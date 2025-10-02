This week, I saw this headline:

Washington, DC, Superlawyer Bob Barnett Dead at 79 | CNN Politics

Mr. Barnett advised many Washington insiders including the Clintons, Obamas, Bushes, Cheneys and other household-name politicians on both sides of the aisle/swamp. Some people consider this impressive. But representing those who’ve climbed to the top of the political heap doesn’t mean you understand biology, the economy and society such that you can sensibly assess how to react to a respiratory virus.

—

I corresponded with Mr. Barnett sixteen months ago. I didn’t know then of his famous clients. I only knew that, in addition to practicing law in some way or other, he was a book agent.

Mark Oshinskie <forecheck32@gmail.com>

Sun, May 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

Dear Mr. Barnett,

I’ve written, painted the cover art for, and self-published the attached book. In the first week, without trying very hard, I’ve sold the entire first run that I had printed. I’ll have another run printed this week. I’m confident I could sell tens of thousands of additional copies if I had more marketing knowledge/resources.

I’ve been writing on this topic since mid-March 2020 and have thousands of Substack followers and subscribers. Some have told me I’m the best writer on that platform. People say that my anecdotal approach is unique and that, instead of using more stats and graphs, my story/essays are crisp, compelling and relatable.

While many want to memory-hole the Scamdemic, millions of people in other nations--many in Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand read my posts-- still strongly feel, as I do, that those who effected the lockdown, mask, testing and injection crusades were deeply dishonest and have done permanent harm, and that a reckoning is deserved and needed. Thus, I’m certain that many readers would embrace this unique and still very timely book.

The process of procuring an agent is opaque to an ex-litigator like me. If you wish to see a Word version of the 246-page text, I’ll send you one.

Thanks for considering this project.

Sincerely,

Mark Oshinskie

Barnett, Robert <RBarnett@wc.com>

Sun, May 12, 2024, 10:04 PM

Hi, Mark. I could not disagree more with your premises. The steps you criticize saved tens of thousands, if not millions, of lives. Sorry.

Mark Oshinskie <forecheck32@gmail.com>

Sun, May 12, 2024, 10:17 PM

Bob,

You’ve bought a massive scam.

And you haven’t read either the 2/22 Hopkins study or the recent CDC study, each of which concluded that the NPIs were completely ineffective. The shots clearly failed to stop infection and spread. Stay tuned for more vaxx injuries.

You’ve also disregarded the irreparable harm done to billions of people worldwide by the Covid theater.

Unmasked, uninjected, never sick and always vital,

Mark

Barnett, Robert <RBarnett@wc.com>

Sun, May 12, 2024, 10:41 PM

Mark, you are, with respect, so naïve. I hope you get vaccinated and don’t get sick. All the best.

Mark Oshinskie <forecheck32@gmail.com>

Wed, May 15, 2024, 6:11 AM

LOL, Bob.

I know much more about biology and health than you do. I’m also younger and in better physical condition than you are. The shots could do nothing but hurt me.

This is true for the vast majority of the population. All of the vaxxers I know have gotten sick multiple times. I, and other non-injectors I know, have been fine.

Be well,

Mark

—

On October 1, 2025 I say:

Rest in peace, Bob. You seemed like a nice enough guy, though excessively self-assured. You were plainly incorrect about the lockdowns, masks, tests and shots. As did the political celebrities you advised, perhaps you thought that repeating a false notion often enough would convince many people it was true. Maybe you fell for the Covid lies because you surrounded yourself with people who repeated these.

Since March, 2020, I’ve been disappointed that you and many lawyers I know from decades of legal practice smugly but wrongly supported the Covid response based on hearsay and other forms of evidence that either wouldn’t have been admissible at trial or withstood basic cross-examination. Very few lawyers scrutinized the purported viral proofs, which were never authenticated and lacked basic indicia of veracity.

Chinese guys keeling over on streets? Morgue trucks? “Spiking” cases and deaths? Locking down healthy people for the first time in history? Closing schools? Voting by mail though you can stand on Walmart lines? Please explain. From the beginning, the torrent of images and slogans reeked of phoniness and propaganda.

None of the “mitigation” measures you praised were logically or biologically sound. As did most attorneys during Coronamania, you forgot your legal training and the basic, dialectical prnicples and process that should guide any search for the truth. I wonder if you ever considered arguments against the Covid interventions or discussed these measures with anyone who saw these as senseless and destructive.

The secular sacramental shots you lauded may have hastened your seemingly unexpected death from “an undisclosed illness.” Regardless, the injections didn’t significantly extend your life or the lives of those who took them. Perhaps, as a DC insider, you would never have seen, heard nor admitted this.

But to those who were paying just a little attention, the shots and the Covid response, generally, demonstrated that Washington’s officials and power brokers either lacked basic science knowledge and good judgment or were pulling a massive scam. Hopefully, you were simply gullible and vulnerable to peer pressure and didn’t lie opportunistically about The Virus, as many officials did.

The politicians whose books you promoted were said to have sold many copies. I’ve heard that, to gain bestseller status, political books’ sales figures are inflated via various forms of chicanery, such as donors buying thousands of copies. Similarly, hospitals got big CARES Act subsidies for attributing, to Covid, deaths from other causes, especially old age. In both contexts, and many others, one can understand the otherwise inexplicable by following the money.

Ostensible literary and political popularity are often inversely correlated with truthfulness. The well-known officials you represented, and other exalted politicians and bureaucrats, repeatedly spoke falsehoods during Coronamania. In contrast, little-known, unbiased dissidents stated the truth regarding the reaction to a badly overhyped virus. Some of the dissidents were highly-credentialed. Others were, as I was, simply unaffiliated critical thinkers who knew a Scam when we saw one.

Those who might have learned the most from reading my book(s) and Medium and Substack posts, and the writings of others who also criticized the Covid panic, instead internalized and parroted politicians’ and “experts’” bogus doomsday narrative. The newspapers sure didn’t publish dissidents’ perspectives.

Millions who irrationally feared a respiratory virus obeyed their government’s absurd mandates and took the Covid shots no longer inhabit this Earth. I knew at least a dozen of them. Most were over 80.

Age-based risk stratification was always the core Covid reality: as people get older, they’re more likely to die. The costs of attempting to prevent inevitable deaths among the elderly never justified limiting the lives of the healthy under 80.

The viral response wasn’t about public health. If you took the shots, Bob, you may have been an insider who, as in a movie plot twist, unwittingly got ensnared in and victimized by a worldwide web of deception managed by people you trusted.

But then again, you were nearly 80 and, according to the obituary, “stocky.” That was the median age and body-type of those said to have died of Covid. Not coincidentally, the average American dies at that age.

In any event, the famous and either unwise or sinister men and women who implemented or, as you did, supported lockdowns, closures, the CARES Act giveaways, masks, tests and shots, caused billions of healthy, younger people, worldwide, to suffer deeply and irretrievably. Though you’ve left this earthly realm, the Covid measures opportunistically imposed by faux wise men like your clients and confidently endorsed by you have left one Hell of a permanent mess.

Sincerely,

Mark