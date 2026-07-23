Last week, I read When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm (2022). Fundamentally, its authors, Bogdanich and Forsythe, complain that corporations and US and state and foreign governments hire McKinsey’s 34,000 world-wide employees to analyze their operations and recommend such measures as downsizing (“rightsizing”) workforces and cutting wages. To the authors’ dismay, McKinsey has also made billions promoting, inter alia, the opioid, tobacco and vape and coal industries and advising Enron and Major League Baseball’s cheating Astros, the UK’s National Health Service as it incrementally privatized and corrupt and repressive regimes in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

McKinsey took in $18 billion in 2025. While it’s the most profitable consulting firm, other consultants, such as the Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, EY, Accenture and Deloitte, with, in aggregate, over a million employees, annually bill casinos, hedge funds, Disney, weapons manufacturers, universities, media conglomerates and other clients nearly a trillion dollars.

Consultants’ staffers come disproportionately from MBA and liberal arts programs at high-tuition universities. While the authors express abiding disgust at McKinsey’s facilitation of client evildoing, I suspect the vast majority of McKinsey’s and other firms’ high-income consultants are also NY Times and Washington Post readers and NPR listeners who, when off the clock, bemoan income inequality, oppression, corruption and warmongering, etc. supported by their employer’s recommendations. At least the consultants I know do.

Despite their stated revulsion of corrupt and repressive regimes, most PC consultants and the book’s authors group-thinkingly supported the profoundly corrupt and oppressive Covid lockdowns, closures, mask, test and “vaccine” mandates.



McKinsey and other consultants represent both for-profit corporations, such as Pfizer, and government agencies, such as the FDA, who are supposed to regulate these corporations. The authors observe that McKinsey, and presumably other consultants, perform analyses that seem as if they could be done internally by individuals with decades of corporate or government experience. Though perhaps detached observers see things that members of the audited entity don’t want to admit or lack the detachment to see. Maybe the advisees want to have someone to blame if some insiders resist change or if things worsen following a consultant’s “engagement,” i.e., period of study.

There’s a revolving door between consultancy and high-level government employment. Consultants become government officials. And vice versa. Given this arrangement and the personal connections developed therefrom, consultants who have worked for government agencies have the inside track to lucrative contracts for tasks that government agencies outsource.

Via their recommendations, management consultants can supplant government decision making. Given this blurred line between governments and consultants, “capture” extends beyond the better-known scenario of industry and government linkage and the favoritism that’s manifested when individuals move between, for example, the HHS, FDA, CDC and Pharma.

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When Congress and Trump and later, Biden, contrived the six-plus-trillion-dollar Covid potlatch/slush fund, they knew a multi-industry feeding frenzy would ensue. Further enriching the rich and connected was a central Scamdemic objective. Politically connected donors and opportunistic consultants were among those who deeply dipped their buckets into the gushing Coronabucks River.

McKinsey got over $100 million from the US government to study and shape the Covid response. Collectively, other large consulting firms got many times that amount from the US, European and Australian governments.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361364956_Pandemic_consulting_How_private_consultants_leverage_public_crisis_management

These consultants received massive government-derived income for: “developing pandemic response command structures”(?), procuring ventilators, acquiring “personal protective equipment,” i.e., blue paper masks, “establishing test-and-trace programs,” distributing “vaccines” and “setting up vaccine-tracking apps,” et al.

The book’s authors observe that management consultants routinely use pretentious jargon, bullet points and alliterative, multi-point plan acronyms to justify their existence. During Coronamania, McKinsey told corporations to “prepare for ‘the next normal,” presumably because saying “the new normal” would, by then, have seemed unoriginal. They also advised clients to be guided by “the five Rs: resolve, resilience, return, reimagination and reform.”

After coming up with the latter theme, they should have taken the rest of the afternoon off.

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The consultants’ Covid analyses were viral-pork-barrel nonsense. One can’t test and trace a respiratory virus in the same manner as an STD. Compared to normal human interaction, sex entails much closer contact in settings with many fewer people. Moreover, the Covid tests were wildly overinclusive and “asymptomatic spread” was dubious. Viruses are too small and leaky for masks to block them.

Further, ventilators killed many hospital patients. And the Covid shots not only failed to stop infection and spread, some say they’ve killed hundreds of thousands and injured millions. Getting more ventilators and shots was a fool’s errand.

If, population-wide, 99.97% of those who “got Covid” survived, those whose deaths were attributed to it must either have been exceptionally frail and/or were killed by hospital mistreatment. About 8% of ostensible Covid victims died at home, compared to 31% of pre-Scamdemic all-cause, at-home deaths. Hospitals were never more dangerous places than during Coronamania.

Given the Covid “mitigation” measures’ farcicality, the hundreds of billions of public dollars spent on Covid mitigation consulting fees were effectively thrown away. Instead of imposing the Covid interventions’ extreme social and economic costs, Western nations’ citizenry would have been far better off if their governments and media had treated the virus like any other flu season, minus the shots, which don’t work in either instance. Doing nothing would have been far better than pretending The Virus was indiscriminately killing healthy people. It clearly wasn’t.

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According to Bogdanich and Forsythe:

McKinsey closed out the last year of Trump’s first term “capitalizing on a dire health-care emergency—the coronavirus pandemic that as of March 2022 had killed more than 900,000 Americans. With the country convulsing from the pandemic, McKinsey sought to stay in the spotlight by relentlessly churning out Covid-19 position papers, focusing less on how people could protect themselves and more on how companies could use lessons from the pandemic to improve their competitive standing. ‘From surviving to thriving’ read the McKinsey missive.

