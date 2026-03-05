Growing food and flowers for a living meant I couldn’t travel from late February through mid-November. Thus, each February, for ten years, my wife, Ellen, and I took a two-week, late-winter trip, most often in Latin America. We’ve gone to Nicaragua three times.

Nicaragua is the Western Hemisphere‘s second poorest nation. Most Nicas live in tiny houses with cinderblock walls, terra cotta or zinc roofs and few windows. They wear very basic clothing. Packs of stray dogs and, in rural areas, chickens, wander the streets, which, in rural areas, were unpaved.

I loved it there. It looked, sounded, smelled and felt different from the US. There were few stretches of serious highway, not many cars or tourists and, except for a very few in Managua, no chain stores or fast-food franchises. Nicaragua had great beaches, vibrant street life, tasty, albeit basic, food, fun and multi-generational dance clubs and pick-up baseball games. Most natives were friendly if you smiled and spoke their language. Very few spoke any English. Being there was muy affordable. And the flights only required us to cross one time zone.

Perhaps above all, I enjoyed Nicaragua’s mix of material simplicity and unregulated, yet functioning disorder.

At the open-air, often dusty bus stations, which adjoined large, bustling, outdoor but corrugated zinc-roofed food markets, dozens of workers relentlessly shouted bus destinations or hawked beverages and snacks. The market merchants displayed an array of stacked, unrefrigerated fruits, vegetables and edible animals, including live iguanas. Flies landed on the meat and fish, which stray dogs sniffed and peed next to. US health departments would have shut such places down. But then millions would have starved. In seven Nicaraguan weeks, I never had a twinge of food poisoning.

The privately-operated buses were repurposed from American school districts. Some were gaudily repainted, and retrofitted with speakers that blared recorded music, both Latin and American. Fares were roughly a dollar per hour: a three-hour trip for three dollars.

The buses didn’t run at night and seemed not to have schedules. They left the stations when full. On the way out of town, they stopped for and packed in more roadside riders: seventy passengers on a bus intended for forty-four. Not only was every seat and standing place taken, often there was only room to put one foot on the floor. Oh, the horror of exchanging so many microbes! Oh, the humanity!

On each bus, a wiry, spry young man assisted the driver by collecting fares and pre-trip, climbing short ladders extending to the bus’s roof, upon which he tied much freight, including cages of live chickens. On one trip, a bus boy tied to the outside of the back door a repurposed fifty-pound rice sack containing a live piglet. The unfortunate animal squealed each time it absorbed the g-force of various turns and caromed off the bus’s rear exterior. During the ride, with no other place to stand, the bus boys stood on the bottom entrance step, held onto a bar and hung sideways, as does a US garbageman, from the open door as the driver went 40+mph between towns.

Instead of cars, most people rode bicycles or thin-tired, 175-cc motocross bikes—or later, wider-tired 450-cc motorcycles—with two, three, four and sometimes even five humans aboard: padre, madre y uno, dos o tres helmetless chicos under five. Some solo motorcyclists gave me rides. It was fun zipping down country roads and cornering through streets resembling those pictured above. If helmets had been required, I would have missed out on those exhilarating experiences and the brotherhood shown.

At dinner time, some families put grills and plastic tables on the sidewalks outside their urban houses and served barbecued food to paying customers. We often ate at these pop-up, unregulated fritangas. One night, the proprietress asked if I wanted something to drink. I mentioned a beer. She sent her twelve-year-old son down the block. He soon returned with a bottle he bought in a bodega.

In the shanty towns, crazy overhead DIY wiring connected power lines to dwellings. Agricultural workers use machetes and carry these on buses and streets. And other stuff like that. Down there, improvisation, ingenuity and resilience abound. The people are inspiring.

—

I didn’t know it at the time but these trips, especially the most recent one in February 2018, foreshadowed the Scamdemic.

On the Latin American trips, Ellen and I traveled together for two weeks. Because she had to return to work sooner than I did, because the Spanish language immersion wore her out and because Ellen doesn’t surf, some years she went home after two weeks and I remained for an extra week.

During the last week of the 2018 trip, I stayed alone in an 8 x 10 foot, $15/night, cinderblock room on one side of a two-room, single story, zinc-roofed building in Gigante, a tiny fishing and surfing village on Nicaragua’s west coast. Each evening, from the forty-foot cliff outside of my door, with tropical jungle behind me and long sandy beaches on each flank, I watched a pink/orange sunset over the blue Pacific.

Two Canadian—I knew by the accent—women in their mid-fifties were staying on the other side of the shared wall. When we met on the cliff on the first evening, one asked where I was from.

I said, “U.S.”

In response, she asked, “What do you think of Trump?”

I frowned and replied, “I’m not really political.”

