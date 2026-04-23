In May, 2017, I attended a nephew’s graduation ceremony at Massachusetts’ Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. Then-Nebraska-Senator, Ben Sasse, delivered the commencement address. Being chosen for this role reflects college officials’ belief that the speaker is a learned voice of reason. Sasse had studied at Yale and Oxford.

Political History. But still.

Without notes, the fresh-faced Mr. Sasse spoke of the need to deliberately rebuild community to counteract Internet-driven isolation and a “disintermediated” economy in which people have changed jobs faster than humans had ever done. He said that, as they began their ministries, graduates needed to bear these accelerating social and economic trends in mind because these were shaping their congregants’ lives.

In this vein, Mr. Sasse spontaneously enthused that the roughly two thousand in attendance had, shortly before his speech, sung a stirring, multiple-verse rendition of a traditional hymn and how lifting voices together connected singers with each other.

His focus on the attenuation of community was, given the happy occasion, unexpectedly dark. But his core observation was hard to deny and thus, deserved discussion. I liked that he addressed this elephant in the room. As I’ve sometimes broached problems that people wanted to avoid discussing, e.g., the Covid Scam, I know that doing so isn’t always appreciated.

Hearing his well-delivered message, his profession of faith and his avoidance of sociopolitical partisanism and perhaps because of his youthful appearance, Ben Sasse came across as likable and a bit outside-the-box. Judging by the audience’s applause, he favorably impressed most listeners. He did better than I could have done.

As jaded as we think we are about politics, most of us want to believe there are at least a few honest, smart people in government who will make good decisions when it matters. Younger legislators have shorter track records and thus, inspire optimism in a way that older, career politicians can’t.

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Thus, I was saddened to learn in early 2026 that Mr. Sasse, who a few years prior, left the Senate to become the President of the University of Florida (briefly, as it turned out), had just been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 53. His doctors predicted he would live just three or four more months. Right before his diagnosis, he had been competing in “sprint triathlons.”

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Last week, New York Times columnist, Ross Douthat, podcast-hosted Mr. Sasse, whose cancer, or at least the clinical trial drugs he was taking, had visibly ravaged his body. As he’s recently done in other settings, Mr. Sasse discussed life’s transience and its lessons and blessings. In addition to two daughters in early twenties, he still has a wife and a teenage son at home. Given his age, his rough condition and grim prognosis seemed deeply unfair.

Though it depends on who one compares Mr. Sasse to. I and probably all of you know multiple people who’ve died much younger than 54 and never had Ben’s scholastic and career success, family or faith. Many soldiers were killed at less than half his age without ever having been invited onto a podcast or to speak at a graduation. Many other people much younger than Mr. Sasse can’t walk, much less do triathlons.

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In addition to wanting to believe in some politicians, we want at least some news and culture commentators to agree with us, especially if they have credentials that impress opponents. Mr. Douthat studied Literature at Harvard and graduated magna cum laude. He’s landed plum jobs without even going to grad school. He’s been a New York Times commentator since 2009, when he was 30. As a conservative apologist, he was a DEI hire at that distinctly partisan liberal news outlet. Douthat writes not only columns but also books about politics, religion and culture and reviews movies for the National Review.

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In mid-2017, neither Ben Sasse nor anyone who attended the graduation ceremony could have foreseen that the purportedly worst virus in history—the first one for which nations would isolate healthy people from each other—would magically descend upon the US during a presidential election year or that most Americans would succumb to mass psychosis and support absurd, extreme viral control measures that would predictably cause permanent, profound social and economic wreckage.

When “The Pandemic” rumblings began, I would have predicted that, given his stated commitment to community, his devotion to education and his emphasis on work’s primacy in building happiness, Mr. Sasse would forcefully reject the isolating lockdowns, Covid layoffs and “work-from-home” arrangements, school closures and oppose the massive “Coronavirus Relief” giveaways, especially to those who already controlled great wealth.

Yet, in 2020 crunch time, Ben Sasse supported the CARES Act and the forced solitude it subsidized. Why did he and nearly every Congressperson and Senator buy into such an illogical, unprecedented reaction to a respiratory virus? Perhaps they consulted voter polls and calculated that if they spoke against the lockdowns, school closures, masks, test mania and multi-trillion-dollar giveaways, their political careers would end the next time they ran for re-election.

If so, this was a poor excuse. With their resumes and connections, they all had some money to tide them over and some kind of job to fall back on.

