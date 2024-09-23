I’ve met dozens of readers. I enjoy being around people who’ve remained sane amidst the craziness of the past four and a half years.

I’ve been invited to speak at Thursday, October 3’s, Brownstone Institute’s Supper Club in Philadelphia. The evening begins at 7 and ends at 10, though some people arrive earlier and stay later. There’s a tasty Mexican buffet, an open bar and time to meet like-minded people. In September, over 60 people showed up.

After a leisurely dinner, someone speaks. This time, it’s me. I’ll reflect on The Scamdemic Experience and the power of stories. I’ll also bring along copies of my book of Coronmania stories. Many have told me that it held their interest, is a good, informal chronology of the past four-plus years and well explains why the whole thing was phony from Day 1.

A ticket costs $50. No one but the restaurant makes any money from the dinner. If you have an open night, it would be nice to meet you there. And I’ll try to make the talk worth listening to.

More information about the Supper Club can be found on the Brownstone Institute website on the Events tab.

If you can’t be there but are later passing through Central NJ, I welcome visitors. I live three miles from the New Jersey Turnpike’s New Brunswick exit. Or if you want to discuss your experiences via telephone, you can email me at forecheck32 at g mail to set up a time. After shedding some old friends—but no injected spike protein—in 2020-21, I’ve made many new friends. I have room for more.

Regardless, best wishes to people of goodwill and good sense.

