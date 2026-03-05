Dispatches from a Scamdemic

K. Lee
5h

This was great.

4 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Notch Johnson
3h

This --> "Many who always vote for Democrats nonetheless claim they’re Independent. But party politics is the most important thing in their lives. They should own up to their identity. And if they want to discuss public matters, they should, using facts and logic, calmly answer questions they’ve likely never considered. But not during the golden hour on an oceanfront cliff, with a pristine beach and a dense emerald forest below."

I met an old friend for dinner & drinks last week (one who I unsuccessfully tried to counter his covid hysteria a few years ago). We talked about retiring soon and he asked where I'd plan to live. I originally planned to go back to the Northeast to be close to friends and family and be in or near mountains but I said I'm reluctant to move to a Communist state (yes, I believe the Democratic Party today aligns more closely with Communist/Marxist ideals than American ideals). He looked at me funny and I said I would never vote Democrat again after the experience of Covid (mind you, I didn't say I would automatically vote Republican). He said he would never vote Republican and then followed up with the usual Covid tropes (millions of people died!). He happened to have a cousin (mid 50s age?) who allegedly died from covid in 2020 before the jabs came out. Then he seemed angry and wanted to know where I get my news from. The truth is, I haven't watched mainstream news in years but I do read a lot of books, listen to many podcasts, and read many blogs & substacks (not least of all, this one). This doesn't make me all-knowing or right about everything but it's very frustrating to encounter Democrats/Progressives who have no curiosity about why others might think/vote differently than them other than that they follow the "wrong" news sources.

We parted on good terms thankfully. I'm not political by nature but politics were forced on me by the Government's covid overreach.

6 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
