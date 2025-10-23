One day during the early 2000s, on my way home from work, I walked, as I typically did, to the Trenton Train Station. I had an extra minute, so I stepped into the men’s room to empty my bladder.

The 20 x 10-foot room contained about eight males wordlessly taking care of various excretory tasks, including one whose shoes and pants could be seen on the floor under the stall barrier closest to the sinks.

The moment any male entered that space, he was assaulted by an awful—worst ever—smell emanating from one of the stalls. Perhaps the man whose pants were down was purging some putrefied mega-burrito that he’d washed down with a quart of beer. Or maybe he was eliminating some ghastly, “novel” intestinal virus of its time. Or both. Who can say?

Regardless of the reason, the odor was unmistakably, catastrophically, foul. Just as they say “a blind man could have seen,” the men’s room wretched smell would, at least figuratively, have overwhelmed even the anosmic.

Yet, no one said a word about the extremely malodorous elephant in the room. Those standing at the urinals were White, Asian or Central American. Those on each side of me squinted their eyes and crinkled their noses but stayed on-task and left immediately thereafter. To hasten their exit, they skipped the hand-washing ritual.

Fifteen seconds after I had begun to pass water, someone flung open the heavy, gray steel door forcefully enough that it slammed the tiled wall. Because the sound was startling, I reflexively looked over my shoulder. An urban-attired, Black man in his mid-twenties’ eyes instantly bulged in revulsion, as if he had just stumbled upon a severed head.

He immediately shouted, “GOT-DAMMMNNN!”

I shook with laughter. Good thing the urinal was wide. The funniest stuff is when someone says what everyone is thinking but is considered indelicate. His facial expression and the abruptness and loudness of the man’s observation underscored the olfactory horror. No one thought he was exaggerating. He was just keeping it real.

Yet, until that guy entered and exclaimed, no one had said “Boo.” Most Euro, Asian and Central Americans are culturally conditioned to quietly tolerate whatever happens. Unless they’re a college student or an NPR-listening “No Kings” parader reacting to some “microaggression,” this is how most Americans do life. This approach is typically appreciated. And often functional.

—

But sometimes dysfunctional.

To my deep dismay, in March 2020, most Americans bought the viral Scam.

Who could blame them? Sure, America had never quarantined healthy people over a respiratory virus. But let’s suddenly forget history, biology and logic. What did we know? We weren’t experts. Let’s pretend everyone is at risk, even though only a tiny fraction of the old were said to be dying from this virus in Italy and Spain.

Uh, let’s not. Hundreds of millions of people will be badly hurt by this panicky theater.

—

Many had to be seeing the inconsistencies and lies bound up in the arbitrarily selective lockdowns and closures. But instead of objecting to these, they’d long been trained, like those in the train station men’s room, to figuratively hold their noses and passively accept and work around such disruptions. They stayed home, did Zoom calls, painted living rooms, binge-watched TV, etc. They took the path of least resistance. They were good boys and girls.

From March 18, 2020, I tried, and failed, to mobilize opposition to lockdowns. I posted signs on my house and my car. I went to the few, lightly attended protests I learned of. I repeatedly disparaged the Covid response to anyone I talked to or emailed. Almost no one agreed with me. Those who did agree told me they stayed quiet and went along because they didn’t want to upset others.

While the majority foolishly supported the lockdowns and opponents held their tongues, two weeks became four weeks and eventually, eight months. As this incredible period dragged on, the government cruelly dangled in front of gullible Americans’ noses the carrot of “returning to normalcy.” Many believed that if they just went along with two more weeks of “mitigation,” The Virus would wither away for lack of hosts and our benevolent, smart, government would end the confinement.

The public’s passive reaction to the lockdowns reminded me of stories of concentration camp prisoners made to dig their own graves. Many did so, desperately hoping that, by the time they finished that task, their captors might change their minds. Or that compliance would allow them to survive for one more hour.

Obedience wasn’t rewarded in either instance.

—

In early 2021, the Covid shots became widely available. Naive Americans exalt medicine, in general, and “vaccines” in particular.

