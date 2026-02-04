As a kid, my hometown’s baseball leagues were kind of a big deal. The games — especially in the 10 to 12-year-old Majors, for which players had to audition — were distinctly competitive and enthusiastically attended by cheering parents and heckling peers during two months of spring evenings and Saturday mornings and afternoons.

Foreshadowing 1990s’ gang members, we repped our teams by wearing around town our assigned blue, black, red, green or maroon wool hats with one white, iron-on letter. With a color-coded memory, I can still tell you which of the ten teams dozens of my peers were on.

Entering my third and final year in Majors, my team, the royal-blue-capped Pirates had a solid core of returning players and a strong chance to win the league championship.

Given the April 15 birthday cutoff for Majors, some nominal 12-year-olds were sixth graders, as I was, and some were seventh graders. As the seventh graders went to the junior high across town, we seldom saw them.

In late March, before team practices were to begin, some sixth-grade schoolmates circulated a rumor that a big, seventh-grade kid named O’Toole had moved to town and made a strong showing at the cursory tryouts conducted for those not previously selected by Majors teams. Tryouts simply entailed catching and throwing a ball from close range. Just as a short vocabulary test well predicts academic aptitude and hearing someone sing eight bars enables you to size up their vocal ability, you can usually make good guesses about baseball skills from a few throws and catches.

During that week, O’Toole’s mystique grew. Someone told me that he and his family had moved to New Jersey from Canada and that, in February, he had also excelled in a pick-up ice hockey game on a local pond. Aside from his reputed athletic prowess, I wondered, as I suspected many of my peers did, whether O’Toole was one of those kids in the grade ahead of us who liked to rough up sixth graders.

Later that week, because some kid’s father was a coach and leaked this information, I learned that somehow, my Pirates had managed to draft the mighty O’Toole. I was delighted that this hard-throwing pitcher would be on our side, mowing down opposing hitters. Wow, I thought, adding O’Toole to the players we already have, we’ll win the league hands down!

A week later, our team had its first, chilly March practice. I recognized all of my teammates except the four new kids. Three of them were smallish fourth or fifth graders. The fourth kid was bigger, burlier and had a dark complexion. When our coach, Mr. Vernotica, called the roll by surnames—in those days, most of the coaches had been in the military and gave no participation trophies—he pronounced one, longer, unusual name. When he did, the dark, chunky, serious kid raised his hand to confirm his presence.

Mr. V finished reading the roster without mentioning O’Toole. I thought that we didn’t get the vaunted O’Toole after all. Or maybe O’Toole didn’t exist and was just another tall tale kids told.

When we took the practice field, I asked a teammate what happened to O’Toole. My teammate pointed to the dark kid and said that was him. It turned out that Atul—not O’Toole—was his first name. Atul was East Indian, from the first such family in town.

For someone who had come from Canada, Atul was a decent baseball player. But we already had seven guys better than him. And while he could throw hard, Atul didn’t pitch for us because he lacked the requisite accuracy. Nor did he swing a mean bat.

Despite Atul not adding much to our team, we had a good season. We called up from Minors an unheralded kid named Craig who repeatedly pitched great. We would have won the championship if our hard-hitting second baseman, who five decades later would write story/essays about something called Coronamania and post these on something called Substack, on something called the Internet, hadn’t made a wild throw on a double play ball that cost his team a pivotal, late season game.

—

Throughout my youth, I saw that some people and things weren’t as good, or as bad, as other people said. This trend continued during adulthood. I expect exaggeration, both favorable and unfavorable. Thus, I take other peoples’ evaluations with a grain, or more, of salt.

In March, 2020, having seen the unfulfilled buzz about O’Toole compared to Craig’s surprising excellence and many other misjudgments of other people, places or things, and applying basic Biology concepts and logic, I rejected Coronamania as an unacceptable, unbelievable overreaction.

—

Some opportunists now use the Scamdemic to leverage Covid-adjacent hype.

Last week, I stumbled upon an eighteen-minute, unpaid disinfomercial for biotech, masquerading as news, on the Amanpour & Co. program. Both PBS and the industry should be ashamed of themselves for crassly propagating this massive, publicly funded boondoggle.

The one-minute, pre-interview introduction signaled that the ensuing interview would be badly slanted. The anchorwoman began by villainizing Trump—doing so always stokes the PBS crowd’s ire—for his “inflammatory” remarks about science research and his proposed three-billion-dollar cut to this lavishly subsidized enterprise.

I examined last year’s NIH research grant topics. Almost none had any discernible, practical nexus to improving American health. Such spending is plainly a PC potlatch to universities and their faculty and staff. The vast majority of this insular, culturally favored socioeconomic class either sold or bought the Covid Scam. Such poor ethics or judgment reveals their lack of credibility and should disqualify them from receiving more public dollars.

—

The intro noted, using a theatrically grim voiceover and images, “growing public health complications.” The only example provided was “surging” cases of measles. In 2025, three of 340,000,000+ Americans, were said to have died from that disease. I suspect that, as with ostensible Covid decedents, the three measles victims died with, not from, the blamed infection.

Regardless, why do those who believe that vaccines protect their children care if others choose not to inject their own kids? Vaxx backers haven’t “read the studies” to which they unspecifically allude. They’ve simply internalized their tribe’s hype.

—

For the seventeen minutes that followed the skewed intro, dilettantish Walter Isaacson obsequiously questioned biotech billionaire and Moderna Co-Founder, Noubar Afeyan. The exchange sounded like a conspiracy, not journalism.

Afeyan delivered a trope-ridden barrage of hype and cheesy metaphors. He warned, for example, that if the federal government cuts science funding, it will be “taking a sledgehammer to the miracle machine of biotech.”

