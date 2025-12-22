I like to paint on plywood I’ve scavenged. I display my work in various settings, primarily at the gardens I used to manage and on vacant buildings in the adjacent neighborhood.

This one is about 3 x 5 feet:

Since our recent snowstorm, I’ve placed this painting in our tiny front yard, which adjoins the sidewalk from which this photo was taken. It’s a winter message to my townspeople who “Followed the Science” as dutifully as if they were Boy or Girl Scouts. I want my neighbors to know they can stop worrying about me dying because I rejected the superstitious Corona theater and unnecessary, undertested shots.

Unsurprisingly, given basic Biology and data widely available in March 2020, I survived The Deadly Virus. I didn’t even get sick, though I did once test positive.

Every remotely healthy person I know also survived. Though over a dozen old and ill people I knew who hid, masked and took the “vaccines” are gone.

So gradually as to be imperceptible, the Covid mitigation declarations and shot mandates faded away. As they saw the shots didn’t work and injured people, very few who spoke highly and haughtily about the jabs are taking their recommended “boosters.” That’s good, though such awareness and disobedience are overdue.

It still astounds me that, for the first time in history, hundreds of millions hid from other humans over a respiratory virus. And stridently demanded that others do so.

None of the overreaction’s supporters has apologized for the vast, foreseeable, permanent damage their complicity enabled. It’s easier to say, “Happy Holidays” and pretend none of it ever happened. Pass the cookies and eggnog.

They should mask up between sips. Some say there’s another virus going around.