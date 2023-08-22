Two weeks ago, while thrift store shopping for lightly used t-shirts, I came across one with the genial message “FUCK YOUR VACCINE PASSPORT.”

I took it off the rack and added it to the reusable shopping bag containing two comfortable cotton shirts I had already selected. But then I wondered: has the Scamdemic gone on so long that the original owner wore this shirt a few times and then decided that, as with the shirts displaying The Backstreet Boys or some local town’s 5K Fun Run logos that glut the thrift store racks, it wasn’t relevant anymore?

That would reflect misjudgment. Society deserves endless Scamdemic reminders. I see Scamdamage most days and expect to for the rest of my life. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put the US back together again. They don’t want to. Globalism is the New World Order.

Looking the other way and pretending the Scam never happened won’t undo the wreckage. Nor will people like me who remind others of such damage. But doing so will at least help people to understand why the economy and society are this deeply dysfunctional. I told them so in March 2020. They told me I was no doctor/virologist.

When I made my final selections, I put the FYVP shirt back on the rack for two reasons. Firstly, “FUCK YOUR VACCINE PASSPORT” departs from my rhetorical style. Though I would greet warmly anyone wearing or speaking those words.

Secondly, I figured I wouldn’t wear that shirt because I like the above-pictured shirt that I “designed” better. The Scamdemic harms pre-dated and extend far beyond the shot passports, injuries, deaths. While I hated the shots, I didn’t take these as seriously because I knew I’d never take them, not for all the doughnuts, cheeseburgers or lottery tickets in the world. Nor even if they tried to send me to a concentration camp.

F the jabs and their mandaters.

The lockdowns, closures, irrational fear and multi-trillion-dollar giveaways caused me and billions of others immeasurable, irreparable harm. The message on my shirt encompasses the broader range of damage and the profoundly ridiculous viral fear to which most people succumbed.

I sometimes mention the pleasing encounters I have when I wear this shirt, which I do whenever I expect to see more than a hundred people. I never get tired of finding kindred spirits. Other shirt wearers have told me they’ve had similar solidarity building experiences.

Many passersby frown at my shirt. That’s pleasing in its own way. No frowners stop to discuss my message. Your results may vary. Though I doubt it.

Several readers have recently asked if I have any shirts left. I don’t, except for the three I’m keeping. I need a clean one to be buried in.

The shirt maker’s minimum order is 25 shirts. If you wish to have one or more, please let me know this week. If enough people request shirts, I’ll have another batch printed. I can have these made in men’s and women’s styles and various sizes. So far, I’ve sold a hundred shirts and broken even. I never intended to profit from these. I’ve fulfilled that goal.

If you bought a shirt, don’t wear it and it’s in good condition, I might be able to put you in touch with someone who will buy it. If you don’t wear it, you might as well sell it. The shirt has no value unless you wear it in high human-foot-traffic settings.

Regarding either buying or selling this shirt, please contact me at forecheck32 at g mail. I don’t read Substack direct messages.

I’ll post again, as usual, on Thursday. Something like 288 weeks in a row.