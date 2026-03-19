Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
20h

I'll never forget the start of this whole mess. It was a tragic travesty six years ago. But it was a tremendous wake up call for me. I awoke from my dogmatic slumber. I'll never trust experts again. Not without some serious research of my own. I now eat better. I now no longer take any injections or medications. I now stay outside as much as possible, not inside. I now work out and walk daily and consistently. I now get as much sunshine and fresh air as possible, without any sunscreen. I wear a hat or move to the shade when I've had enough sun and each day I can gradually enjoy and endure a little bit more.

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TNK's avatar
TNK
20h

It was shocking how small a fraction of us immediately recognized, as you did, that the lockdowns could never be justified and would cause immeasurable damage to society. Meanwhile most of society fell into line. Little did we know just how insane things would become, and how isolated we would become just because we saw through the bs and were right about everything. Not because we had any great expertise or intelligence, just common sense. Fair to say we lost faith in most of society in general and experts of all kinds in particular as we shouted into the void on Substack, X, and elsewhere only to be censored and attacked by bots and hired guns including military intelligence. If we ever had any doubts as to the motivations and integrity of elected officials and their appointees, we no longer did. If we ever believed in the integrity and efficacy of public health and medicine in general, we no longer did. Almost none of them have admitted wrong doing or been held accountable as the world moves on. No one has ever said to us, “you know, you had it right all along. I wish we had listened.” The only reason we care is it would at least indicate some degree of recognition amongst the sheep, some hope that they won’t immediately fall into line next time. It’s a sad commentary on society. At this time I feel like most of it would do it all over again.

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