surprising but genuine affinity for urban disco music. He explained that because he had played two years at a community college with mostly black teammates, he had learned to like that genre. Though he didn’t say “genre.”

We didn’t have a stereo, only a radio. Each night, a local station presented a multi-hour, mostly dance music show called Nightsounds. Larry knew all the songs’ lyrics. Sometimes, when a song he liked came on, he grinned, stood up, turned up the volume and busted some moves. Snapping his fingers, crossing his feet and doing a 360 was his go-to.

Larry and I’s next-door, single-room neighbor was a tense Maryland farm boy named Peyton. Peyton seldom spoke with his dorm mates. When he did, he didn’t smile or laugh. He appeared and sounded chronically worried.

He also had a low noise threshold. When Larry played Nightsounds, Peyton would come over and complain. He once walked through our open door, turned Larry’s music down and walked out.

A guy named Guy occupied the single-room on Peyton’s other flank. Peyton also complained to Guy about the noise coming from Guy’s room, which also was nothing too loud.

College students like to carry on a little. In a building with some nightcrawlers, Peyton’s 10 PM bedtime and his sensitivity to noise didn’t jibe with his surroundings.

His fun-loving dormmates devised a plan to, as was said then, “bust his chops.”

On the far side of the third floor, jovial Dave had brought his drum set to school. While, from our distant second floor room, we couldn’t hear Dave’s drumming, when we went up to the far side of the third to hang with Dave and his roommate, Craig, Dave’s percussion made a big sound.

One day, while Peyton was in class, Dave moved his drum set into Guy’s room. That night, Guy abruptly started kicking, banging and crashing his borrowed drums and cymbals. Promptly and acutely agitated, Peyton went to Guy’s room to confront Guy, who smiled broadly and said, with affected enthusiasm, “Dave loaned me his drums! He’s gonna give me lessons!”

Guy resumed the clangor.

Peyton melted down. He moved out the next day.

Maybe he went to the place with the barracks and powdered potatoes. They might have had an empty bunk bed.

—

Last week, I heard a satellite radio DJ mention a recent CBS TV interview with Jeff Tweedy, rhythm guitarist and lead singer of the alt-rock band, Wilco.

Wilco and Tweedy are semi-famous. Though the band has sold out concerts all over the US, I suspect 98+% of Americans can’t name a Wilco tune. Wilco has recorded over 500 songs. Most are unremarkable. But at least ten are good. As the band tends to play these fan favorites at shows, I’ve seen them live three times.

While searching for last week’s CBS interview, I also found other Net interviews in which Tweedy discusses the Covid response. His take isn’t unique, coherent or fact-based. But it’s notable because, while he strives to seem thoughtful, open-minded and politically unaffiliated, he expresses the Coronamanic sentiments of a sizable, anxious, largely Democrat, slice of American society. Tweedy devoutly followed the herd that dysfunctionally supported lockdowns, mask and shots.

In Tweedy’s 2018 autobiography, he describes years of drug abuse, clinical depression and anxiety. In the interview, the scruffy, bespectacled, superficially chill and purportedly iconoclastic rocker says beguiling stuff about concerts and community.

But his residual anxiety shows through. This doesn’t make him, or other individuals so burdened, bad people. I’ve often listened to worried, depressed people unburden themselves. Though it’s challenging to spend large chunks of time doing so.

Emotional pain is said to inspire great art. Van Gogh was an awesome painter. Some of his oeuvre manifests euphoria. But his biography details, via numerous letters he wrote, how tormented he was. Some of his paintings, like the one above, reflect dark emotion.

Many of Tweedy’s songs are similarly melancholic. We all go into that headspace sometimes. But we can’t expect the chronically depressed and anxiety-ridden to appropriately balance risk versus reward. As in a college dorm, anxious, depressed people shouldn’t set social policy or direct other peoples’ conduct.

During Coronamania, those who worried and chose solitude shouldn’t have expected others to fear an unscary virus, seen other humans as viral vectors or hidden from them. If we structure societies to mollify the saddest and most worried among us, we’ll all be unhappy. And then who’ll listen to or care for the anxious and depressed?

—

Those who orchestrated the Scamdemic preyed on the anxious. They knew that at least twenty percent of Americans worry excessively. The cynical Scamdemicians knew they could exploit this widespread mental illness by grossly exaggerating a viral threat, via wildly inflated case and death tickers and inflammatory and stock images of sidewalk writhers, morgue trucks and patients hooked to respirators.

The Scamdemicians conned multitudes into believing that the viral risk presented was too mysterious and serious for non-experts to comprehend or manage. Even though they had lived through many flu outbreaks and consequently, should have known not to fear viruses, the masses were told to abandon inquiry and obey media-designated medical and public health experts and politicians. Challenging or even questioning the authorities was portrayed and widely seen as heresy.

While it was somewhat cruel to place and play a drum set next to hyper-sensitive Peyton’s room, it was infinitely crueler in 2020 to scare hundreds of millions of anxious people over a virus, such that they hid from others, washed their hands obsessively, sanitized groceries, wore masks, bumped elbows, took tests even when they had no illness symptoms and took shots with no long-term safety record.

It was also mean-spirited to engender mass depression, as Coronamanic colleges did by requiring dorm dwellers to isolate themselves in their rooms. Given my fun college experiences, envisioning Covid sequestration of young people angered me on their behalf. It also astounded and disappointed me that, when they returned, students passively accepted confinement.

—

Tweedy admits that it psychologically suited him to stay home during what he calls “a pandemic.” But while inducing an economic coma worked for him, and others like him, it deeply hurt billions. Lockdowns swelled both baseline anxiety and depression rates by twenty percent. Tens of thousands of lockdown-weary Americans killed themselves. And with the world economy in a coma, 881 million reportedly went hungry. Covid spending has made most of us permanently, palpably twenty-five percent poorer. While many virtue-signaled and demanded that we lock down in a theatrical quest to “save grandma,” doing so wasn’t virtuous or even benign. Or effective.

Tweedy didn’t have to struggle to pay bills during the lockdown. He’s made plenty of money and, I suspect, got PPP subsidies for staying home instead of touring. He spent the early days of the Scamdemic playing songs on Instagram for his homebound fans whom, one suspects, were principally “non-essential” laptop workers who also had some money in the bank.

Tweedy said doing these shows was a way to cope with isolation and accompany his fans during what he misperceived as an unprecedented health crisis, though he ignored that his nearly-all-under-70 listeners faced essentially no risk.

Watching Instagram music shows wouldn’t have lifted my Scamdemic spirits. Going to a concert is as much about being in a loud crowd as it is about the music. When I just want to hear music, I listen to records at home. The acoustics are better and I can skip the songs I don’t like.

—

Tweedy, his CBS interlocutor and many others, principally Democrats, speak vaguely about our “dangerous” times and the “extremists” they live among and are governed by.

Alluding to danger and extremism is dog-whistle rhetoric used to marginalize those who refused to buy into Coronamania and for Tweedy to justify his refusal to engage in dialogue with those who disagree with him. While he doesn’t see himself as an extremist, what has ever been more extreme than locking down a nation and mandating masks and experimental shots over, and wasting $9 trillion on, a respiratory virus that didn’t threaten healthy people?

Progressives’ self-perception of open-mindedness and intellectual superiority is delusional. It was infinitely more dangerous to keep kids home from school for 18 months, mandate Covid shots.

Talk of danger is code for talk about Trump. It’s true that Trump created a massive mess by signing the CARES Act and pushing the lousy shots. But Biden opened the U.S. borders, spent trillions more on Coronamania and other mega-patronage to his donor class, mandated the Covid shots and labeled his political adversaries “threats to democracy” and jailed many of them for years for trespassing. And Obama deported way more who were illegally in the U.S than Trump has and droned boatloads of Middle Easterners.

Every president imposes dangers. Americans disagree about what’s dangerous.

—

Though he disingenuously declares political neutrality, Tweedy said the current regime’s assault on freedom, especially freedom of expression, deeply troubles him.

While this stance sounds like libertarian, First Amendment advocacy, Tweedy seems not to have noticed that the TV or newspapers didn’t interview lockdown, mask, test or shot opponents. I doubt he knows that social media platforms, his trusted public health “experts” and multiple universities aggressively, extensively scrubbed Covid dissent from the Net in the arrogant, inaccurate name of thwarting “disinformation.” Such narrative-controlling censorship prevented freedom of expression. And truth-telling.

The Interviewer says: I remember you talking about the internet’s destructive power to spread disinformation around the time your book came out. It’s only become worse since then.

Tweedy replies: I don’t see any choice (than to control information.) There’s very little appeal to humans not having a shared reality. Over time, I don’t see how that holds together. It’s extremely dangerous.

Directly contradicting his support for free expression, Tweedy supports barring speech that he deems “extremely dangerous” simply because he misinformedly disagrees with it.

It was never a “reality” that the healthy needed to hide from each other, wear masks or take highly overinclusive tests and unnecessary, ineffective and harmful shots. If Tweedy had heard others explain why they didn’t fear the virus, he might have properly concluded that the Covid response made no health or societal sense. Instead, his anxiety took over.

Neither the media nor the government conducted or allowed any debate regarding any aspect of the Covid response. Why didn’t people find that suspicious?

—

Further, when the self-proclaimed freedom-loving Tweedy resumed touring in 2022, he required concertgoers to take two Covid shots and to present vaxx cards proving they had done so. That was coercive, intrusive and anti-freedom.

I still wonder why the masker/vaxxers who believed such conduct protected them needed everyone to internalize their fear and “mitigation” methods. And why all of the non-vaxxers I know are fine while I knew more than a dozen deceased vaxxers.

—

Tweedy says he sees himself as someone who’s “growing a heart big enough” to love people with views different from his own. While this sounds fashionably “kind,” his ensuing marginalization of those with whom he disagrees shows he doesn’t mean what he says.

For example, Tweedy asserts that:

Having the internet has turned the crank on who would have normally lived down the street into some sort of Galileo who thinks he’s figured out he has a better idea of science than somebody who has been doing it their whole life.

“Some sort of Galileo” is a snarky attempt to foreclose substantive Covid-response discussion with people he deplores.

Those whom Tweedy implicitly trusts, including Birx, Fauci, Collins and Walensky have been “doing science” their whole (post-17) lives. Yet, these “experts” wrongly guaranteed that hiding, masks and Covid shots would stop infection and spread. Did they know these measures weren’t needed and wouldn’t work and just lie repeatedly?

Instead of reading, listening and considering what Covid dissidents said, Tweedy, who dropped out of community college, probably before he took any science, mockingly dismisses the many highly-educated and specifically-engaged Covid dissenters, whose criticism of the “mitigation” and shots turned out to be comprehensively correct. I’m certain Tweedy doesn’t know, because he didn’t consider that the media and government sometimes lie and mislead, that thousands of medical doctors and public health scholars saw the Covid response as a Scam and said so from the beginning.

Tweedy seems not to have known that a society had never locked down, masked or mandated injections over a coronavirus. Or asked why we should have done so for the first time in 2020? Viruses are ubiquitous. They always will be. If viruses were so lethal, there wouldn’t be 8.3 billion humans, with more arriving each day.

—

In a late-2022 interview, the following, echo-chamber, exchange occurred:

Tweedy: Once we started playing shows again it was so cathartic and beautiful to reconnect and have it feel just a little bit more important. Or at least being aware of what kind of a communal role music plays in people’s lives, to be a facilitator of that maybe underlined a little bit more than it was before the pandemic.

Interviewer: There were a few weeks—maybe months—where it felt like we might never be in a room with 20,000 people again.

—

No sane person thought that.

—

Tweedy: Right, or maybe I’m not going to want to. I think there are a lot of people still there, understandably sort of traumatized and not ready for it in terms of health reasons and risk assessment being so triggered.

Masks make us feel a lot safer—and having good masks; so do the vaccine and booster for the whole family. In general, we cut out a lot of things that you don’t have to do.

—

The countercultural artist Tweedy and many others gullibly followed the herd and embraced the superstitious, ineffective and destructive isolation, masks and injections. While The Virus frightened anxious people, it didn’t traumatize lockdown, mask and shot decliners. Instead, Covid dissidents were angry and frustrated at how naive or selfish those who feared or profited from an unscary virus were.

—

Regarding the power of media, Tweedy says:

The reaction doesn’t facilitate what I think should be everybody’s goal, and that is to figure some shit out together that’s necessary to figure out.

Humans have barely evolved psychologically to deal with 24-hour daily news. I don’t think we’re even close to being able to contemplate and absorb that amount of information, much less the internet. It’s kind of the Wild West. At some point, some sort of ability to sort through information is going to evolve and become more established. That kind of has to happen.

And that’s how our brains work. Every morning we all get up and look for the danger that’s on the horizon.

—

We don’t all do this. Thankfully, most Americans don’t find life that scary.

—

Wilco released a live show CD compilation entitled Kicking Television.

Tweedy says: being out of the house and with a bunch of people enjoying something together, that's kicking television to me. I don't think very many people, myself included, will ever kick television cold turkey, but I certainly think more people should be aware of what it's doing to them.

Self-identified communitarians like Tweedy should have foreseen the damage that telling everyone to isolate themselves, mask up and inject mRNA would do.

Tweedy hid from people and watched too much television during the Scamdemic. His TV falsely told him that The Virus was widely lethal. Not knowing enough history or science, he ignored that all those around him were surviving and naively bought the Scam.

As some have pointed out, the Amish didn’t get Covid because they had no TVs. But no one buys Amish records. So CBS doesn’t interview them.