Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Neil Berkowitz.'s avatar
Neil Berkowitz.
1d

It is impossible to counter or challenge the influence of organizations like McKinsey.

My response is to keep my eyes open, try to think logically, and act courageously and calmly in accordance with what I believe is in the best interests of myself and my family.

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12 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Momo's avatar
Momo
1d

Mark, thank you for reading the book so we don't have to. This is so informative. The entire covid era was, and remains, a towering monument to human greed, gullibility and a go along to get along mentality.

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14 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
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