In late May, 1981, in the midst of a major recession, I graduated from college. Like most students of my era, I had done manual labor during college summers and had no internship-derived job leads. So after spending an idyllic post-graduation summer in Ithaca, New York working an easy job, swimming and diving off rocks into sunny lakes and participating in a variety of nighttime recreation, when my $200 for three months sublet expired on September 1, I returned to live with my parents in North Jersey and seek work in the New York City Metro Area.

Pounding the Manhattan pavement with resumes in hand was a rude, albeit expected, awakening. One gloomy mid-September afternoon during my job search, I was looking skyward, pondering my future on a strangely quiet north/south avenue near Gramercy Park.

I heard a bang. Then another.

From behind, a man in his late twenties, who was looking past me, exclaimed, “That guy just got shot!”

I quickly looked in front of me and saw a stocky, black-haired white male buckle to the ground. Another white male—presumably the assailant—sprinted away from where I was. I had heard no verbal, pre-shot exchange between the shooter and his victim. Nor did either make any sound after the shots.

Startled, the man who announced the shooting and the woman with him dashed into the nearest recessed doorway. Not knowing how to react, I followed them.

As we briefly stood in that perceived refuge, I asked them what happened. The dazed, pale-eyed guy of my height said, “A guy got out of the passenger’s side of a car, ran up to the guy on the sidewalk, shot him and ran back around the corner.”

After a few seconds, we stepped out of the doorway and ran twenty-five yards to where the mid-forties victim was lying on his back. Deep red blood soaked the chest of his bright white, short-sleeved shirt. The shirt had a vinyl pocket protector. It protected against ink stains but not point-blank bullets.

The man on the sidewalk was silent and motionless. Gone.

Though, before the shooting, the block had few pedestrians, about twenty people quickly surrounded the victim’s body. The police soon arrived and people began providing eyewitness accounts to them. While I may have been the person closest to the decedent when he was shot, because I was distracted, I had seen less of the incident than had others who had been looking in that direction. Having nothing to add, I headed to the Port Authority Bus Station and home. `

Aside from being stunned that a dreary, still afternoon had taken this sudden, deadly turn, I thought it was odd that I had, as a Fresh Air Fund youth counselor during the two preceding summers, made many incident-free visits to the most forbidding neighborhoods in a then-very-violent city. But in a seemingly safe location, somebody got killed in front of me.

For a few hours, I thought about man’s inhumanity to man, life’s brevity and unpredictability and how the world moves on following instances of tragedy, as in The Clash’s then-recent song, Somebody Got Murdered. The decedent was a stranger and not a kid. I had seen two kids drown in prior summers. Their deaths bothered me more.

I watched the 6 and 11 o’clock news shows the night of the homicide. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they said nothing about the incident. In 1981, about five people were killed in NYC each day. Eight million lived in The Naked City. And 20 million in The Metro Area. Stuff had to be left out. News directors had to make room for sports, weather and ads.

Since witnessing that killing, I’ve known, or known of, other people who’ve been severely physically or sexually assaulted, or shot and killed, all unreported on the news. Perpetrator and victim demographics drive decisions about what’s presented to the public. And if any of the victims I knew had been a celebrity, the incident, manhunt and legal proceedings would have been national news, perhaps for years.

—

Long before that September, 1981 afternoon, I knew that the media covers whatever it wants to. Many metaphorical trees fall, unseen, in the woods because the news doesn’t cover these occurrences.

And news writers and editors present stories in the way they want, often omitting important and/or sociopolitically indelicate facts.

I later saw this broader journalistic tendency in news coverage of some cases I litigated: what reporters wrote or said was typically true, but incomplete. As in life, generally, what isn’t said in the news is often more important than what is. In my cases, as during Coronamania, reporters routinely exhibited a lack of foresight regarding the longer-term consequences of the events they covered.

Most news consumers justify the time spent by saying they like to stay informed. But instead of informing TV watchers, constantly checking a running newsfeed distracts them from daily life and often misinforms them. Many avid news consumers never read books. I prefer books to news. I see trends as more interesting and consequential than events.