Sensing my disdain for their question, especially in this awesome natural setting, the one who asked quickly said, “Uh, neither are we.”

“Yeah,” I said, “that’s why the first thing you wanted to know about me is who I voted for.”

I should have asked them who was feeding their cats while they were away.

Many who always vote for Democrats claim they’re Independent. But party politics is the most important thing in their lives. They should own up to their identity. And if they want to discuss public matters, they should, using facts and logic, calmly answer questions they’ve likely never considered. Though not during the golden hour on an oceanfront cliff, with a pristine beach and a dense emerald forest below.

As the Canadian women didn’t surf, we spent no more time together. But for the two nights they stayed, they were good neighbors. Because the wall between our rooms didn’t reach to the zinc roof, you could hear every little thing that happened on their side of the wall. But they made no noise after 10 PM, when I returned to my room, after dinner. Canadians are so polite.

At least when they’re not confining people to their houses over an unscary virus and jailing truckers and stealing truckers’ very hard-earned money because they refused to submit to unnecessary, unproven injections. I’m certain that throughout Coronamania, these two women, and their uptalking friends at home, illiberally embraced the full range of viral closures, mask and shot mandates, travel restrictions and plunder of the public fisc for Covid “mitigation.” By so doing, they were accomplices to mass-scale, intensified suffering of the poor, especially in places like Nicaragua. Bizarrely, many Canadians, Americans and Europeans saw the Covid response as “progressive.”

—

The next day, on the nearly deserted beach to the cliff’s north, I met three Portuguese nationals in their early thirties traveling together: Pedro, Joao and Margarida.

As they ran a business called We Hate Tourism Tours in Lisbon, Pedro and Joao spoke excellent English. But surprisingly, Spanish was like Greek to them. We quickly developed a rapport and had interesting, fun, non-political discussions.

We spent three days surfing together and pitch-black nights walking, in sandals, on a dirt road through the forest to eat in the village a half-mile away. Their flashlight intermittently revealed tarantulas and scorpions underfoot.

The village’s three small, very basic restaurants were also constructed of cinderblock and zinc. Each had concrete floors and three plastic tables, which were dimly lit by bare bulbs hanging from low ceilings. Through these eateries three open sides stray dogs and cats wandered in and begged for food. Each weeknight, we were the only customers. On two of the nights, the electricity failed. We ate tasty, fresh-caught, whole, fried pargo and plantain dinners for $4, plus a dollar for a cold beer.

During our time on the long, beautiful beach, alongside miles of dense inland jungle, my new friends urged me to come and stay with them in Portugal and bring Ellen. They told me their country had beautiful architecture, good surf and music and great seafood. I pledged to go there and invited them to stay with Ellen and me in New Jersey. I forget what I included in the sales pitch for my home state. Maybe Skee Ball.

The following Christmas Eve, I got an email from Pedro telling me the three were thinking of me and wishing me and my family a Merry Christmas. Receiving that trans-Atlantic message on that night kinda touched me.

On the night the Scamdemic began, I emailed Pedro my first essay about how wrong it was to lock down and observing the intergenerational injustice entailed. As with most of the other twenty friends to whom I sent that message, I never heard back from Pedro. I later read that Portugal had some of the world’s tightest Covid restrictions and later, the highest vaxx rates. As did the traveling Canadians, my Portuguese friends must have bought into Coronamania.

I guess I’m no longer welcome in Portugal.

Though I still hope to go there someday. If I do, I’ll find and drop in on those three while wearing my black “I SURVIVED CORONAMANIA, UNMASKED, UNINJECTED, UNAFRAID” t-shirt.

—

As Nicaragua is located along seismic fault lines, it’s had a series of 7+ Richter Scale magnitude earthquakes, each with multi-thousand death tolls, eerily separated by nearly equal, 25-year intervals. After leaving the beach at the end of my 2018 trip, I took two buses to reach Masaya, an historically rebellious city of 186,000, which, that week, had no running water. People told me this wasn’t unusual.

The day before I got there, a distinct tremor had rocked the city. It was a few years after the next earthquake had been expected. Thus, people feared that The Next Big One might soon follow. That morning, I listened to El Presidente Ortega’s wife deliver an ominous twenty-minute radio address telling Nicas to remain calm but prepared.

Simultaneously, unbeknownst to me, the ruling party Sandinistas had been cracking down on political adversaries. This helped to explain why the Masayans I passed on the sidewalks were uncharacteristically dour. When, the next afternoon, the plane home lifted off, I felt both guilty and relieved to look downward at a place where all hell might soon break out.

A few weeks after I left, Nicaraguan citizens rebelled against stuff like water shutoffs and social security cuts, the Ortegas getting rich from agricultural exports grown by low-income farmers and the Ortegas’ recent imprisonments of political opponents. The government escalated the violence and locked down much of the country.

