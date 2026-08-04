Ellen and I recently enjoyed a trip to New Hampshire, Vermont and New York State. I’m thinking of renting a car and moving through Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Eastern Ohio sometime in August. Before I take do, I’d like to know how many of you would like to meet in-person.

I’ve met with many dozens of readers and spoken on the phone to many dozens more. I’ve nearly always enjoyed doing so. Those who read these posts tend to be personable critical thinkers who have led interesting lives. I’ve learned much from them/you. Given the anger the Scamdemic built in me, it’s been uplifting to gather with sane people. Essential, really.

Whether I take, or extend, this trip depends in part on who I might meet and how many days I can devote to such a trip. If you’re interested in sharing a meal or a walk in these regions, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail. Let’s see if we can find times and places that make sense for both of us.

Posting again on Thursday.