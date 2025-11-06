Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Dani Richards
5d

What I found so interesting and befuddling about the fearful people was how so many of them were quite over the hill. I'm not saying that younger people weren't fearful, but I was really surprised by how elderly people could be so fearful for themselves. I wasn't sure what they were afraid of -- dying? dying in a horrible way? dying alone in a hospital? afraid of being sick at all? But then again, the media hyped how this virus was sure to "kill Grandma." And that is whom we needed to protect, above all. SMH. Maybe I will understand these fears more, the closer I get to the obvious exit door.

This same fearfulness among the elderly also happened around the time the DC Sniper was active in 2002. Many of the elderly people were terrified to pump gas. I was thinking at the time, you have already lived a full life, and if I were 70yo and up, I might volunteer to pump gas for the young parents who still had lots of reasons to not cut their lives short. (During these 3.5 or so weeks under seige, I was a young parent and had a lot of fear for myself and my kids.)

I was more fearful and cautious when I was younger, and less so the older I've become. I've learned to face fear with curiosity, and then generally it fades away. I think part of it is that wow, I've already made it this far despite all sorts of adverse situations, so my expectation is that my luck will continue.

You are absolutely correct, that there is a connection between whatever it is we give off (pheromones?) when we are afraid, that seems to draw danger to us. Like the notion of being able to "smell fear." The calmer and less reactive we can be, steers the situation towards a better outcome. It is also interesting, though, how fear is contagious. Calmness can also diffuse a tense situation.

I was gobsmacked by the amount and pervasiveness of irrational panic during COVID lockdowns, and it was so massive, the size of it was like a giant snowball.... my calmness did not make a dent.

NJ Election Advisor
5d

The pathological greed of the COVID organizers was amazing.

Good read. I will share with Branch Covidians.

