Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
Aug 22, 2023

I recognize that guy from his pictures in the post offices.

Danny Huckabee

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3 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Lisa H's avatar
Lisa H
Aug 22, 2023

You wear it well Mark! Glad to see the man behind the message (who we all appreciate here on the stack) and it was lovely seeing Lady Oshinskie too (didn’t mind the double photo at all).

And greetings from across the lands in North Idaho. While the propaganda persists (or ramps up....) it’s now time more than ever that we remind each other we have choices. Complying with the maniacs will get us nowhere. Well, in fact it will take us to even darker places. I wear my shirt with a smile and encourage others to do so as well.

God bless.

Lisa

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1 reply by Mark Oshinskie
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