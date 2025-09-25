Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2d

I’m a 62 years old right wing hippy.

I remember asking my mom in the seventies if we were democrats or republicans. She thought for a minute and said we were democrats. I asked why? She said we were democrats because the democrats were for the working man.

I’ve never voted for a democrat in my life. I have lasting memories of Jimmy Carter that I could never forget. We didn’t have money money money everywhere. No one had credit cards to rack up. So life was a grind for everyone.

I knew right off the bat that Covid was fake as I lived through the swine flu pandemic of 1976 where they tried to vax us all. They set up vaccination cubicles in the schools. Thank goodness my mom said no. She said, “No, we don’t do that”

Then we watch people get Bells Palsy, and other neurological issues.

This is why they gave big pharma a pass with the liabilities.

The big fat elephant in the room is Depopulation. People just can’t believe it’s happening. It’s happening right before our very eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Ornery Nurse's avatar
The Ornery Nurse
2dEdited

Since collaborating with the lockdowns and mandates was so lucrative, few on either side will ever admit the Covid response and its absurdities were a mistake.

Many will continue to mask and jab, and eat, drink, smoke, and medicate themselves into oblivion.

It is far easier to forget than acknowledge their complicity in great evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture