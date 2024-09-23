I’ve met dozens of readers. I enjoy being around people who’ve remained sane amidst the craziness of the past four and a half years.
I’ve been invited to speak at Thursday, October 3’s, Brownstone Institute’s Supper Club in Philadelphia. The evening begins at 7 and ends at 10, though some people arrive earlier and stay later. There’s a tasty Mexican buffet, an open bar and time to meet like-minded people. In September, over 60 people showed up.
After a leisurely dinner, someone speaks. This time, it’s me. I’ll reflect on The Scamdemic Experience and the power of stories. I’ll also bring along copies of my book of Coronmania stories. Many have told me that it held their interest, is a good, informal chronology of the past four-plus years and well explains why the whole thing was phony from Day 1.
A ticket costs $50. No one but the restaurant makes any money from the dinner. If you have an open night, it would be nice to meet you there. And I’ll try to make the talk worth listening to.
More information about the Supper Club can be found on the Brownstone Institute website on the Events tab.
If you can’t be there but are later passing through Central NJ, I welcome visitors. I live three miles from the New Jersey Turnpike’s New Brunswick exit. Or if you want to discuss your experiences via telephone, you can email me at forecheck32 at g mail to set up a time. After shedding some old friends—but no injected spike protein—in 2020-21, I’ve made many new friends. I have room for more.
Regardless, best wishes to people of goodwill and good sense.
Posting again on Thursday.
Hope to meet you someday, Mark! And if you and your wife get south near coastal Virginia, you are always welcome in my home!
Congrats on having articles published in Lew Rockwell. And the book. I've supported the Brownstone inst since its inception. Went to one of their events. Very nice time.
I would love to attend, but Im in a community theater show that is rehearsing that night.