A US expat I met, who lived in a rural town, wrote a post describing life during that time. He chronicled extended, forced isolation and other forms of government overreach:

https://www.centralamerica.com/living/daily-life/daily-life-in-nicaragua/

I couldn’t have foreseen that in March 2020, the US would, with its empty streets and fear and loathing, resemble Nicaragua under martial law. Despite the early Scamdemic run on US grocery stores, these were better stocked than in Nicaragua. And Americans are more accustomed to spending time alone than are Nicaraguans. Thankfully, in March 2020, I got to work, mask-free, with people at the gardens I managed. But most places I liked to go were closed and most people were either forbidden or afraid to share time in-person. That sucked, as it did in 2018 Nicaragua.

—

Nicaragua was said to have taken a far less restrictive approach to SARS-CoV-2 than did most nations. Many of its people live hand-to-mouth. As Ortega noted, if Nicaraguans don’t work, they don’t eat.

As Nicaraguan life can be hard under normal conditions, it’s hard to imagine Nicas getting too worked up about a virus. During the Scamdemic, they had to soldier on, as usual, because their government wasn’t likely to print trillions of cordobas to give away to prop up a shuttered economy as the US did with dollars, most of which went to big corporations and million/billionaires.

Nearly every Nicaraguan merchant accepts either cords or dollars. Devaluing dollars via Covid money-printing and impairing tourism pushed more Nicas and the poor in many other nations into deeper, hungrier poverty.

Nonetheless, laptoppers zealously embraced the Covid response. Saving grandma was the "kind” thing to do. Except it wasn’t.

—

During the Scamdemic, Nicaraguan did several important things better than Americans.

Given the sunny weather and the heat and the smallness and darkness of their homes, Nicaraguans spent much time outside before and after March 2020. It would have been extremely unpleasant to “shelter in place” there. Getting Vitamin D-building sunlight served Nicaraguans well.

Inverting the American model, Nicaraguan private schools closed, while public schools stayed open because, as in the US, many Nica children rely on free public-school meals.

Nicaragua also has many farmacias where people can, without a prescription, buy basic medications, such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and antibiotics, which could be used to address viral and secondary bacterial symptoms.

More to the point, Nicaragua has far fewer hospital beds, ventilators or expensive, dangerous meds. Thus, there must have been many fewer iatrogenic deaths there.

Most importantly, Nicaragua has many fewer ultra-old people than the US has. The 2020 median-aged Nicaraguan was 24 years old, cf. 39 here. The average ostensible US viral victim was 80. Given their much younger population and that Nicaragua’s government didn’t subsidize and incentivize hospital misattribution of deaths to Covid, as US hospitals and families did to max out CARES Act subsidies, Nicaraguan Covid death tolls were much lower than US body counts.

According to Johns Hopkins, Nicaragua had only a few hundred Covid deaths. Many will reflexively disbelieve the Sandinistas’ official statistics. But given how badly American hospitals overstated Covid case and death counts and considering the relentless, wide-ranging Covid lies, I trust Nicaraguan stats far more than US stats.

Further, just as the US and world’s population continued to grow during the reign of “the worst virus in history,” so did Nicaragua’s. So much for the apocalyptic narrative.

—

A reader recently sent me a long story he wrote about a pre-Scamdemic Nicaraguan surf trip with a big group of friends, during which he tore his Achilles tendon when a stingray attacked him while he was surfing. Because I responded that the trip sounded good, he resentfully concluded that I hadn’t read what he had written.

I replied:

I read it. I’ve been to Central or South America 10+ times. Discomfort, disorder, exotic animals and injuries are part of the experience. I messed up my shoulder surfing on my 2018 Nicaragua trip. If I had a bunch of excellent surfing days with friends, as you describe, I would consider the trip worthwhile.

Playing sports, I’ve broken my leg, collarbone, nose, wrist and ribs and sustained several concussions. I’ve also unintentionally injured other people in these and other ways. I wish none of these injuries had happened.

On other occasions I’ve had knives, a broken quart beer bottle and an AK-47 pulled on me and been chased down various urban streets at night by teens and men. What’s the alternative, avoiding cities, going to Disneyworld, Club Med or on cruises and playing pickleball or golf? These aren’t for me. As I’ve said throughout the Scamdemic, a vital life entails some risk.

Nicaragua is interesting largely because daily life is much less structured and leaves more to chance than in the over-controlled US. SARS-CoV-2 presented microscopic risk to healthy people. In contrast, hiding from a virus certainly externalized tremendous near and long-term costs to others. I’ll always be profoundly disgusted that most Americans didn’t see that.