A citizen/friend attempting to lobby New Jersey legislators recently said to me, “People run for office to lead. But when they win, they show no leadership.” Political leadership was never more painfully lacking than during Coronamania. Opposing the unprecedented Covid overreaction should have been a very easy call. But almost no legislators or political executives called out the nonsense in March 2020, before the Covid crazy train left the station.

Though he had previously, earnestly spoken about the importance of community and fulfilling employment, Mr. Sasse’s 2020 CARES Act support and his failure to speak against the lockdowns, school and workplace closures, masks and mass testing showed once again: Don’t listen to what people say, watch what they do.

Many have said that one shouldn’t speak ill of the dead. And even less so of the dying. But Senator Sasse’s CARES Act support deeply disappointed me. I knew and said publicly at the time of the lockdown and jab rollouts and money-printing, that such measures were not only unnecessary and anti-science but would trigger profoundly negative outcomes.

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Ostensibly well-educated conservative, Ross Douthat, also flunked the Covid response test. Perhaps feeling socio-politically pressured to prove their compassion for the elderly, their commitment to “bipartisanism” and their enlightened allegiance to The Science, Douthat, as did Sasse, naively saw The Virus as a terrible plague and ran with the stampeding herd who supported sequestering healthy Americans of all ages via unconstitutional emergency declarations, all underwritten by multi-trillion-dollar federal government giveaways.

In early 2021, as did most federal and state legislators, Douthat and Sasse both also strongly supported mass injection of an unnecessary, experimental substance, a/k/a “Covid vaccination.” Later that year, even after millions of the jabbers “got Covid,” Douthat chided Republicans for failing to “get through to,” and thus “failing,” the unvaccinated.

Why, in Spring 2020, didn’t he see that old people had, historically, often died of respiratory infections and that hiding people from each other wouldn’t stop infections and would cause far greater harm than benefit?

Why, in 2021, did both Sasse and Douthat promote universal administration of a shot that few even arguably needed, even in theory, given that the virus presented microscopic death risk? Which studies did they read to support their jab advocacy? Did they know the shots’ trials didn’t examine if the shots stopped the spread, even though they were soon touted to do so? Did the vaxx backers notice that those who died within 42 days of taking the shots had been categorized as “unvaccinated” on the dubious premise that the shots hadn’t had enough time to kick in? This slippery definition was used to conceal that many were dying shortly after injecting. Did they know the shots weren’t given to those in failing health because withholding shots from the frailest made the vaxxes appear less dangerous and more effective? Nor could vaxx trials have assessed long-term effects, such as cancer and infertility, because the long-term was years away.

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As a Catholic convert, Douthat is pro-life from conception to natural death. As a Nebraska Senator, one might reasonably expect that Mr. Sasse shares these principles. Some extend these beliefs to the stance that medicine should take all measures that may extend, even slightly, the earthly time of any human. The dubious, underlying notion that all death is tragic gave rise to the widely-embraced, though ludicrous, Coronamania corollary and rallying cry, “If it saves just one life, it’s worth it!”

During a late 2021 podcast, Douthat lamented that Covid had by then, killed 800,000 Americans. When the interviewer questioned whether these 800,000 died from or instead, with, The Virus, Douthat trotted out the trope that the number of excess deaths corresponded closely to the excess death toll during that time. By so doing, he thought he had discredited those who claim, as I do, that all or nearly all ostensible Covid deaths had other causes. The interviewer didn’t challenge Douthat’s superficial response. For reasons I’ve previously enumerated, the Covid response, not the virus, caused these excess deaths.

See, e.g., my Substack post: THE COVID DEATH TOLL IS PHONY (August 12, 2021).

Throughout 2020-22, the Scamdemicians insisted that all were at risk, irrespective of age, and absurdly subjected those under 65 to the same limitations as those over that age. The places where under-65s went remained closed or subject to mask mandates, etc. for a long time. Public schools, for example, were commonly closed for 18 months. As David Zweig has observed, teachers’ unions orchestrated this unjustifiable, damaging disruption. They got free money and pension credits.

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Both Ben Sasse and Ross Douthat were liberal arts majors at Harvard and/or Yale, places that are supposed to value intellectual rigor and debate. They’ve made their livings analyzing and/or practicing politics. But neither seems to have studied or known much about Biology. Thus, as did many, when Coronamania began, they uncritically believed very dubious stats and a very questionable narrative.

Nor has either of them has formally studied, or practiced, law. Thus, neither required the party seeking to change the status quo, i.e., the “Covid mitigators,” to prove that the radical, unconstitutional edicts and logically unsound, theatrical interventions justified the extreme viral response. Nor have they seen purported science “experts” thoroughly discredited, as often occurs during litigation.

