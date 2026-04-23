Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
4d

So true, researchers don't look for stuff they don't want to find. And most people, even highly intelligent and educated people, don't look at their own issues, their own stuff, because they don't want to find out how truly limited they are. I don't think you have been unfair in pointing out the severe limitations and shortcomings of Sasse and Douthat. There are things to admire about each of them. And yet they were so wrong about the biggest fraud of our lifetime. That is a severe lack of judgment. And sadly, tragically, but maybe not unjustly, Sasse is paying the price for that. Thanks again Mark for your reflections on life before covid, and how that should have prepared us to see the truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4d

“I think Dostoevsky was right, that every human being must have a point at which he stands against the culture, where he says, this is me and the damned world can go to hell.”

- Rollo May

Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture