Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
3d

lockdowns interfered with our developing herd immunity. And I believe the "experts" knew that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
3d

Mark, this was poetic and choice:

Rocking to the infectious, often-loud beat among others who are also caught up in the moment can cause participants to suspend reality and stop thinking. In a good way.

The Scamdemic caused many people to suspend reality and stop thinking. In a bad way.

Great piece. And I always LIKE them...lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture