Three weeks ago, I mentioned some requests to make another batch of the above-pictured shirt.

Since then, I’ve received multiple orders. If you wish to have one or more, please let me know before I order the next batch on Friday. These can be made in men’s and women’s styles and various sizes. The shirts are soft cotton in either black or navy blue. Please specify number, size, type and color.

One shirt costs $19, postpaid to US addresses and $16 for each additional shirt. Given sharply increased postal rates—everything costs way more since the multi-trillion Covid giveaways—I don’t profit from selling these. Please send any inquiry or message regarding orders to forecheck32 at g mail dot com.

I’ve described the pleasing encounters I have when I wear this shirt, which I do whenever I’m in public for a few hours. I never get tired of meeting kindred spirits who resisted the viral lunacy and walk among us. Other shirt wearers have shared with me their similarly uplifting experiences.

I’ll post again, as usual, on Thursday.