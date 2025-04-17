The white, desktop style, coil-corded, rotary dial family phone rang. Lacking caller ID or a call-screening answering machine, I picked it up and said “Hello” to whoever it might be. That’s how we used to do.

Without identifying himself, a familiar voice whispered, loudly, “Dude, ten dollars an hour!”

“Ten dollars an hour?”

My friend, also named Mark, continued emphatically.

“Ten dollars an hour!”

In April 1982, that was, as they said at the time, righteous money. Not in a moral sense, just from a practical standpoint. Minimum wage was $3.35. Mark and I were both 23, from working class families and neither of us had had an above-minimum- wage job in the first seven years of our work lives.