Many naively enthused about the shots. While it seems even more unbelievable now than it did then, some schemed to jump the jab line. They reminded me of my 10-year-old, mid-1960s peers whom I watched, from the hill above our town’s Rec Field, as they ran behind DDT-fogging trucks. By mid-2021, legions of Facebook-posted pictures of themselves being injected and, violating the spirit of HIPAA, displayed their vaxx cards. What happened to the widely held notion that medical decisions were private and volitional and kept between a patient and his/her doctor?

Despite getting The ‘Rona just weeks or months after jabbing, many confidently recited that the shots were “saving millions of lives” and “kept them out of the hospital.” Even though a tiny fraction of the infected had ever gone to the hospital.

Trump himself has often lauded the shots. Two weeks ago, he again praised Pfizer for its “great work during Covid.” A few weeks prior, he had sent an odd tweet questioning the jabs’ efficacy and demanding more data from that Pharma giant. Last week, he reportedly took the latest Covid and flu shots.

Dude, make up your mind.

—

Despite the passage of time since 2021-22, the Vaxx Crusaders’ ignorance and profound interpersonal ugliness deserve to be permanently remembered.

Politicians created and exploited Coronaphobia to sway an election and give away and print trillions of dollars. When 2020 ended, Democrat politicians had wrung most of the advantages they could from the Scamdemic. They knew more Americans were seeing and tiring of the Covid theater.

Pols saw the shots as a clever, graceful, even triumphant, way to bow out the lockdowns, closures, masks, etc. (the “NPIs”). Using the purportedly “revolutionary, miraculous” shots as cover, they could revise Covid testing and slash hospital subsidies to sharply cut the number of deaths falsely attributed to The Virus. They could claim that the NPIs had been worth it because these had “bought time” until the Pharma cavalry could ride in and save humanity.

But many eagerly mimicked their friends and obeyed their elected officials and bureaucrats. They rolled up their sleeves and “followed The Science,” even though they hadn’t read any of The Science and no randomized clinical data backed the shots’ long-term efficacy or safety. They didn’t know there had never been a successful respiratory coronavirus vaccine. The whole concept of such an effective inoculation was, for several reasons, anti-science.

Nonetheless, assuring the public the shots were “safe and effective,” “stopped infection and spread” and wouldn’t be mandated, Biden and the Public Health racketeers pushed hard for mass voluntary vaccination.

When many balked, Biden reneged on his pledge. Though in his dotage, he likely forgot what he had said and just read off what his handlers put on his teleprompter. Millions got The Virus shortly after they injected. Anecdotally, they seemed far more likely than non-vaxxers to get sick or die of things like heart attacks or cancer. Nonetheless, the federal government changed its mind and insisted that all submit to injection.

The vaxxers stridently supported government demands that non-vaxxers be brought to heel by depriving them of livelihoods, access to colleges, bars, restaurants and other public settings. Many, including the latter-day, lying PC folk hero, Jimmy Kimmel, smugly asserted that non-vaxxers should be denied medical attention for any problem, viral or not, and disallowed to buy food. A substantial percentage opined that non-vaxxers should have their children taken away. Oddly, many who demanded that everyone submit to the Covid shots had often chanted “My Body, My Choice” at pro-abortion rallies and Democrat conventions.

Like those in the train station men’s room, many sensed that the mandates were wrong but said nothing. Seeking to avoid interpersonal confrontation or job loss, or wanting to go to bars or ride airliners, many quietly accepted the shot mandates.

—

But not all. The shot mandates provoked far more resistance than did the lockdowns, closures or masks. Many found it repugnant to have some experimental liquid stuck in their arms. They publicly protested the mandates. I and hundreds of others participated in a June 2021 anti-vaxx rally in the belly of the Coronamanic beast, Rutgers University. These neo-dissidents became like the man who exclaimed upon entering the men’s room: they forcefully spoke against something that stank out loud.