As extremely dubious proof, and without mentioning their $32 billion price tag, Isaacson and Afeyan suggested that the federal-research-funded Covid shots exemplified biotech’s excellence. They pretended the jabs worked and proved the tremendous, broad utility of the mRNA platform. They complained that RFK had cancelled $500 million in mRNA research grants.

Afeyan and Isaacson and many other vaxx hucksters conveniently ignored that the shots failed to stop infection and spread and spuriously claimed that the shots, which they both wrongly call “vaccines,” kept many people out of the hospital and prevented them from dying. They also disregarded that the shots had killed and injured hundreds of thousands and that millions who injected have died of non-viral causes.

Echoing the segment’s intro, Afeyan demagogically invokes the specter of more infectious disease deaths. But such infections haven’t seriously threatened large numbers of humans in developed nations since living conditions improved over 100 years ago. American lives lengthened since between 1960 and 2020 largely because many fewer people smoked or worked in hazardous places. By far, most Americans die of old age and/or lifestyle-driven cardiovascular failures, cancer, Alzheimer’s, kidney or liver diseases and accidents, not infectious diseases.

Highlighting the mRNA research that is eponymous Moderna’s stock and trade, Afeyan absurdly, self-servingly and contemptibly forecasted that if more government subsidies don’t flow, we’ll see a “dystopian future of disease, deprivation and decline.”

Please.

America faces massive economic and social problems. Many of these were worsened by Coronamanic policies and government misspending. By continually contriving money it doesn’t have to spend on stuff like biotech research, the federal government is creating, not preventing, the future of deprivation and decline that Afeyan predicts.

While biotech hasn’t discernibly increased longevity, Afeyan pledged, forty years after biotech went commercial, that big benefits are imminent. I suspect he’s been saying this for thirty-nine years.

Afeyan demanded that the science-research gravy train continues to roll so he and his subsidized cronies can amass greater fortunes. He pandered to the eternal, naive constituencies for cancer cures and AIDS vaccines. America should spend fewer, not more, dollars on these perennial, fiscal black holes. Cancer is driven largely by age, bad habits and environment and AIDS, by misbehavior.

Further, to the extent some distinct minority of illnesses are genetically influenced, the gene editing Afeyan lauds seldom works. To the extent genetic modification may later work, it will open a Pandora’s Box of eugenic applications, severely damaging human self-perception and social cohesion.

If biotech research were so promising, public funding wouldn’t be needed. Private investors would underwrite it. The “public/private partnerships” Afeyan praises benefit private entities far more than they benefit the public.

For bad measure, Afeyan throws in some transnational demagoguery, asserting that if Americans don’t lavishly fund science research, the Chinese will obtain more biotech patents and leave the US in the scientific and economic dust. It’s odd that he would stake out, and that PBS wouldn’t cross-examine him about, this un-PC stance. Those who observed that the “novel coronavirus” came from China or that the Chinese overreach in trade, tariff and intellectual property practices have been labeled protectionists or racists.

—

Throughout, Afeyan claims the mantel of “evidence-based” knowledge. But those who scrutinize studies know these are commonly conducted to please funders. Researchers can deliver preordained outcomes via sly study design or deliberate data distortion or misinterpretation. And research begets research. To grease the skids for the next grant, studies formulaically conclude by saying “but more research is needed.”

Defending The Science and biotech against belated, but growing Covid and vaxx-based skepticism, Afeyan asserts that parents are “obligated” to trust their doctors. But medical truth is subjective, conditional and sometimes incorrect. Doctors often disagree with each other. That’s why patients seek second opinions.

Afeyan also moaned that that anyone who questions experts weakens the trust on which Western Civilization depends. He maintains that, as science skeptics undermine trust in experts, they lessen trust in general and that such mistrust “extends to our entire society, including our pilots and police.”

When he said this, he sounded like Otter at the end of the movie, Animal House, who says, impishly, at his raucous fraternity’s disciplinary hearing, that punishing his frat would be an indictment of America’s educational system and that, by challenging America’s educational system, the school’s administration was indicting The United States of America itself. Otter was joking. Afeyan expects to be taken seriously.

Afeyan uses “Science” as a magic, intrinsically virtuous term. In the late 1700s, Samuel Johnson said that “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

Today, “The Science” is.

—

The federal government should stop borrowing billions to fund arcane medical research to advance some pie-in-the-sky public health payoff.

Medical researchers have already picked the low-hanging therapeutic fruit. People have intrinsic, but finite vitality. They also have different DNA and disparate levels of knowledge and self-discipline. Consequently, not everyone lives the same amount of time with the same level of capability. Those who lobby for, or support, extensive biotech research prey on those who ignore these realities.

Science and medical research spending has long since reached an asymptote of diminishing returns. As far as I know, no one in my orbit has been kept alive by the $250 billion spent on biotech research. On a macro scale, new “miracle drugs” or vaccines do little to improve health. They often worsen it.

Most humans can lead long, fulfilling lives if they have basic food, clean water, shelter, protection from violence (and internationally from malarial mosquitoes), companionship and a sense of purpose. Incremental gains in American life expectancy are far more likely to follow behavioral improvements: abusing fewer substances, eating more sensibly, being more physically active and pursuing human connection, than they are to follow biotech research.

The federal government should tax and spend less overall. To the extent that governments intervene to meet human needs, they should do so cost effectively. Government shouldn’t further enrich biotech billionaires who feign altruism. They’re the snake oil sellers of our time. But they’re far worse than were the elixir vendors because biotech industry officials demand prodigious amounts of public money to fund their private profits.