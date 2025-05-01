On a February, 1974 Saturday afternoon, when I was 15, I took a Greyhound bus from Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal with my Mom and little brother to Bridgeport, Connecticut to visit my sister at college. After meeting some of my sister’s friends in her seventh-floor dorm room, which had a Bohemian printed bedsheet cozily covering the cinderblock wall, we went slightly off-campus and ate sandwiches, locally known as “grinders,” for dinner. Doing so was a treat. We seldom went out to eat and consuming a rebranded hoagie seemed vaguely exotic.

My sister told us the college had hired a psychic/hypnotist to do a show that night in the school’s new auditorium. We walked over to the venue in the dark. Its cushy, fabric-covered seats were packed with a raucous, alcohol-fueled crowd.

After doing a variety of card and psychic tricks, the bearded hypnotist—his name was something like Jon Kolisch—asked for volunteers to come on stage and take one of the twenty seats there. Along with 40-plus others who sought temporary mind-alteration, I quickly shimmied down the row and dashed to the front with my younger brother, who, because he was closer to the aisle than I was, got the last seat. Beaten by a ten-year-old, I was rendered a spectator.

After the stage rush had resolved and after pausing for comedic effect and looking down the row of college students with a ten-year-old incongruously in the final seat, Kolisch, in suit and tie, turned to my bespectacled little brother and asked him three questions: What’s your name? Are you a college student? Are you from the Planet Mars?

My brother, who my sister’s friends likened to a juvenile John Denver, answered these in a pre-pubescent, high-pitched voice. The audience laughed loudly at the brief, intergenerational exchange. Then, Kolisch bid my brother to step down and sit with his mother. As a family, we were underperforming.

Then, in front of the hopped-up full house, Kolisch put a half-dozen of the twenty college students under his spell. It wasn’t clear to me what magic words he said or if he had some sort of charismatic superpower.

Over the next hour, the seemingly entranced did some funny stuff. With faraway looks in their eyes, several loudly divulged to the large, amused audience kinda private things they hated about their roommates who, presumably, were in the audience and were known to other showgoers. I couldn’t tell how much of what was going on was real and how much was fake.

Then, one of the zombies was told to lie down across three chairs: one under his head, one under his feet and another under his backside. The hypnotist told the spellbound man to think of himself as an unbreakable board. Then, he slowly pulled out the center chair. Stunningly, in an era when few were seriously working their cores, the man, who didn’t appear super-fit, didn’t buckle, or even bend. Kolisch fetched a cinderblock and laid it on the man’s lower abdomen. Board Man didn’t budge. Beard Man smiled.

Near the show’s end, the hypnotist also asked an entranced pudgy, also bespectacled, curly-brown-haired male who that student’s favorite singer was. The young man immediately said “Barbra Streisand.”

The hypnotist asked this guy if he wanted to sing a Streisand song. The man smiled beatifically, displayed a feminine affect, walked to the stage’s center and, with glazed eyes, launched into an a capella version of The Way We Were, which was a hit at the time. He slowly, soulfully sang the whole thing, not missing a word and going off pitch only briefly, which only made it funnier. When he finished, the crowd roared its approval.

All returned to their dorms thoroughly entertained. And unlike the nights of college students from March 2020-September 2022, that February 1974 night was still young and full of possibilities.

—

A year and a half later, in late 1975, our high school brought in a different psychic/hypnotist for an assembly. When the spellbinder invited volunteers, I again stormed the stage. This time, I got one of the coveted seats. The hypnotist soporifically told us to stare up into the stage lights while he tried to cast his spell. I earnestly wanted to be put under; I thought that maybe this time, I could be the Board Man. But hypnosis wasn’t working for me. Seeing this, the hypnotist walked up to me, tapped me on the shoulder and quietly ousted me.

Of the original dozen, I think he put three or four high-schoolers under, including Jimmy and Cora. They exclaimed some goofy things but did nothing as flamboyant or impressive as others had done in the college show. Having last been in classes with them in the Fourth Grade, I remembered Jimmy and Cora as having unusual personalities. It seemed that it took a certain type of person to mentally lose oneself.

—

I’ve heard of another type of high school assembly that is commonly done in gymnasia. After talking about the need for strong character, the invited speaker summons all students in the gym’s center. He tells them they should express their agreement or disagreement with various statements by running to the right side or the gym if they agree and to the left if they disagree. Then he sets forth a principle like, “A person should always tell the truth” or “I would do anything to help a friend.”

The speaker blows a whistle and the students run toward the side of the gym that matches their response. As they run, and after they arrive, they look to see how many, and which, students have run to side they’re on. I’ve been told that when they find themselves on the opposite side from the main swarm and/or the cool kids, many abandon their original stance and run to the other side.

—

Hypnosis is said to be real. It’s “a state of focused attention and reduced peripheral awareness characterized by an enhanced capacity for response to suggestion.” Studies suggest that about 10-15% of people are highly susceptible to hypnosis, while approximately 20-30% are resistant to being hypnotized. The remaining 55-70% fall somewhere in between, with varying degrees of responsiveness to hypnosis.

