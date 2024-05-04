I’ve sent out all of the books I’ve had printed. Thus, I’ve had to reorder.

If you’ve sent checks or VenMo in the past week, I didn’t/don’t have a book to send you. I’m waiting for my next order to arrive and will mail your books the day after I get them. I haven’t cashed the checks of anyone to whom I haven’t sent a book.

I’ve heard from two different readers that books they paid for more than ten days ago haven’t arrived. I hope they are the only two for whom this is true. If you paid me more than ten days ago and still didn’t get your book, please send me an email at forecheck32 at g mail, with your hometown on it. I have postal receipts and will send you your tracking number and we can try to figure this out.

In the past year, some mail of people I know, e.g., my father’s federal tax refund check, disappeared in the mail. After being stolen, the check was endorsed by someone who misspelled his name, and cashed it in Chicago, 900 miles from my father’s home. It seems that US Postal service is becoming less trustworthy.

And that check cashers are not requiring IDs. Or that it was worth spending twenty bucks on a fake ID to make $3,500.

Even with fake ID, did that check bearer really look Polish? Or did the person behind the counter look the other way because s/he got a share of the check bearer’s proceeds? Whoever signed that check stole from a 94 year-old without much money in the bank. Whoever stole this money rationalized doing so and probably thinks of himself as a good person.

Regardless, sorry for any problems with book shipping. I will make good on all unreceived books, even though they’re the Post Office’s fault.

Additionally, I’ve learned of a less expensive way to send books to Canada, the UK, Australia and parts of Europe. If you live in those places and want a book, please email me for details.

On the plus side, I’ve received some very favorable letters/messages from readers who have ordered and received their books. Thank you very much for those. They lift my spirits. Next Thursday, I’ll write more about these letters.