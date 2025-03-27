I recently stumbled upon a website named Real Time Baby Boomer Death Clock. Mimicking CNN’s Coronamania coverage, this low-frills page shows a running ticker of deaths among Americans born between 1946 and 1964. According to Death Clock, 5,920 Boomers perish each day: one every 14.6 seconds. Slightly over 36% of Boomers have died. In addition to 5,920 Boomers, roughly 1,840 other Americans—some younger, but mostly older, than Boomers—die daily: 7,760 total deaths. About 6,800 of these decedents are over 65.

As the Boomers get further into their seventies and eighties, the number and rate of Boomer deaths will grow. According to Gompertz-Makeham’s law of mortality, the likelihood of death increases exponentially with advancing age. During Coronamania, many somehow forgot this perpetually obvious trend.

I guess the Death Clock site is intended as dark humor and/or is designed to evoke Boomer anxiety. To make Boomer death seem more relatable and imminent, the page depicts seven Boomers. Of these, I recognize Prince, Whitney Houston, Steve Jobs and Michael Jackson. I Don’t Fear (a near-term visit from) The Reaper; unlike my aforementioned contemporaries, I’m not a drug user. Nor did I vaxx.

But who knows? Boomers like me, and people of all ages, are also on the clock. It’s how life is.

—

During early Coronamania, many stated a strong, but seemingly insincere, desire to “save grandma.” Yet, several weeks before lockdowns began, college students were saying “OK, Boomer” to show disdain for those old and in the way, i.e., those over 50 who may have expressed some non-PC perspective. I don’t watch or read much news. I first heard about “the Coronavirus” in the first week of March, 2020, when a student who worked for me spoke laughingly of a new microbe that her generation had dubbed “The Boomer Remover.”

Within a week, the government and media had built a plainly bogus but widely accepted—including by most college students and graduates—narrative that some “novel” virus threatened everyone. Most were conned into hiding from others so as to avoid being “super-spreaders” who might bring The Virus home to grandma/pa; even though very few American grandmas/pas shared living quarters with those under 50.

In general, the Scamdemic has been based on convincing a gullible, mathematically illiterate, illogical, fearful, groupthinking public that exceptions were the norm. It turns out that this task was easy.

—

Anyone who’s kept a garden has seen how plants emerge from seeds, grow, thrive, fade and perish. Humans resemble plants in this way. We grow and pass through life’s seasons before inevitably wearing out. Despite receiving trillions annually, modern medicine can’t stop that process.

Those who’ve visited nursing homes have seen plenty of people spend their last few years lonely, disoriented and/or in pain. Life is short. Vital life is shorter still. I derive no joy from saying this. It’s just the human condition.

—

Both statistics and direct observation show that, pre-Coronamania, half the population died under 78.5. The average ostensible Covid death has occurred at 79.5. Age-related physical breakdown, obesity and medical mistreatment—not The Virus itself—have killed nearly all ostensible Covid victims. The ease of testing PCR-positive for Covid provided a pretext to falsely attribute age-based deaths to a virus.

Yet, during the mania, many expressed the nonsensical notion that since Covid had, at least anecdotally, killed some people who were still walking and talking, we should all pay any price and bear any burden—including lockdowns and universal injection of an experimental and insufficiently quality-controlled substance—to “save just one life” of a 70, 80, 90 or 100-something. Many people in that age range have multiple comorbidities; a tiny fraction of these were the Covid victims. Unless hospitals mistreated them, the healthy-old and even most of the frail-old survived. Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud ratings remained nearly the same.

—

Throughout the past four years, those who naively believed the Covid shots protected injectees from sickness and death demanded that others inject. If injectees’ believed their shots protected them, why, other than being control freaks or mob members, did vaxxers care that others wouldn’t jab?

The Vaxx became a talisman, widely embraced with an evangelical zeal that surpassed the intensity of religious faith. Many ascribed magical powers to the jab, though they knew nothing about how it was supposed to work and didn’t consider that most people were at functionally zero Covid death risk to begin with. Injectors haughtily repeated pro-shot slogans, as if they actually knew any vaxx details.

The past four years have shown that the shots were badly overrated because: 1) they didn’t stop Covid infection or death, 2) they don’t stop the far more numerous deaths from other causes, 3) they seem to have caused millions of excess deaths and 4) they’ve cost the public hundreds of billions of dollars that could have been spent far more constructively.

Ninety-four percent of Americans over 65 are said to be “fully vaxxed.” That figure seems like more Coronamanic hyperbole. But if it’s close to true, it saddens and reminds me that so many have bought, or acquiesced to, a Scam. Simultaneously, it makes me kind of proud to be one of the 6% who recognized a lie when I heard it, passed up free doughnuts, beer, fries and gift cards and, despite threats of firing and actually being barred from various settings, defied a plainly illegitimate exercise of governmental and institutional—e.g., school and workplace—authority.

—

Thousands of vaxxed Boomers—now between 61-79 years old—and thousands more vaxxed Americans older than Boomers, i.e., those between 80 and 110, are dying every day, mostly of non-Covid causes. Given basic life experience, any adult should have known that old-age deaths would occur and therefore, that it was futile and foolish to close schools and issue stay-at-home orders, and mandate masks, tests and later, shots in order to pretend to prevent or postpone a relatively small number of purported viral deaths, nearly all among the very old and very sick.

For most of 2021, vaxx backers stridently insisted that only the unvaxxed were getting Covid or dying from it. This was one of many false Coronamania tropes. Though the media won’t report this, a clear and growing majority of those who died “of Covid” post-January 2021 were jabbed.

—

In evaluating the Covid shots’ worth, one must consider not only purported Covid death stats, but all-cause mortality. One can infer that, since 2021, about 10 million older US vaxxers have died of non-Covid causes: 6,800 elderly deaths/day x 365 days/year x 4.25 years x 94% of those who jabbed, post-65. In addition, some younger vaxxers have been killed by cardiovascular events or cancers. Given their sensationalistic 2020 Covid coverage, CNN and/or some website should display a ticker of the number of those who have vaxxed since January, 2021 and are dying anyway, from all causes.

This statistical trend comports with what I’ve seen in my realm since 2021. Without thinking hard, I know at least a half-dozen injected people over 75 who’ve died of non-Covid causes. Some of these deaths may have been caused by the shots. Others happened because peoples’ bodies wore out. In many instances, it’s hard to know where that line is.

Some argue that, if a vaxxed individual dies from some non-Covid cause, '“At least vaxxed people didn’t die of Covid.” Such an assertion misses the point: death is death, no matter the cause. Thus, although hundreds of millions of Americans have jabbed, the shots haven’t prevented ten-plus million jabbers from dying.

When vaxxers die of some non-Covid cause, that doesn’t make their deaths a medical triumph or justify shot mandates. The purportedly shot-based protection from death didn’t last long because those who died had other physical problems. Those who are still living are in better baseline condition. Neither I, nor many other unjabbed people over 65, have died; many of us never even “got Covid.” Since I can’t credit vaxxes for having protected me, maybe it was all those blueberries I ate. Or time in the sun. Or my crystals.

In some nations, almost no one vaxxed. Covid death rates in these nations are far below those in the mad-vaxxing, aging, overweight, heavily statin-ized and medically-maltreating US and UK.

Because the frail, old or medically mistreated were already at far higher risk of dying from other causes than they were of dying of Covid, the shots’ ostensible benefit was always negligible, even in concept. The shots certainly didn’t—as had been widely, repeatedly promised by such Science experts as Baby Doc Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Phil, folk-singing Dr. Francis Collins, Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Noam Chomsky, Rachel Maddow, Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern and George Foreman— “stop infection and spread.” Beyond other shortcomings, the shots failed because SARS-CoV-2 had already evolved beyond the form for which the shots were designed.

I once saw a cartoon of a gravestone that said, “I CAN’T BELIEVE I ATE ALL THIS KALE FOR NOTHING.”

The same applies to the shots: over 10 million Americans over 65 who have jabbed have died anyway. About 6,400 jabbers join these ranks each day.

—

Four-plus years into VaxxFest, it seems far more likely that, instead of extending lives, millions of vaxxers have died sooner than if they hadn’t injected, or sustained shot injuries.

Many, like Hank Aaron, died shortly after injecting. Because vaxxes shock the system, and in order to boost statistical survival rates, some Pharma researchers and doctors declined to vaxx those over 90. This practice has been labeled “healthy vaccinee bias.”

