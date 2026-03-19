Six years ago this week, at 11 PM, I was lying in bed, listening to WNYC’s ethereal music programming. At the top of the hour, the newscaster reported that New York’s Governor Cuomo would, the next morning, announce a Shelter in Place Order in reaction to “The Coronavirus,” soon to be rebranded SARS-CoV-2 or Covid. And soon thereafter, “The Deadly Virus,”

My ears rang in shock. Why would healthy people hide from a virus for the first time in history, especially when we had sufficient data from Spain, Italy and ships that this virus didn’t threaten those under 65? The harm caused by locking down could never justify its cost. Clearly, some sort of scam was underway.

I laid there for a few minutes. I knew I couldn’t sleep so I rolled out of bed, went downstairs and began writing the following essay, which opens my book, Dispatches From a Scamdemic:

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THE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE AND GENERATIONAL INJUSTICE

I don’t hate old people. I am one, or so I’m told. I’ve probably visited more people--including non-relatives--in nursing homes than have 90% of Americans.

But it’s neither sensible nor fair to shut down society over Coronavirus, largely in an attempt to extend the lives of a small percentage of people who have already lived a long time or who have bodies made old by overeating or smoking.

The death toll from Coronavirus is not shockingly high. The vast majority recover from Coronavirus with little or no treatment. In a normal winter, 20,000-60,000 people die from conventional strains of the flu; flu vaccines are typically only 60% effective and only 40% of adults get vaccinated. We haven’t shut down society over the flu. As with the flu, those at risk from Coronavirus complications can, and should, self-quarantine.

Most fundamentally, those who have lived into their sixties, or beyond, have had a good chance at life. It’s sad when old people die. But it’s not tragic. It’s how life is.

Many people my age care, or have cared, for parents who spent years in poor physical, mental and cognitive health. Almost all caretakers have wearily told me stories about caretaking’s physical and emotional toll. Those who don’t complain about this tend to have done very little caretaking.

Upon the passing of their parents, most caretakers express that the departed person, and they, had undergone a too-long ordeal. These caretakers are not bad people. To the contrary, they are some of the best people I’ve known. They are simply reacting to the superhuman challenge presented by caring for those who would have died earlier of natural causes in prior decades, before we used life-extending, but not healing, medical measures. Should society and the medical system strive to keep every person alive until they are old, lonely, debilitated and incoherent in a nursing home? And, once they’ve reached the nursing home, for many additional years there?

In the meanwhile, by closing all places of human interaction, we are deeply damaging what remains of social life in the TV/Internet age, especially for young people. Students are being deprived of slices of their education, time with peers and activities that create both near term happiness and lasting memories, e.g., school musicals, sports games, class trips and volunteer work. Adults are also missing out on life and health-sustaining time with others.

Further, by limiting human interaction among the non-elderly, it will only become harder for previously employed adults to earn a living. The stress caused by these earning shortfalls will itself cause physical and mental pathologies among those not already worn out or ill. Additionally, workers won’t be able to supply governments or NGOs with the tax or donation revenue needed to supply the goods and services on which many people rely.

Moreover, younger people will struggle to launch careers and build families in a faltering economy as they pay increasingly more to subsidize a medical system that extends old age at high cost. With business profits and the stock market diving, those in their late fifties and beyond will have to work additional years to make up the economic ground lost. Social Security and pension funds will take a huge hit, compensated for by decades of higher contributions from young people.

This country has sent millions of young people, many in their teens, to be killed or maimed in a series of wars, ostensibly to allow others to more fully live their lives. If we have invoked the collective interest to justify such extreme, individual, yet mass scale sacrifice from those who still had many vital years ahead of them, wouldn’t it be fair to weigh the costs to the larger, younger group imposed by shutting down the country in an attempt to slightly extend the lives of a relatively small number of old and already ill individuals?

When the human life span was around 40, the Roman philosopher Seneca said, “The problem is not that life is too short, it’s that we waste too much of it.”

This is truer, and more relevant, than ever.

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I sent this message to a dozen newspapers and twenty friends. The newspapers wouldn’t publish it. Only a handful of few friends responded. Of these, only one agreed with me. Several disagreed, contending that we needed to listen to the experts to save lives. I interpreted the silence of the remaining addressees as disagreement with my view and acceptance of the emerging crisis narrative.

I posted this essay, and other anti-Coronamania messages, on Medium.com. In August 2021, Medium removed all of my anti-Cornonamania posts because a reader complained that I had been spreading “misinformation.”

Everything I said was true. I switched to Substack, where I’ve posted nearly every week since.

The vast majority of Americans fell for a massive Scam that’s caused extremely deep, permanent harm. I tried to warn them.