When our kids started arriving 35 years ago, I sharply curtailed my news consumption. Family time was far more enjoyable and valuable than hearing about Russia, the Middle East, years-long wars, endless election cycles and selected murders.

I found that I didn’t miss the news. Most geopolitical themes change little over time. And newscasters spend little to no time discussing the larger, hidden systems and schemes that drive news events, such as the trillions of public money spent on military weapons and later, overreactions to respiratory viruses.

Control of the news media has, for decades, been dysfunctionally concentrated in fewer and fewer corporations. This monopolization of news allows mass scale censorship and propagandization of the American public, which naively thinks the news they consume is objectively presented by earnest journalists.

In view of the foregoing, most days I only briefly scan the written headlines to see what news-watchers are focused on. I seldom read what follows because I know that a predictable, acceptable narrative, handed down from corporate headquarters and easy to parody, pervades the news.

When, as rarely occurs, news reporters describe unfamiliar phenomena or what life is like in other places and observe well and without obvious bias, their accounts are worth reading or hearing. I used to enjoy the New York Times’ slices of daily life from around the Metro Area, US and world. But I think the Times stopped running those quirky, datelined dispatches years ago. I haven’t checked in a while.

Most news stories about, e.g., distant natural disasters, international conflicts or political leaders or celebrities matter little in viewers’ lives. More directly relevant stories regarding, e.g., inflation, immigration and snowstorms tell viewers things they already know.

Most news fare quickly, inevitably trickles down to the news averse; you simply can’t avoid hearing about many topics. Most news consumption is habitual and born of boredom. Consuming news is a solitary, attenuated way of interacting with the world.

Last night, I watched the news to remind me of the expendable type of stuff they cover. I saw that cardinals are meeting to elect a new pope, P Diddy will soon stand trial, a pit bull attacked another dog, someone stalked some celebrity, someone else carried out an armed jewelry heist and someone else crashed their car into someone’s Long Island living room. These stories typify the news hour. Almost none of what’s reported has enduring value.

People don’t need daily news updates. But ad-selling broadcasters and news websites must provide a steady flow of content on established intervals. As much of what’s shown for an hour on the nightly national and local news isn’t must-see TV, the same is even truer for 24/7 cable channels and such internet sites as GoogleNews and Axios. News resembles the food at an all-you-can-eat buffet: the high volume doesn’t compensate for the low quality.

—

Many say they don’t trust the news. But during the Scamdemic—when the disconnect between sensationalized news portrayals and what people saw in real life was never wider—the vast majority resolutely believed implausible media accounts of universal peril. People I talked to were sure there was a universally lethal pandemic and that only comprehensive closures, masks, tests and shots could end it because that’s what the news told them. In law, news reports are hearsay evidence. They’re considered unreliable because they’re not subject to cross-examination. Hearsay is inadmissible.

Were it not for the extreme media overreaction, those who didn’t consume news wouldn’t have known that anyone was said to be dying from a virus or that anything different was going on. Those who walked by hospitals wouldn’t have seen patients overflowing onto sidewalks or refrigerator trucks chilling corpses. I know. I walked by the mega urban hospital a mile from my house several times to check out the scene. All seemed quiet.

Of the many people I knew, few could name anyone said to have been killed by the virus. Those who named an ostensible viral victim invariably described someone very old and in poor baseline health. But for the news-induced panic, no one would have been surprised by such deaths or considered these tragic.

—

Given my prior perception of media misportrayal and bias, it didn’t surprise me that the media would go into full-on panic-mongering mode in March 2020. I watched the Coronamanic news only when I visited my parents, where the grim, Pharma-sponsored news often, loudly played on TV. I could see how such histrionic, day-after-day coverage would scare people who didn’t ask questions and uncritically accepted the anchorpersons’ assertions. Viewers saw newscasters with good jawlines, suits, hair, teeth and weight and assumed these clean-cut talking heads were telling the truth. Though the government “experts” didn’t look as good as those seated behind news desks, the experts were MDs, whom Trump labeled “geniuses.” For most news consumers, these credentials were good enough to foreclose discussion about whether we should hide from each other.