Firstly, the 900,000 figure is preposterous. Nearly all said to have died “from The Virus” were already very old and/or in poor health. Hospitals accelerated these deaths via ventilation, sedation, kidney-impairing medication and dehydration. Additionally, Coronamanic isolation caused deaths of despair and overdoses. And the CARES Act lavishly subsidized hospitals to misattribute to Covid deaths from other causes. Any audit should have emphasized all of the foregoing and tailored its recommendations accordingly. But consultants like to please those who hire them and don’t want to scare away business.

Within months of the Scamdemic’s onset, McKinsey had also advised local and state (Washington, Tennessee, New York and New Jersey) officials. To the extent that one believes any of the official Covid data, these states had higher death tolls than states that didn’t hire consultants and locked down and closed schools for much shorter periods.

Moreover, the book’s authors seem not to know that Sweden and African nations that didn’t lock down and close schools had fewer ostensible Covid deaths and fewer excess, all-cause deaths than the US did between 2020-25.

Before any Covid “mitigation” began, The Novel Virus’s clearly identifiable and limited risk profile was already known from February 2020 Italian and Spanish data. The US and other governments deliberately ignored this fundamental fact because Coronamania gave them an excuse to restructure society and the economy. Instead of legitimizing the Scamdemic by tweaking the society-wide response, consultants with integrity would have highlighted the clear age-stratification of ostensible Covid deaths and Covid response’s social and economic costs. But when governments don’t want to find something, they don’t ask their consultants to look for it. And the consultants know how to turn a blind eye to the obvious. By doing so regarding Covid’s plainly stratified risk profile, management consultants were Scamdemic enablers.

The extreme, society-wide Scamdemic response lacked factual justification. In general, pandemic planning is a massive scam. In the modern era, pandemics don’t kill large numbers of humans. Nearly all humans have functioning immune systems and adequate food, plus antibiotics and steroids to treat secondary infections.

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The book’s authors emphasize that McKinsey and presumably other consultants have a presence at the table inside the world’s most consequential companies and governments. They quote an anonymous former McKinsey consultant who sarcastically wrote:

To those convinced a secretive cabal controls the world, the usual suspects are Illuminati, Lizard People, or “globalists.” They are wrong, naturally. There is no secret society shaping every major decision and determining the direction of human history, There is, however, McKinsey & Company.

As the Scamdemic showed more clearly and consequentially than ever, there are immense conspiracies. The big consultants facilitate these. When interests converge, a formal conspiracy isn’t needed. Common goals promote common reaction and strategic acquiescence by many institutions and individuals. Some of that coordination is direct, though hidden. Other widely shared behaviors are spontaneously driven by government or market incentives. When they co-opt potential dissenters, it’s easier for conspiracists to achieve their objectives.

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If there hadn’t been a Coronavirus conspiracy, governments would not have senselessly locked down their people for the first time ever, nor closed schools and colleges when only the old were at any risk. The Congress would not, when it passed the CARES Act in March, 2020, have allocated two-trillion dollars to fund a two-week “curve-flattening” period. Nor would the US government have later spent, on Covid, four additional trillion dollars and printed an additional six trillion and funneled it through banks, causing major, intractable inflation and by far, the biggest upward transfer of wealth in history.

Nor would straight-dealing governments have required billions of people at no risk of viral death to inject an experimental substance and told them it was “safe” and would “stop infection and spread,” when neither long-term safety nor infection protection study had been studied. They wouldn’t have required asymptomatic testing via an overinclusive method never intended for diagnosis of a respiratory virus with unspecific symptoms. Nor would devious, self-aggrandizing individuals from the Gates Foundation, the NIH, the WHO, and the UK’s Wellcome Trust have begun meeting in 2016 to prepare a pandemic response to an imagined disease outbreak or, in October 2019, conducted a Scamdemic simulation known as Event 201. Nor would the media in Coronamanically-aligned nations have simultaneously displayed and recited such vapid, execrable slogans as “Follow The Science.” and “We’re all in this together.”

If the Covid response hadn’t been a conspiracy, the media, academicians and consultants would have asked obvious questions and presented dissenting viewpoints regarding the obvious inconsistencies in the Covid narrative. Non-conspiratorial governments and social media sites would have allowed public dialogue instead of censoring dissent and banning assembly, except for anti-police demonstrations. Non-conspiratorial government officials wouldn’t have given away hundreds of billions to cronies in management consultants and other industries.

Like pigs at a trough, the massive Covid giveaways fattened hospital systems, hedge funds, digital companies, management consultants and other de facto conspiracists. In return for the hundreds of millions they made, these entities acted as if The Virus was cataclysmic, focused on logistical dimensions of a Covid response that were completely beside the point and disregarded the costs of the Covid theater. Trying to prove the US or some other nation didn’t lock down soon enough, didn’t have enough masks or test kits or teams or didn’t get enough “shots in arms” was all tripe. The Virus simply didn’t endanger healthy people.

In the meanwhile, the non-wealthy in many nations were subjected to extreme restrictions and permanently became much poorer as the government funneled billions to connected consulting firms and relentlessly told a series of grand lies to advance the Scamdemic. Those who saw the Scam from the beginning were badly outresourced. They lacked the media access to counter the formidable, Covid-demagoguing constituency that made fortunes and political gains by promoting, lying about and going along with the viral chicanery.