Short of full-on entrancement, as Madison Avenue and political consultants know, many people respond strongly and predictably to simple, suggestive slogans or images. Advertisers commonly, implicitly tell consumers that you should buy a given product because many other, hip, smart and attractive people are doing so. Often, people value others’ opinions more than they trust their own initial perceptions or convictions. In the marketplace of ideas, there are many willing—perhaps excessively eager—buyers.

Psychologists have estimated that 75% of people are susceptible to suggestion. This can manifest in different ways, from following various fashions—consider ostensibly transgressive piercings and tattoos—to substance abuse to injecting mRNA. Individual susceptibility can depend on factors like age, personality, and social context. Teens are often more vulnerable to peer pressure because they highly value social acceptance. But many adults also consciously or subconsciously feel the pull of conformity in their social and professional circles and react accordingly.

Some say we’re “wired” to cooperate; that, as on the TV show, Survivor, being part of a group is essential for material and emotional survival. But there can be too much of a good thing. For example, some people are appropriately friendly and cordial. Others are cloyingly so. It’s good to get along with others, as long as they’re not doing or saying anything too crazy. Mass conformity can be very destructive.

—

People have asked me why I didn’t go along with the Covid-fearing majority. Some wondered aloud if my parents were rebellious.

My parents were the opposite of rebellious. My father had been in the army and believed that his government was good and that one should always obey orders. My mother didn’t like to make waves and always deferred to her MD. Both of their obedient orientations dysfunctionally carried over at other times in their lives and during Coronamania. Hundreds of millions of others shared their pro-government, pro-medical biases.

My unwillingness to reflexively go along in life, simply so others would like me, and specifically, my refusal to buy the Covid scam have been, in part, a reaction to my parents’ conduct.

I don’t disagree for its own sake; pre-Scamdemic, many told me I was easygoing and grounded. But I’m not very susceptible to peer pressure or hypnosis. Even if everyone else in the room agrees regarding a topic, I won’t go along unless I believe the same thing. I make friends easily enough. But I don’t need, or want, everyone to like me.

I get this same vibe from the lockdown/school closure/mask/shot critics I’ve met. Early in the Scamdemic, it was clear that being resistant to persuasion put us in a distinct minority. More specifically, we dissidents didn’t think the government or doctors had superpowers or that the media told the truth.

Knowing that most others were buying a scam didn’t change our minds. But nor, as did the hypnosis shows or TV prank programs like Candid Camera or Punk’d, did such gullibility amuse us skeptics. Instead, it bewildered, flummoxed and exasperated us. We wondered: How can so many people be so naive? And even though they were spellbound by the panic-mongering media and went along with the groupthinking mob, their fear should have been their own burden to bear. They shouldn’t have insisted that others obey restrictions or mandates.

No matter the social consequences of rejecting the Covid response, I felt compelled to disparage it at every opportunity. And I created opportunities. None of the “public health” response ever made sense to me. Not for two weeks. Nor for one minute.

Too few were willing to stand apart from the mob long enough to ask such basic questions as: Why would the worst virus in history suddenly emerge? How is it “novel?” Why isolate everyone when European data showed that "the coronavirus," like the flu, didn't threaten those remotely healthy and under 70 and scarcely threatened those over that age? When had a society ever locked down over a respiratory virus? Wouldn’t a virus resume spreading after two weeks? Who did they know that had died? What social, economic and human cost would locking down impose? Why take an experimental shot for something so unscary?

When I asked others these questions, most refused to reply. Those who did gave rote, circular answers. It was as if they were under a government/media-induced spell, mindlessly doing what others told them to do. Oddly, some became self-righteous and imperious evangelists for extreme measures that had never before been applied.

Though, just as some of those on stage may have faked being hypnotized, many who supported the lockdowns, closures and masks didn’t really believe in these non-pharmaceutical interventions (“NPIs”). Rather, they saw these as a way to work less, get free money, selectively avoid people and virtue signal.

—

From a young age, we’ve all repeatedly been told that we should be on guard for propaganda and shouldn’t go along with the crowd simply so that others will like us. But during Coronamania, many acted as if only Soviets and Maoists were capable of brainwashing. And they forgot their moral training about declining to jump off bridges just because one of their friends might do so.

In the case of clinical mental illness, one feels sympathy for the afflicted. And watching those susceptible to suggestion fall for the Scam because others fell for it was, on some Psychology or Sociology 101 or 102 level, unsurprising. But objectively understanding that others are easily misled and/or socially motivated to conform—and even ascribing a label to it, such as “mass formation psychosis”—and yet, being unable to validate the misled conformists may be the ultimate form of alienation.

For those who opposed NPIs and mRNA shots, the Scamdemic has been the latter experience in spades. Being surrounded by an alliance of the easily manipulated and opportunistically disingenuous for much of the past five years has been maddening, even painful.

When I think of the hundreds of millions who fervently supported the Covid NPIs and shots, I envision entranced males singing Barbra Streisand songs and insecure adolescents eyeing their peers as they run back and forth across a gym floor. I think also of the public health officials and media figures who cast this spell of fear upon the suggestible. It was a terrible combination.