News reporters and commentators are actors, telling us how we’re supposed to feel about stories by signaling concern or disgust with their tones of voice, or by frowning or shaking their heads. Newscasters like Judy Woodruff and Amy Goodman look and sound chronically beleaguered. When I first saw Democracy Now’s “Pandemic” coverage, I thought that this alt news program might observe the lockdowns’ terrible effects on the poor and note the school closures’ harm to low-income public-school students. To the contrary, DN aggressively sold panic and endorsed governmental deprivation of basic liberties and economic contraction, which further impoverished legions, worldwide. DN also blindly supported masks and the ensuing shot crusade, foolishly focusing instead on “vaccine equity.” I saw some of DN’s contemptible content while flipping channels from 2020-24. While writing this post, I found more such content on the internet.

One night, I stumbled upon Deborah Norville reporting about a man busted for selling fake vaxx cards out of the trunk of his car. When she finished the story, she wagged her head disapprovingly, as if the man had burned down a house full of orphans. The card seller’s transgressive conduct amused me, though I would have preferred that non-injectors had simply defied authorities and said, appropriating Zapata in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, “Card? I don’t need no stinking card!”

—

During my years of litigation, newspaper reporters lurked in courthouse hallways, trawling for stories to cover. They had to produce content to meet their employers’ deadlines and sometimes something marginally interesting is brewing in courthouses.

Investigative reporting is far more valuable than are trials. But in order to find and develop a worthy expose, reporters must spend far more time, go to settings where stuff was hidden and/or dangerous and assemble a coherent, longer story. Thus, most newswriters take the easy road and opt for fast-food journalism, which isn’t worth consuming, except to fill a void.

Logistically, the Covid was easy to cover: reporters could just go to hospitals or briefings, use stock videos of images like people on ventilators, collect some interview soundbites and show some spiky case graphs. Given orders from corporate, who, in turn, took orders from the government/military, news writers sold viral terror and withheld questions, honest answers to which would have appropriately quelled the panic. Being easy to package and a ratings booster doesn’t mean a story is true or worth knowing about.

The limited Scamdemic news coverage I witnessed was palpably, deliberately distorted to create maximum consternation. Death tolls were wildly exaggerated. Reporters created the plainly false impression that all humans were either at risk or “superspreaders.” Only one reporter I saw asked about the worth, versus the downside, of the unprecedented NPIs. People supported shutting down the country based on what they saw on TV.

The Pharma-sponsored news also zealously hyped the shots. When the shots failed, the news seemed to pretend this wasn’t happening. Eventually, most vaxxers saw themselves and legions of others “get Covid” and even die from non-Covid causes. The news acts as if hundreds of thousands of vaxx injuries and death haven’t occurred.

Now, five years after the Scam began, many newswatchers still parrot bogus news reports that said 1.2 million Americans died from a virus. Their journalists haven’t considered that most of these ostensible victims died from non-Covid causes at the same time that they were said to have been killed by Covid. Because the news didn’t tell them, most have no idea that the viral death tolls have been extremely overstated by deliberate misattribution or by iatrogenic hospital treatments.

The news selectively, and with indignation, covers consumer scams, such as landlords who keep security deposits. But while the NPIs and shots were among the biggest scams in history, they’re not reported as scandals.

Based solely on irrational fear driven by apocalyptic news reports, most supported shutting down a society and mandating unnecessary, experimental shots. Many who belatedly saw that the virus’s lethality had been wildly exaggerated insist that they “couldn’t have known” in 2020 that the news media was badly overselling the virus.

But I, and some others, saw the hype and said so from Day 1. We didn’t have insider information. We simply knew some biology, had a basic numbers sense, knew of Europe’s Covid experience and asked some questions. We didn’t need people to interpret reality for us. It was directly observable in real life and real time. We trusted our direct perception more than we trusted news from a TV or computer screen.