The shots were logistically different from the NPIs in this important way: people had to show up to get them. Not injecting was the default stance/outcome. If their employer didn’t require the shots, one could defy the vaxx mandates simply by declining to go to a mass injection site. Remember those? My and many others’ attitude about shot mandates was “I’ll do without anything you withhold from me. To make me inject, you’ll have to break into, and drag me out of, my house. Bring a group. Expect retaliation.”

I refused to inject principally because I didn’t want to support the fundamental lies that The Virus was scary and that the shots had saved us from mass death.

The benighted, authoritarian groupthink of the Vaxx Crusaders was very destructive. The shots killed and injured millions, worldwide, and have likely caused long-term harm to inter alia, circulation, cancer suppression and fertility.

Aside from its medical failings, the shot craze created a palpably toxic social environment. Vaxx refusers were vilified in-person and on social media and barred from family and friend gatherings. I didn’t mind being hated by people I didn’t respect. The vaxx proselytizers bothered me in the same way the NPIs did: it angered me to see how misinformed, illogical, compliant, yet hostile, punitive and mob-driven Americans were. Vaxxmania resembled the final scene of Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery or Durrenmatt’s The Visit.

It also bothered me that, as during the NPIs, reasoned dissent regarding the shots was widely, aggressively censored. Next week, I’ll tell a story about how this widespread censorship regarding the shots trickled down to me.

—

While most yielded to government pressure and jabbed, a smaller but substantial group, including some I know, got fake vaxx cards.

I could’ve gotten one, too. But I wasn’t willing to quietly play along with the Covid authoritarianism. Instead, after submitting to my employer a short essay explaining my objection, I got a religious exemption. Some might say the exemption process was another form of workaround. But I believed what I’d written. I told my boss that Rutgers would have to fire me if I weren’t exempted. And that I’d promptly sue them.

I didn’t understand why the non-religious shouldn’t also be allowed to assert a philosophical or science-based vaxx objection. Or simply refuse the shot, without explanation. Forcing adults to swallow or inject anything violates human dignity.

More people should have defied their imperious neighbors and government throughout Coronamania. Instead of passive, compliant workarounds regarding the lockdowns, masks and shots, more people needed to inveigh and Rage Against The Machine; how pathetic and characteristic of Covid PC groupthinkers that the band with that name never spoke against the Covid NPIs or shots. Instead, nearly all phony rebel rockers strongly supported the unprecedented authoritarianism and required concertgoers to show vaxx cards.

Vaxx mandates would have been easy to stop. If, instead of quietly going along, 20% of truckers, grocery workers, nurses, utility workers, garbagemen or police had walked off the job in reaction to the mandates—these would have ended in a week. Yesterday, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, who lambasted pro basketball player Kyrie Irving for refusing to inject in 2021, admitted that Irving, who lost millions of dollars for taking a stand, had been right. Kinda late but at least Stephen A., unlike many Americans, is willing to admit his mistake.

As the months passed and many of the injected became sick experienced shot injuries, very few “boosted.” Many who refused the shots have gotten their jobs back, with back pay. Some haven’t. Yet.

Many vaxx zealots are now silent. Some openly regret their compliance. Many jabbers fear what might be going on inside of their bodies. They regret injecting but won’t admit it. True believers will go to their graves insisting the shots rescued the world. They should ask themselves how tens of millions, like me, never injected and have been fine. And why millions who took the shots died anyway, either of The Virus or other causes.

—

Secular humanists bemoan that Covid shot outcomes or “misinformation” have made many Americans question all vaccines. If the Scamdemic has caused Americans to distrust Pharma, “experts,” politicians and the media, that’s proper and overdue.

The vaunted, but sinister, “public/private partnership” that drove the Covid Vaxx Crusade should have sown the seeds of its own destruction. But most Americans remain oblivious to the Scamdemic lies. And most are still too passive to speak out.

Maybe Americans’ silent rejection of vaccines and other forms of corporatist tyranny will speak louder than words of protest. And maybe, as after the American Revolution, America will set a new cultural trend that other nations emulate.

But culture is stubborn, especially when people are relentlessly propagandized and dissent is so widely controlled.