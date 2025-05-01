Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Dani Richards
1d

I'm glad you are bringing up hypnosis. I was so intrigued by a hypnotist show I viewed (similar to the Barbra Streisand one you described), that I decided to study hypnosis..... somewhat later in life, and not because I wanted to hypnotize people, but because I was already interested in the topic of propaganda/brainwashing, and I wanted to understand how to inoculate myself against it and also possibly deprogram others who had been brainwashed. My study of hypnosis was around 2015. I cannot deny that knowledge of hypnotic techniques helped me see what was happening to the population of the world, in real time.

But the sheer success and pervasiveness of the brainwashing, which continues to this day, caught me totally by surprise. Needless to say, any of my attempts to deprogram loved ones failed. My fears were not of COVID, but of the tyranny, and how alone I felt in battling something that no one could see, except me (among the people I know). Like being the only sane person in an insane asylum.

I have been wondering if there are any published novels or films yet produced, that show any sort of realistic picture of the past 5-6 years -- with the masking, lockdowns, the craziness of it all. I have not seen any. And many of the novels written since 2020 have an off-vibe, due to this utter denial of reality. So, the brainwashing and insanity continues. Some people are "evermaskers," and others just act as though none of this ever happened.

Lawdog
1d

Would you jump off the Brooklyn Bridge just because your friends did?

No, I wouldn't.

But apparently, most of my friends and family actually would, and in fact, did.