Many analogize the shots—and vaxxes, generally—to chicken soup: they think that, even if the shots didn’t, as promised, stop infection and spread, at least “they couldn’t hurt.” But this breezy perspective overlooks that all-cause American deaths have been 10-15% higher since JabJam began. Neither TV nor Internet death tickers nor newspaper graphs show these excess deaths.

Weeks or months after injection, the shots seem to accelerate physical breakdown via multiple mechanisms. I know vaxxed people who’ve had strokes or who died of cancers. Multiple vaxxed people in my sphere get colds with disturbing frequency; their immune systems seem damaged. I suspect that many people I don’t know have died of respiratory infections that their impaired immune systems couldn’t defeat. Additionally, many vaxxers develop myocarditis, which may lead to heart failure. Those who demanded that others inject a substance they didn’t need have killed, injured or imperiled legions.

In addition to causing deaths and injuries, funding the Covid shots’ development and buying shots has cost US taxpayers nearly 190 billion dollars that could have been spent feeding and housing people, protecting the planet or simply refunded to taxpayers. Multiply this destructive spending by billions more dollars, euros, rupees, etc. abroad.

Proto fitness expert Jack LaLanne once said, “I can’t die. It would be terrible PR.”

If Pharma, media and government admitted the truth, namely that the vaxxed have been dying by the thousands since shortly after the vaxx crusade began and, worse, that many were dying from shot effects, it would be terrible PR for them.

—

In his novel, Catch-22, Joseph Heller discusses an apocryphal Air Force policy that exempts pilots from flying bombing missions—in which they might be killed—if they’re insane. But if pilots object to flying such missions because they know they can be shot down, it shows they’re sane. Thus, in either scenario, all must fly.

The Covid shots reflected another Catch-22: if you’re old, unhealthy and unvaxxed, you’re likely to die, though not “of Covid.” If you’re old, unhealthy and vaxxed, you’re likely to die, though not “of Covid.”

See the difference? Neither do I.

Among the unvaxxed under 65, 99.96% survived SARS-Cov-2. Those unjabbed and over 65 were, in aggregate, still 98+% likely to survive a Covid infection. The many who survive infection die nonetheless, from some other cause; how soon they die depends on each individual’s age and vigor.

Even using the grossly-inflated, official Covid death tolls, 93% of deaths between 2020-24 had non-Covid causes. The real non-Covid death toll—after removing iatrogenic deaths and deaths misattributed to Covid to take advantage of CARES Act subsidies— is likely higher than that. Were the non-Covid deaths 96%, 98% or 100% of the past five years’ total deaths? Ultimately, didn’t Covid just “pull forward” deaths that were going to occur within weeks or months? When a respiratory virus is said to have killed someone, they were already not long for this world.

—

Despite the shots’ low efficacy, in 2021-22, much of the world endured two years of relentless, dishonest, and sometimes corny vaxx promotion and ignorant hectoring, coercion and firings over a shot that hasn’t markedly extended lives. Since 2023, the vaxx hype has continued, albeit in subdued form.

The shots were never the lifesavers our government advertised them to be. Older vaxxers will continue to die off in the next few years. In contrast. the damage from lockdowns, school closures, trillions in government Covid giveaways and mass injection will persist indefinitely.

The Scam masters staged Vaxx Theater to convince a naive public that the economic and social catastrophe caused by lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests was worth it because it prevented deaths until our benevolent government could rescue us from the “worst virus ever,” via its miraculous, Warp-Speed injection. The shot propaganda gave the media and government phony cover to end their viral psyop without having to admit that they’ve perpetrated a massive fraud.

The Covid shot hype was also intended to create markets for not only this salvo of shots but also future injection crusades and, above all, to attempt to convince the masses that their survival depends upon compliance with their paternalistic government and consumption of Pharma products.

The populace has been led to believe that health is dispensed via needles and pills. This medical model/worldview inverts reality and disempowers and dehumanizes people. Respiratory viruses aren’t existential threats. Unless they’re genetically or environmentally unfortunate, humans who take decent care of themselves are vital and immune until their bodies wear out toward the end of their natural lives.