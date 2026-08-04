Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

Already wishing you both a safe, marvellous, enjoyable trip and hopefully, encounters with some of your readers. When you ever make it to middle Georgia, come visit!

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Ei's avatar
Ei
16h

I love this post! Humans meeting with other likeminded humans to walk and break bread. What a concept! ;)

I used to live in Northern Virginia and would definitely drive to meet you if I still lived there. I moved to Seattle two years ago, so if you ever make it out to the PNW, I’d love to go hike one these world class trails with you!

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