The statistics Ben Sasse and Ross Douthat relied upon were hearsay. These numbers’ sponsors didn’t take oaths or comprehensively state their cases. Nor were they cross-examined. Sound analysis required a rigorously-established factual basis and logical, biologically-grounded dialectic.

Unlike attorneys who make their livings applying science and thoroughly vetting factual assertions, liberal arts majors didn’t drill down on the Covid narrative and ostensible data. Doing so would quickly have shown that the US government shouldn’t have induced a social and economic coma over a respiratory virus. Commentators and legislators’ support for the Covid “mitigation” and vaxxes were based on fake numbers and parlor talk.

Nor did Sasse and Douthat or others who ran with the herd adequately consider the harm the lockdowns and massive subsidies would cause. If, as progressives, educators, columnists and graduation speakers often say, the young are our future, why would such ostensible youth advocates wreck the young’s future by isolating those who were at no viral risk?

Seeing the Covid response through the lens of political philosophy, as Sasse and Douthat are trained to, and supporting drastic measures in an attempt to protect a distinct minority was fundamentally undemocratic. Deaths of a minority of the old should never have served as a basis to steal prime years of hundreds of millions of young people and lastingly damage societies. If, as Ben Sasse has expressly, recently reminded us, we all live with a death sentence, why did federal and state governments so willingly, permanently hurt the young in a futile attempt to forestall the deaths of an old and infirm minority?

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In the analyses I’ve seen, Douthat expresses alarm about Covid deaths but makes no effort to address the distinct age-stratification of purported viral risk. Statistically, the death of a 95-year-old in a nursing home is as tragic as the death of a 50-year-old. But in real life, that notion rings very hollow.

The average American dies at 78.5 years. The average, ostensible Covid victim was 79.5. Over 98% of the baseline healthy over 80 survived The Virus and any of the medical mistreatments to which they may have been subjected. Thus, it was always a poor idea to upend a society, a life and purpose-giving economy and billions of peoples’ lives—young and old—in a vain attempt to marginally extend the lives of those who had already exceeded the normal life spans and thus, had already had a chance to do all the things a person could reasonably expect to do.

In 2022, Douthat conceded that “right-wing doubts about the various mitigation strategies —mask mandates, school closures, lockdowns, social distancing—now have a certain amount of data to support them.”

That’s a belated, oblique way of saying that those who opposed these theatrical measures in March 2020 weren’t “right-wing” but simply right on the facts. Most will never forgive those who saw and called out the Scam from the outset, much less give us credit for our foresight.

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As the podcast reaches its end, Douthat tears up because he’s overwhelmed Ben Sasse will likely soon leave this realm and his wife, two adult kids and one teen behind. Douthat sees a 54-year-old’s death as tragic. It is. As Chrissie Hynde sang, “Everybody chokes when they see someone cut down in their prime.”

Again, don’t listen to what people say, watch what they do. Douthat’s visceral grief over Ben Sasse’s terminal illness reveals the comparative, fundamental flaw of the Covid overreaction: The Virus cut down no one in his prime.

And not all deaths are equally tragic. Douthat wouldn’t have wept about the death of a demented 85-year-old in a nursing home. He wouldn’t have hosted such an individual on his podcast in the first place. Coherent conversation couldn’t have occurred. In contrast to discussing, recording and sharing Ben Sasse’s perspective on his final months and thereby inducing insight, inspiration or sadness in those who watch it, the final months an 85-year-old’s life would likely have been unremarkable.

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I’ll close by mentioning another elephant in the room. Do either Mr. Sasse or Mr. Douthat wonder if the shots that both of them enthusiastically endorsed and credited for ending “The Pandemic” caused Mr. Sasse’s and others’ cancers? I know four vaxxers who have died from cancer. Last week, I read that the CDC hasn’t released cancer data since 2022. Are they covering up a trend?

Jabbing those under 65 was never worth the risk. Baseline healthy 54-year-olds didn’t die of Covid. In contrast, old people die, virus or no virus, shot or no shot. Post-2020, I suspect the Covid shots have accelerated deaths from other causes. Over the past five years, I’ve known over a dozen vaxxers—but zero non-vaxxers—who’ve died.

NIH should fund studies comparing all-cause deaths among vaxxers and non-vaxxers. I, many friends and millions of uninjected others who somehow survived a virus when many naive haters wished deaths upon us, comprise a large control group. But researchers don’t look for stuff they don’t want to find.