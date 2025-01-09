After my sophomore year, I dropped out of college. So did all three of my siblings, either before or after I did. Our parents required us to pay half of our expenses and, after two years, each of our low-wage-based savings were tapped out. Plus, after fifteen years, I was tired of doing schoolwork, didn’t know what I would do when I graduated and decided it was time to figure it out.

I wanted to help poor people. I had heard and read accounts of Peace Corps volunteers’ negative experiences. So instead of going overseas, I applied and, after an interview on some high floor of Lower Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza with a forty-something, light brown-haired woman named Barbara Burroughs, was offered a community organizer’s job with an in-country program known as VISTA.

Doing this work may sound like a dead end. But Obama was a community organizer after law school and, before long, became a US Senator for two years and the leader of the free world for the next eight and a Nobel Peace Prize Winner. Thereafter, he got a Netflix deal worth tens of millions of dollars. Many say Obama is brilliant, though he doesn’t sound brilliant when he speaks without a teleprompter.

VISTA paid barely more than to cover rent, which was much cheaper in 1978, and food. While I knew how to feed myself on a shoestring, I wasn’t going to save much from that subsistence wage job. I wanted to return to college after two years but would have very little money in the bank. I knew I’d need my parents’ help, and they didn’t have much money. My father worked in an auto assembly plant.

My mother very much disliked my VISTA plan. She thought that if I stayed out of school for more than a year, I wouldn’t go back. Thus, she told me, if I took the VISTA job, I wouldn’t get any more financial support from her and Dad.

A twenty-year-old feels physically and emotionally strong. But without money in the bank, he lacks sovereignty. So I called Barbara and told her I couldn’t be a community organizer after all. Instead, I worked as a janitor and then, as an overnight, euphemized “computer operator” in a large, windowless IBM data-processing center before returning to college the following August. Working overnights powerfully motivates you to find an alternative.

Changing my plans because I was still dependent on my parents was humbling but educational. Even if one doesn’t aspire to wealth, money drives much of how the world works and the decisions we make. Lack of money keeps things real.

—

I’m glad Trump beat the execrable Biden, Harris and Walz. But I was disappointed that Trump won the Republican primary. He should have been held accountable for his Corona overreaction. A cult of personality surrounds Trump. Many see him as a hero. Others support him in reaction to the blatant media and prosecutorial bias and assassination attempts against him.

Setting aside Trump Derangement Syndrome on the one hand and post-election, pro-Trump hype on the other, Trump will face intractable problems in his second term. He created many of these problems by signing the Covid Emergency Order on March 13, 2020 and the CARES Act two weeks later.

While Trump has called himself a “stable genius,” instead of signing an Emergency Order, a smart, steady leader would have said, in mid-March, 2020, “We, like Sweden, won’t shut down our country because a tiny fraction of the many old, sick people in China, Italy and Spain are said to have died with a respiratory virus. We’ve never locked down healthy people before and we’re not going to start now. The social, economic and human costs would be far too high.”

Mic drop. It was an easy call. Even at the time.

Instead, by legitimating the notion that we all had to hide from some virus, Trump fostered unwarranted fear. He germophobically labeled this virus “The Plague” and called Birx and Fauci “geniuses” before giving them the mic and allowing them to drive public policy via their plainly pseudo-scientific pronouncements. It was the polar opposite of “Draining The Swamp.”

It seems that, instead, The Swamp, including the NIH, DOD and the Biosecurity apparatus, played or blackmailed Trump.

Regardless, by signing the CARES Act, Trump fatefully allocated two trillion dollars to Covid relief. The Fed printed 3.3 trillion more and sharply lowered interest rates. When Trump subsidized hospitals and undertakers for working on “Covid cases,” he encouraged the misattribution, to Covid, of deaths of old, sick people. By authorizing “enhanced unemployment,” he incentivized people to goof off. By giving away hundreds of billions to states and cities, he enabled school closures; unpaid teachers would’ve cast aside their faux fear and promptly returned to work. Using printed money to fund school closures and other “mitigation” measures blinded the public to the true costs of inducing a social and economic coma.

Trump should have told the governors what my Mom told me: “Go ahead and do that save-humanity thing. But you’re on your own. I’m not paying for it.”

Fifty million unsubsidized, people out of work for some open-ended period would promptly have reweighed the purported benefits of lockdowns and school closures against their vanishing rent, mortgage and food money and decided some virus wasn’t so scary after all. In response to widespread popular anger, protests and riots, governors would quickly have rescinded their lockdown and closure edicts. When the people lead, the leaders follow.

—

Trump is a relentless huckster and sees himself, and his backers see him, as a pragmatist and a “fixer.” In Spring, 2020, on my way home from work, I heard Rush Limbaugh predict that Trump the Fixer would quickly make Coronamania disappear.

To the contrary, Trump’s “fixes” enabled Coronamania to take hold and persist. Mo’ money, mo’ problems.

Many voters believe that Trump will fix the economy. But inflation has spiked largely because of Trump’s and Biden’s Covid potlatches. Inflation has a ratchet effect; once it’s occurred, it’s baked in. Covid-overreaction inflation has erased over 20% of the value of the average American’s savings. Trump is a profligate spender. During his first term, he added $7.8 trillion to the federal debt. It’s not clear how much Trump can stimulate the economy without spending more government money on the military and infrastructure and causing even more inflation. Will he just nihilistically spend more and leave his successor and the rest of us trying to pick up the pieces?

Trump promises too much to too many. For example, during the 2024 campaign, he pledged to make tips tax-free. But why should waiters and waitresses’ wages be taxed less than the wages of others who work at least as hard, and with more skill? He’s suggested that tariffs can replace the income tax. He wants a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. He’s pledged to give H-1B visas to expatriate tech grads.

Trump even tries to fix things that aren’t broken. He’s itching to end daylight time. People who work for a living deserve as much post-work sunlight as they can get. We can’t all skip out of our workplaces at 3 PM to play four hours of golf.

The absurd Covid response has caused many lasting problems. By facilitating Covophobia in early 2020, Trump enabled Democrats to exploit viral panic and change election laws to allow falsifiable mail-in ballots that enabled the Democrats to install Biden.

Biden spent trillions more on Coronamania and allowed at least 11 million to illegally enter the United States. Trump has pledged to mass-deport those who illegally crossed the border. But it’s logistically impossible to deport millions of people. It seems difficult to round up even the subgroup of prioritized criminals. And which countries will allow thousands of planes or ships of criminals or other repatriated citizens to land/dock in their airports or ports?

Some say that many more people are unemployed than officials are reporting. I know multiple early-2000s illegal immigrants. The Biden wave of immigrants has, as in The Grapes of Wrath, priced these earlier immigrants out of the off-the-books labor market.

The immigration wave has also worsened a housing shortage. Covid Relief-printed money spurred hedge fund residential shopping sprees that have made homes unaffordable for many families.

Federal-subsidy-enabled school closures have caused much learning loss, especially among youths from low-income households. These residual educational, as well as full-economic-spectrum social development, deficits have widened economic and social inequality and have left a legacy of mental health damage.

It’s also unclear how Trump will lower the medical insurance costs that masked Mangione backers are protesting. Trump’s support for mega-expensive, eugenic IVF-for-all is a bad start. It’s also hard to imagine Trump trimming Social Security, Medicare, the ACA or anything that profits Med/Pharma. He has many aged constituents, and Pharma contributes to many federal campaigns, including his. It donated to his 2017 and 2025 inaugural balls. Many political “donors” are investors who expect favors in return.

Perhaps Covid vaxx injuries and deaths will continue. If so, will the media withhold blame for Trump, as they did for Democrats, regarding the shots’ harms? Or will they, instead, remind people that Trump pushed Operation Warp Speed and thereafter, often boasted about the shots? Or will Pharma ads remain too lucrative for the media to turn down and thus, will the media continue to ignore vaxx casualties?

In an unquantifiable, but distinct and enduring way, Americans deeply disdain each other for their Scamdemic conduct. Trump facilitated this antipathy by subsidizing the lockdowns and funding the shots. If he hadn’t endorsed and subsidized the closures and the jabs, those polarizing measures wouldn’t have gotten traction.

While, during the 2024 campaign, both parties acted as if they didn’t enable Coronamania, the executive and legislative decisions made throughout 2020-22 will cast a long shadow. As Caesar said when he crossed the Rubicon, “The die is cast.”

—

Despite his petulance, philandering and scientifically-illiterate germophobia, many see Trump as a hero. If he’s a hero, he’s the tragic type. Tragic heroes are doomed by an excess of the same trait(s) that made them heroes in the first place. Trump’s hucksterism and his “pragmatic,” dollar-driven “fixes” doomed him and the US in 2020 in ways that will haunt him, and us, during the next four years and for decades beyond.

Many are jubilantly and wishfully asserting the next four years will be “revolutionary.” Trump couldn’t possibly do worse than the Democrat saboteurs and warmongers. But I don’t foresee him straightening out the whole post-Scamdemic shooting match. Many mistakes are irredeemable. When Trump opened Pandora’s Coronamanic Box in March, 2020, he messed up badly. No matter what Trump apologists say in his defense, his Covid “fixes” can’t be justified. Nor can their enduring effects be wished or weave-spoken away.